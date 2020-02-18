Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Flyers' Nicolas Aube-Kubel, left, hits Columbus Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier (14) cannot get a shot past Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins (90) and Markus Nutivaara (65) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist, right, and Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Flyers' Kevin Hayes (13) and Ivan Provorov (9) celebrate past Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) after a goal by Hayes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno (71) tries to get a shot past Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart, left, as Travis Sanheim (6) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier (14) celebrates with Carter Hart (79) after a goal by Couturier during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart, left, blocks a shot a Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov looks for a rebound during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PHILADELPHIA -- The Flyers continued their (rare) mastery of the Columbus Blue Jackets and, as a result, climbed into third place in the Metropolitan Division on Tuesday night.
Travis Konecny had a goal and two assists and Claude Giroux set a franchise record for career power-play assists as the Flyers won their third straight over injury-riddled Columbus for the first time in their history, whipping the Blue Jackets, 5-1 at the Wells Fargo Center.
Carter Hart had 28 saves for the Flyers, who entered the night in the second wild-card spot but moved past Columbus and the New York Islanders.
"It was a must-win game for both teams," winger Michael Raffl said after the Flyers handed the Jackets their sixth straight defeat.
The Flyers, 3-0 against the Blue Jackets this season, play in Columbus on Thursday.
Besides Konecny, Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier, Phil Myers and Jake Voracek scored for the Flyers, who had five goals on just 15 shots.
With 16 minutes, 20 seconds left in the third, Konecny tipped in Robert Hagg's drive to give the Flyers a 4-1 lead. It gave Konecny 20 goals and a career-high 50 points. He later added his 51st point by setting up Voracek's power-play goal.
Giroux helped set up Voracek's goal with a pass from his knees. It gave him 235 career power-play assists, one more than Bobby Clarke and the most in franchise history.
After Konecny's goal, Elvis (Merzlikins) left the building. Or at least the Columbus net.
The Columbus goalie was replaced by Matiss Kivlenieks.
Myers' pass deflected off a Columbus defender and into the net with 6:28 left in the second period, putting the Flyers ahead, 3-0. It was Myers' fourth goal and his first since Nov. 10, a span of 36 games.
"Honestly, I was trying to go backdoor and got a good bounce," Myers said.
Columbus used solid puck movement to get within 3-1 on Oliver Bjorkstrand's power-play goal with 2:39 to go in the second, a period in which the Blue Jackets outshot the Flyers, 12-5.
The Flyers were both fortunate and good in a first period that ended with them holding a 2-0 lead.
Hayes' shot from behind the goal line deflected off the skate of a Columbus defenseman -- and then caromed off rookie goaltender Merzlikins' back and into the net, giving the Flyers a 1-0 lead with 16:32 left in the first.
Elvis probably felt like leaving the building.
Sixty-two seconds later, Couturier, after taking a terrific feed from Giroux, went on a breakaway and scored as he made a move and appeared to lose the puck but had it slide through Merzlikins' legs.
Couturier said he "lost" the puck on purpose because he saw the goalie had given him a lot of room between his legs.
"I was trying to bring the puck to my backhand," he said. "He opened up and I just tried to let it go by him and it went in."
The Flyers played with great pace in the opening period and allowed Columbus just three shots, none that were difficult for Hart to handle.
Ivan Provorov appeared to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead with 4:52 remaining in the first as he converted Konecny's pass. But Columbus challenged the goal, and it was ruled that Joel Farabee (two assists) interfered with Merzlikins, negating the score.
It was a questionable ruling because Farabee seemed to be bumped into Merzlikins by defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.
Through the first two periods, Myers was plus-2 and was one of the Flyers' most physical players.
"I think we played well defensively and took advantage of their mistakes," Myers said. "We stuck to our plan and it worked."
