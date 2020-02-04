BOYS BASKETBALL

Academy Charter 65, Noor-Ul-Iman School 31

Academy for Urban Leadership 60, METS Charter 49

Allentown 72, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 71

Barnegat 65, Toms River South 49

Bayonne 56, Dickinson 53

Becton 60, Wallington 45

Belleville 63, West Essex 51

Bergen Catholic 72, DePaul Catholic 52

Bishop Eustace Prep 77, Salem 37

Bordentown 60, Westampton Tech 52

Bound Brook 83, North Plainfield 66

Burlington Township 68, Northern Burlington 56

Butler 52, Bergen Charter 34

Camden 73, Seneca 58

Camden Catholic 55, Shawnee 35

Cherokee 58, Cherry Hill West 41

Christian Brothers 70, Howell 46

Clearview Regional 62, Camden Tech 46

Clifton 61, Bergen Tech 43

Collingswood 52, Gateway 40

Colonia 54, Sayreville 46

Cresskill 61, Midland Park 51

Delsea 75, Highland 71

Demarest 51, Bergenfield 38

Doane Academy 68, Riverside 47

Dover 52, Kinnelon 44

Eagle Academy 62, Weequahic 55

East Orange 65, Verona 32

Eastern 63, Timber Creek 60

Edison 77, Iselin Kennedy 59

Egg Harbor 55, Atlantic Tech 48

Elizabeth 60, Linden 57, OT

Elmwood Park 57, Rutherford 53

Emerson 44, Palisades Park 33

Fair Lawn 87, West Milford 62

Florence 53, Cinnaminson 34

Fort Lee 60, Westwood 54

Franklin 59, Hillsborough 52

Garfield 53, Glen Rock 41

Gill St. Bernard's 72, Watchung Hills 49

Glassboro 46, Schalick 42

Gloucester Catholic 47, Pitman 19

Gloucester Tech 71, Kingsway 67

Golda Och 34, Cedar Grove 28

Hackettstown 75, Wallkill Valley 56

Haddon Heights 53, Paulsboro 42

Haddonfield 63, Lindenwold 49

Hanover Park 55, Pequannock 54

Hasbrouck Heights 71, Saddle Brook 44

Hawthorne 58, Lodi 39

Hightstown 60, Trenton Central 57

Hoboken 76, University Charter 35

Holmdel 40, Shore Regional 37

Holy Cross 82, Stem Civics 46

Hudson Catholic 64, Memorial 41

Hun 53, Princeton Day 52

Hunterdon Central 64, Bridgewater-Raritan 58

Immaculata 77, North Hunterdon 60

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 82, Montclair 39

Irvington 63, Bloomfield 55

Jonathan Dayton 63, Roselle Park 48

Kittatinny 67, Sussex Tech 25

Lacey 64, Brick Memorial 46

Lakeland 54, Passaic Valley 43

Lawrence 58, Robbinsville 40

Lenape 60, Woodrow Wilson 56

Lenape Valley 62, Jefferson 23

Livingston 58, Shabazz 51

Madison 67, Parsippany 27

Mahwah 75, Cliffside Park 45

Mainland Regional 65, Absegami 40

Manalapan 62, Freehold Township 61

Manasquan 87, Monmouth 48

Manchester Regional 58, Eastern Christian 53

Manville 49, Perth Amboy Tech 33

Marist 68, Lincoln 45

Marlboro 57, Long Branch 49

Mendham 55, Pope John XXIII 39

Middletown North 48, Colts Neck 34

Middletown South 92, Freehold 62

Millburn 43, Nutley 35

Monroe 51, Perth Amboy 50

Montclair Kimberley 58, Cristo Rey Newark 49

Montville 57, Parsippany Hills 52

Moorestown 64, Washington Township 49

Morristown 57, Morristown-Beard 53

Mount Olive 51, Morris Knolls 32

New Milford 51, Ridgefield 50

New Providence 76, Oratory Catholic 71

Newark Academy 45, Glen Ridge 36

Newark East Side 75, University 53

Newark Tech 64, Barringer 58

Newton 55, High Point 46

North Bergen 64, Union City 62

Northern Highlands 90, Old Tappan 52

Notre Dame 68, Princeton 59

Nottingham 62, Hamilton West 57

Oakcrest 76, Lower Cape May Regional 72

Ocean Township 54, Matawan 36

Old Bridge 46, East Brunswick 45

Overbrook 58, Audubon 45

Paramus 63, Passaic Charter 41

Paramus Catholic 70, Wayne Hills 62

Park Ridge 66, Waldwick 54

Pascack Hills 42, Ridgefield Park 38

Pascack Valley 54, Dwight-Morrow 51

Passaic 64, Wayne Valley 38

Paterson Kennedy 68, Passaic Tech 48

Penns Grove 67, Gloucester City 39

Ramapo 54, Teaneck 53

Ramsey 61, Dumont 40

Rancocas Valley 59, Medford Tech 46

Randolph 49, Delbarton 47

Red Bank Catholic 53, Raritan 35

Ridge 44, Phillipsburg 34

Ridgewood 71, Hackensack 70

River Dell 59, Indian Hills 56

Roselle 57, Brearley 47

Rutgers Prep 73, Montgomery 40

Saddle River Day 66, Hawthorne Christian 27

Seton Hall Prep 61, Payne Tech 50

Sinai Christian 56, Ferris 33

Somerset Tech 67, Warren Tech 28

South Brunswick 91, Piscataway 70

Sparta 61, Chatham 54

Spotswood 55, South Hunterdon 49

St. Augustine 68, Vineland 35

St. John Vianney 61, Red Bank Regional 60

St. Joseph-Metuchen 61, J.P. Stevens 48

St. Peter's Prep 64, Kearny 40

St. Rose 76, Rumson-Fair Haven 50

Steinert 60, Hopewell Valley Central 51

Sterling 68, Woodbury 43

Summit 62, Rahway 56

Triton 63, Cumberland Regional 19

Union Catholic 64, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 57

Vernon 55, Hopatcong 28

Voorhees 65, Warren Hills 45

Wall 57, Neptune 50

West Caldwell Tech 64, Newark Collegiate 61

West Deptford 58, Haddon Township 41

West Morris 76, Morris Hills 70

West Side 39, Columbia 36

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 53, Ewing 52

Westfield 69, Eastside Paterson 47

Whippany Park 54, Boonton 53

Wildwood 109, Clayton 74

Wildwood Catholic 92, Pleasantville 62

Williamstown 62, Hammonton 40

Wood-Ridge 64, North Arlington 42

Woodstown 94, Pennsville Memorial 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allentown 49, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 39

Arts 54, Bloomfield 26

Atlantic City 50, Millville 35

Atlantic Tech 52, Egg Harbor 26

Audubon 35, Overbrook 33

Bayonne 77, Dickinson 33

Becton 48, Wallington 15

Belleville 43, St. Vincent 18

Bergen Tech 43, Clifton 28

Bishop Eustace Prep 48, Seneca 17

Bordentown 33, Burlington City 29

Bridgeton 62, Salem 59

Butler 33, Bergen Charter 15

Caldwell 64, Millburn 32

Cedar Grove 49, Montclair 9

Central Regional 50, Southern 42

Clearview Regional 66, Haddon Heights 28

Colonia 47, Sayreville 37

Colts Neck 36, Middletown North 20

Columbia 42, Payne Tech 35

Cresskill 34, Midland Park 32

Delsea 45, Highland 37

Demarest 41, Bergenfield 19

Dunellen 49, South Hunterdon 48

East Orange 65, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 43

Eastern 59, Timber Creek 47

Elizabeth 62, Plainfield 26

Emerson 53, Palisades Park 14

Ewing 53, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 27

Fair Lawn 39, West Milford 23

Franklin 59, Hillsborough 57

Freehold Township 39, Manalapan 35

Glassboro 73, Schalick 30

Gloucester City 57, Penns Grove 44

Golda Och 49, Barringer 46

Governor Livingston 61, Linden 15

Hamilton West 44, Nottingham 32

Hawthorne 50, Lodi 28

Hillside 53, Brearley 35

Holmdel 40, Shore Regional 37

Hopewell Valley Central 48, Steinert 37

Howell 60, Mater Dei 55

Hudson Catholic 69, Memorial 31

Hunterdon Central 38, Bridgewater-Raritan 18

Immaculate Heart 68, DePaul Catholic 23

Iselin Kennedy 49, Edison 43

Kent Place 45, Jonathan Dayton 31

Kinnelon 52, Boonton 33

Lacey 59, Brick Memorial 46

Lakeland 51, Passaic Valley 38

Lincoln 41, Kearny 16

Livingston 53, Newark Collegiate 28

Lyndhurst 47, Dwight-Englewood 44

Mahwah 51, Cliffside Park 30

Mainland Regional 54, Absegami 32

Manasquan 65, Monmouth 36

Manchester Regional 62, Eastern Christian 35

Marist 63, St. Dominic 29

Marlboro 57, Long Branch 49

Matawan 48, Ocean Township 41

Metuchen 45, Roselle Park 24

Middletown South 60, Freehold 37

Monroe 57, Perth Amboy 44

Montclair Kimberley 52, Science Park 11

Montville 45, Mendham 30

Moorestown Friends 61, Shipley, Pa. 30

Morris Tech 42, High Point 41

Morristown 47, Morris Knolls 33

Mt. St. Mary 58, Cranford 14

Neptune 71, Wall 42

New Egypt 53, Medford Tech 10

New Milford 54, Ridgefield 48

Newark Central 60, Irvington 33

Newark East Side 25, North Star Academy 24

Newton 45, Kittatinny 34

North Brunswick 42, Carteret 25

North Warren 60, Sussex Tech 39

Notre Dame 51, Princeton 23

Nutley 45, Verona 35

Ocean City 57, Holy Spirit 42

Old Bridge 45, East Brunswick 39

Old Tappan 56, Northern Highlands 49

Orange 44, Shabazz 39

Paramus Catholic 52, Wayne Hills 30

Park Ridge 51, Waldwick 26

Paterson Kennedy 44, Passaic Tech 38

Paul VI 46, Washington Township 36

People's Prep 40, Great Oaks Charter 30

Phillipsburg 45, Ridge 41

Pingry 85, North Plainfield 42

Piscataway 52, South Brunswick 42

Pope John XXIII 61, Morris Hills 42

Ramapo 66, Teaneck 44

Ramsey 66, Dumont 58

Rancocas Valley 61, Holy Cross 34

Red Bank Catholic 78, Raritan 33

Ridgefield Park 43, Pascack Hills 29

Ridgewood 48, Hackensack 43

River Dell 41, Indian Hills 31

Riverside 32, Maple Shade 28

Robbinsville 50, Lawrence 14

Roselle 50, Benedictine Academy 17

Rutgers Prep 73, Montgomery 39

Rutherford 46, Elmwood Park 30

Saddle Brook 48, Hasbrouck Heights 24

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 42, Union 19

Secaucus 63, Leonia 28

Shawnee 46, Camden Catholic 33

Somerset Tech 65, Warren Tech 28

Somerville 56, Bernards 22

South Plainfield 57, Woodbridge 36

South River 44, Keyport 9

Sparta 52, Mount Olive 28

Spotswood 42, Delaware Valley Regional 35

St. John Vianney 63, Red Bank Regional 31

St. Mary's-Rutherford 29, Mary Help 26

St. Rose 76, Rumson-Fair Haven 50

St. Thomas Aquinas 85, New Brunswick 31

Sterling 49, Woodbury 37

Stuart Country Day 58, Saddle River Day 49

Summit 53, Johnson 40

Toms River South 49, Barnegat 42

Trenton Catholic 86, Burlington Township 26

Trenton Central 56, Hightstown 40

Union Catholic 40, New Providence 36

University 54, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 48

Villa Walsh 40, Hanover Park 31

Wallkill Valley 64, Vernon 26

Warren Hills 57, Voorhees 46

Watchung Hills 50, Gill St. Bernard's 46

Wayne Valley 60, Passaic 23

Weehawken 50, Paterson Charter 4

Weequahic 47, West Side 36

West Deptford 31, Haddon Township 29

West Essex 32, Newark Academy 22

Westampton Tech 60, Cinnaminson 20

Westwood 43, Fort Lee 28

Whippany Park 25, Parsippany 23

Wildwood 42, Clayton 12

Williamstown 52, Hammonton 48, OT

Willingboro 43, Doane Academy 41

Wood-Ridge 48, North Arlington 23

Woodstown 44, Pennsville Memorial 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

EHT vs ACIT basketball game

