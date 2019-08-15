The St. Augustine Prep football roster is filled with talented sophomores and juniors.
But the Hermits aren't a year away from success
They're ready to win, defend their West Jersey Football League American Division championship and be one of South Jersey's top teams this season. The Hermits have 80 players in the program, only 11 of them are seniors.
"Our numbers are up," said coach Pete Lancetta, who is beginning his third season with the Hermits. "The kids have bought in terms of the (weight) lifting. They've had a good summer. We have a really talented sophomore class."
Nasir Hill typifies the young Hermits. The sophomore rushed for 894 yards at running back as a freshman but could shift to quarterback this season. In addition to running back and quarterback, Hill could also see time at wide receiver and on defense.
"That's probably going to be his role - a little bit of everything," Lancetta said. "He's smart. He knows everything. He's got great hands and throws the ball well. He's one of those guys you don't want coming off the field."
Despite their youth, the Hermits do have some talented veterans.
Isaiah Raikes, a 6-foot-1, 295-pound senior defensive lineman, fullback and tight end, has verbally committed to Texas A.M. to play on Division I scholarship. Raikes ran for eight touchdowns and also had eight sacks last season.
"He looks great running the ball," Lancetta said. "He looks different. He's really worked on his conditioning."
The Hermits have plenty of size on the offensive line with 6-5, 300-pound junior Jake Ketschek and 6-2, 270-pound senior Chandler Bird.
Freshman wide receiver David Washington could be a playmaker on offense. Sophomore running back Kanye Udoh, a transfer from St. Joe, must sit the first 30 days but could be one of the running game's leaders when he becomes eligible.
On defense, the Hermits must replace some talented linebackers, who graduated. Logan Hone, Dylan McNally and sophomores Franklin Simms and Rob Papadeas are the top candidates at that position.
"We're going to have mature quickly at the quarterback spot," Lancetta said. "We'd better be able to run the ball. Defensively, we need two guys to rise up at linebacker."
Also this season, the Hermits will to try to continue make progress against the North Jersey non-public powers it often faces in the playoffs.
St. Augustine has yet to beat Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco Prep, St. Peter's Prep, Paramus Catholic or St. Joseph Montvale n the postseason. These teams are not only among the best in the state but in some cases also in the country.
St. Augustine lost to St. Joe Montvale 16-8 in the playoffs last season.
"Hopefully, we proved to the kids (last year) that we can hang (with a North Jersey power)," Lancetta said. "It wasn't pretty, but we had a chance. We had the ball down eight on their 45-yard line. Win the conference down here, make the playoffs and beat one of the big teams up north, that's our goal."
