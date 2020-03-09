Stockton University baseball outfielder Nick Trifiletti, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, hit a two-run homer that started the Ospreys to a 13-4 nonleague win over College of Saint Elizabeth on Monday in Galloway Township.
Trifilitti went 3 for 5 with three runs and four RBIs. His homer put the Ospreys (7-3) up for good at 2-1 in the bottom of the second inning. John Perrino was 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, and Ryan Mihlebach went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Evan Geisler had a double and a single, two runs and three RBIs, and Anthony Trifari and Rico Viani also had hits.
The Ospreys scored two runs in the second inning, five in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth to lead 12-1.
Winning pitcher Brandon Drapeau, a freshman, went five innings, gave up two hits, struck out three and walked three. Relievers Jeremy Ruka and Joslin Carino (Egg Harbor Township) each pitched two innings. Saint Elizabeth, of Morris Township in Morris County, dropped to 2-8.
