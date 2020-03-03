BOYS BASKETBALL
Central
Group 2
Bordentown 80, South Plainfield 49
Hillside 72, Delaware Valley Regional 49
Holmdel 81, Governor Livingston 36
Lincoln 65, Newark Collegiate 41
Manasquan 77, Metuchen 37
Robbinsville 64, Spotswood 39
Roselle 58, Raritan 52
Rumson-Fair Haven 60, Johnson 45
Group 4
Hightstown 65, Monroe 57
Manalapan 60, Princeton 54, OT
Marlboro 66, Hillsborough 61
Middletown South 91, Howell 60
Montgomery 45, East Brunswick 26
New Brunswick 78, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 47
North Brunswick 46, Freehold Township 45
South Brunswick 82, Jackson Memorial 61
Non-Public
North B
Marist 89, Montclair Kimberley 35
Roselle Catholic 90, Morris Catholic 49
Saddle River Day 57, Morristown-Beard 34
South B
Holy Cross 58, Gloucester Catholic 39
Holy Spirit 74, Timothy Christian 55
Immaculata 68, St. Rose 50
Mater Dei 80, Doane Academy 67
St. Joseph-Hammonton 54, Ranney 47
Trenton Catholic 81, Wardlaw-Hartridge 53
Wildwood Catholic 96, Moorestown Friends 56
North 1
Group 2
Dumont 53, Mahwah 38
Hawthorne 68, High Point 43
Jefferson 58, Vernon 51
Manchester Regional 56, Westwood 43
Mountain Lakes 61, Elmwood Park 48
Newton 57, Morris Tech 48
Pascack Hills 63, Glen Rock 37
Ramsey 70, Kittatinny 38
Group 4
East Orange 62, Morristown 33
Fair Lawn 82, Mount Olive 44
Hackensack 60, Bloomfield 44
North Bergen 61, Livingston 47
Passaic 60, Eastside Paterson 52
Paterson Kennedy 67, West Orange 50
Randolph 56, Union City 45
North 2
Group 2
Hackettstown 79, Harrison 42
Leonia 42, Bernards 36
Madison 62, Newark Tech 52
North Star Academy 50, Newark Central 49
Ridgefield Park 78, Hanover Park 75
Secaucus 64, Lyndhurst 53
West Side 70, Verona 41
Group 4
Elizabeth 61, Columbia 31
Franklin 66, Edison 60
Linden 42, Ridge 40
Newark East Side 49, Hunterdon Central 47
Plainfield 67, Dickinson 47
Union 67, Perth Amboy 40
Watchung Hills 72, Barringer 47
Westfield 73, North Hunterdon 57
South
Group 2
Camden 100, Lower Cape May Regional 41
Haddon Heights 59, Medford Tech 33
Haddonfield 37, Pennsauken Tech 21
Manchester 71, Camden Academy Charter 48
Pleasantville 80, Barnegat 48
Sterling 41, Delran 38
West Deptford 56, Middle Township 53
Group 4
Atlantic City 77, Kingsway 52
Cherokee 60, Atlantic Tech 41
Cherry Hill East 47, Shawnee 29
Clearview Regional 69, Southern 52
Eastern 58, Rancocas Valley 54
Egg Harbor 67, Toms River North 61
Lenape 61, Millville 34
Williamstown 45, Gloucester Tech 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central
Group 2
Hillside 42, Robbinsville 35
Holmdel 66, South Plainfield 26
Manasquan 55, Delaware Valley Regional 32
Raritan 70, Metuchen 46
Rumson-Fair Haven 72, Spotswood 32
Shore Regional 44, Governor Livingston 39
South River 50, Bordentown 27
Voorhees 63, Roselle 32
Group 4
Freehold Township 71, Hightstown 44
Hillsborough 53, Howell 45
Long Branch 50, Old Bridge 38
Marlboro 86, South Brunswick 51
Middletown South 52, North Brunswick 40
Montgomery 58, East Brunswick 36
Trenton Central 68, Sayreville 56
Non-Public
North B
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 66, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 39
Morris Catholic 64, Newark Academy 49
St. Mary's-Rutherford 71, Montclair Kimberley 40
South B
Gill St. Bernard's 63, Trinity Hall 40
Gloucester Catholic 56, Roselle Catholic 29
Mater Dei 45, Calvary Christian 37
Moorestown Friends 82, Holy Spirit 41
Our Lady of Mercy 46, Holy Cross 27
Rutgers Prep 60, Timothy Christian 8
North 1
Group 2
Demarest 39, Lakeland 38
Dumont 72, Morris Tech 39
Glen Rock 41, Mountain Lakes 37
Jefferson 48, Mahwah 32
Newton 66, Hawthorne 46
Ramsey 48, Kittatinny 31
Westwood 37, Pascack Hills 27
Group 4
East Orange 84, Bergen Tech 38
Fair Lawn 51, Paterson Kennedy 36
Hackensack 74, Memorial 35
Kearny 56, Eastside Paterson 39
Morris Knolls 54, Ridgewood 36
Morristown 51, Passaic Tech 38
Randolph 46, West Orange 33
Union City 50, Livingston 47
North 2
Group 2
Caldwell 54, Verona 42
Fort Lee 54, Bernards 29
Hanover Park 61, Harrison 26
Lincoln 77, Leonia 26
Lyndhurst 48, Ridgefield Park 46
Madison 43, Hackettstown 29
Newark Central 45, Parsippany 38
Rutherford 54, North Star Academy 24
Group 4
Bayonne 65, Plainfield 19
Bridgewater-Raritan 48, Elizabeth 40
Franklin 65, Newark East Side 15
Hunterdon Central 55, Piscataway 35
North Hunterdon 53, Columbia 38
Ridge 55, Phillipsburg 50, OT
Watchung Hills 58, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 31
Westfield 63, Edison 25
South
Group 2
Cinnaminson 62, Pennsauken Tech 36
Delran 42, Point Pleasant Boro 32
Haddon Heights 43, Collingswood 29
Haddonfield 57, Pemberton 40
Manchester 73, Barnegat 17
Middle Township 60, Oakcrest 40
Sterling 48, Cedar Creek 34
West Deptford 47, Audubon 30
Group 4
Atlantic City 47, Kingsway 28
Cherokee 70, Bridgeton 21
Jackson Memorial 82, Rancocas Valley 55
Lenape 64, Southern 44
Shawnee 43, Clearview Regional 37
Toms River North 54, Eastern 53
Washington Township 49, Hammonton 34
Williamstown 78, Atlantic Tech 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
