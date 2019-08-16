In 2016-17, the Vineland High School football team had back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1990-91.
In 2018, the Fighting Clan won the first playoff game in the program's history.
In 2019, Vineland will try to take another step forward.
"Each year we try to step it up a little bit," Vineland coach Dan Russo said. "I'm looking forward to the daily grind and just seeing what this team can do."
The Fighting Clan has the talent to challenge for the West Jersey Football League Continental Division title and their fourth straight South Jersey Group V playoff appearance.
"Team chemistry is the best we've had since we've been here," said Russo, a Vineland graduate who took over the program in 2013. "They're easy maintenance. They show up. They work hard."
Senior tight end and defensive back Tyreem Powell has committed to Virginia Tech to play on an NCAA Division I scholarship. Penn State also offered Powell a scholarship this summer.
The 6-foot-5 Powell played wide receiver and quarterback last season. He made 60 tackles and also caught 23 passes for 273 yards.
"I feel like every day I see him he grows more," Russo said.
Powell will shift to tight end to make room for wide receiver Levi Manson, a 6-3 junior transfer from Schalick. Vineland has plenty of depth at receiver with not only Powell and Manson but also Jonathan Toney and Conrad Jackson.
Vineland should feature a potent running game. Junior running back Nahzir Broome rushed for 749 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Vineland will also rely on linemen Zach Tharp, David Dutra and Aaron Garcia.
Senior quarterback Ryan Shelton will run the offense. He played well until he broke his collarbone late last season, throwing for 1,214 yards and rushing for 552 yards and seven touchdowns.
"He feels better than ever," Russo said. "He's played quarterback his whole life."
On defense, Vineland will be inexperienced but big upfront. DeMarcus Rivers is a 315-pound junior noseguard.
Junior Lathan Kent is a linebacker to watch. The secondary features plenty of experience with seniors Nayshaun Gregory and Barry Turner.
Vineland will again play one South Jersey's toughest schedules. The Fighting Clan opens at defending South Jersey Group V champion Williamstown. Vineland also plays defending state Non-Public II champion St. Joseph.
Russo set 10 goals when he took over the program. Vineland has achieved most of them. The one thing the Fighting Clan hasn't done is win the program's first South Jersey championship.
"We want that type of schedule," Russo said. "It makes us a better team. I really feel like we can make a run in the playoffs. We're looking to win that first sectional championship. We'll see."
