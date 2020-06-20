Martin Truex's approach to Talladega Superspeedway is straightforward: Do your best, hope for the best.
The combination of preparation and skill is not always enough in NASCAR Cup Series racing, and perhaps never more so than at the 2.66-mile Alabama layout dubbed The Track Too Tough To Tame.
Luck, if you can find it, is a most desired companion riding shotgun for the 188-lap, 500-mile trip that drivers will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
“You go in there expecting the unexpected and try to put yourself in the right position, but most of the time, you’re at the mercy of the guys around you," Truex said in a statement from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry.
The 1998 Southern Regional High School graduate has 27 career victories in NASCAR's top series, but none have come at Talladega.
However, from 2004 to 2006, he won three consecutive Talladega races in NASCAR's second-tier circuit, now known as the Xfinity Series.
Last year, in the Cup Series, Truex got caught up in wrecks in both Talladega races and finished 20th and 26th. So throughout his NASCAR career, he's known well the mercurial nature of racing on the superspeedway.
“It doesn’t really matter what your strategy is as far as trying to race your way to the front or riding in the back. At some point, you’re going to have to try to race your way up through there, and that’s usually when something happens," he said. "We’ll come up with a game plan and see what happens and give it our best shot like we always do."
In 30 Cup starts at Talladega, Truex has driven to eight top-10 finishes.
Last week, he finished 12th at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Four nights earlier, at Martinsville Speedway, he earned his first win of the season.
Truex, who is sixth in the driver point standings, will start on the pole Sunday. Starting positions were determined by random draws.
"It’s going to be interesting going out there without practice," Truex said, "but we don’t tend to practice much in a big pack there anyways, so I’m not sure it’s a huge difference from what we’re used to."
Truex leads all drivers this season in the percentage of laps run on the lead lap. He also is second in green flag speed (second) and third in fastest laps run and fastest on restarts.
Stats and notes
This will be Truex's 526th career start in the Cup Series. He's driven to 104 top-fives and 211 top-10s. ... He's led 9,221 laps. ... His average starting position is 14.4, his average finish 15.7. ... Through the first 12 of 34 points races this year, Truex has six top-10s and two top-fives. ... He's led 315 laps. ... His average starting position is 12.2, his average finish 13.8. ... Chase Elliott won the 2019 spring race at Talladega. ... Denny Hamlin, also a Gibbs driver, won at Homestead-Miami.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Atlantic City Car Show
Rick Cartwright, of Hudson, NY, looks over a 1935 Packard 8 Club Sedan at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Mike Fay, of Point Pleasant, buffs up one of his cars with Chris Cotto, of Clifton, at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
From left, Steven Rothenberg, of Hamilton Township, Jay Ballard, of Somers Point, and Charles Lowry, of Galloway, check out a 2014 Ford Mustang at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. The color on the car is a wrap, a way of changing the color without paint, that can also be removed. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A 1979 Trans Am for sale at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Anthony Capelli, pf Pitman, looks over a Ford Thunderbird at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
From left, Steven Rothenberg, of Hamilton Township, Jonathan Soto, of Tenefly, Jay Ballard, of Somers Point, and Charles Lowry, of Galloway, check out a 2014 Ford Mustang at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. The color on the car is a wrap, a way of changing the color without paint, that can also be removed. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A modified engine towers out of the 1972 Chevrolet Corvette for sale at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
One of the specialty vehicle on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Joann Dura, of Wayne, puts loving car into her 1962 Buick Skylark on the display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Dura, who collects classic cars, plans on racing the classic car. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A variety of classic and modified cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cadillac Eldorado on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A 2019 McClaren Senna, with a price tag near $1M, draws attention at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Lewis Kargman and Marty Borell, from the New York City area, look over a 1956 Ford Thunderbird for sale at the from Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Asten Morgan, of Tarrytown, NY, looks over a 2015 Porsche 918 on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A variety of classic and modified cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Charles Lowry, of Galloway, liked the 2014 Ford Mustang on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. The color on the car is a wrap, a way of changing the color without paint, that can also be removed. VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A variety of classic and modified cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Chris Cotto, of Clifton, shows photos of his cars to, from left, Charles Lowry, of Galloway, Jay Ballard, of Somers Point, and Steven Rothenberg, of Hamilton Township, at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Paul Carr, of Pitman, looks over a 1964 Ford Thunderbird at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show at the AC Convention Center.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A 1965 Ford Mustang convertible on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
A variety of classic and modified cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
One of the specialty vehicle on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Asten Morgan, of Tarrytown, NY, talks about some of the cars on display he likes at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Car Show
Cars on display at the Atlantic City Auction and Car Show, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.