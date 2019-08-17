The St. Joseph High School football team should be exciting to watch this season.
The defending state Non-Public II champions should again also be very good.
Few South Jersey teams can match the Wildcats talent at the skill positions. They have several players, who can score every time they touch the football no matter where they are on the field.
"I think people are going to see us do a lot of things that we don't normally do," St. Joe coach Paul Sacco said. "One thing would be throwing the football now. We have some really good kids at the skill positions. We don't have a lot of depth, but we're used to that."
Any talk about St. Joe begins with senior running back Jada Byers, The Press Player of the Year last season. Byers wowed fans by rushing 1,738 yards and scoring 35 touchdowns last season.
But defenses won't be able to just focus on Byers. Ahmad Ross, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior fullback, rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns in St. Joe's 41-22 win over Holy Spirit in last year's state Non-Public II title game.
"It's hard to believe he came to St. Joe and he was about 119 pounds," Sacco said. "He reminds of the old-fashion big fullbacks we had in the Cape-Atlantic league way back in the 80s and 90s."
Junior quarterback Jayden Shertel threw for eight touchdowns and ran for two scores last season. Cohl Mercado is a sophomore will excellent hands, who will play running back and wide receiver.
Tight/end linebacker Keshon Griffin, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound junior, emerged as a Division I college prospect during the summer. Baylor is among the dozen colleges to offer him a scholarship. Griffin will be more involved in the offense this season.
"He has to be involved in the offense," Sacco said. "He's a big target."
As talented as they are at the skill positions, St. Joe must replace a core of physical linemen.
Stephen Omrod is the lone senior on the offensive line. Tyler Paige moves from backup fullback to the offensive line.
"Those (young linemen) have progressed throughout the summer," Sacco said. "They're doing a good job."
St. Joe returns eight starters on defense.
"It's one of the fastest defenses we've had," Sacco said. "They're not real big, but they're aggressive."
Griffin and Chase Lomax will each play defensive end. The two were among the six sophomores St. Joe started in the state Non-Public II final last year. Griffin made 48 tackles, 10 for losses last season. Lomas made nine tackles for losses.
Ethan Hunt, a 6-1, 260-pound junior defensive tackle, should also be a force on defense. Hunt made 63 tackles - 14 for losses - last season. Paige, who made 71 tackles, anchors the linebackers. Defensive back Ja'son Prevard could emerge as one of South Jersey's top sophomores this season.
"I think you'll see a defense that's constantly moving around," Sacco said, "and creating havoc."
That doesn't sound much different than the Wildcats offense.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.