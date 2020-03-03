BOYS BASKETBALL

Central

Group 2

Bordentown 80, South Plainfield 49

Hillside 72, Delaware Valley Regional 49

Holmdel 81, Governor Livingston 36

Lincoln 65, Newark Collegiate 41

Manasquan 77, Metuchen 37

Robbinsville 64, Spotswood 39

Roselle 58, Raritan 52

Rumson-Fair Haven 60, Johnson 45

Group 4

Hightstown 65, Monroe 57

Manalapan 60, Princeton 54, OT

Marlboro 66, Hillsborough 61

Middletown South 91, Howell 60

Montgomery 45, East Brunswick 26

New Brunswick 78, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 47

North Brunswick 46, Freehold Township 45

South Brunswick 82, Jackson Memorial 61

Non-Public

North B

Marist 89, Montclair Kimberley 35

Roselle Catholic 90, Morris Catholic 49

Saddle River Day 57, Morristown-Beard 34

South B

Holy Cross 58, Gloucester Catholic 39

Holy Spirit 74, Timothy Christian 55

Immaculata 68, St. Rose 50

Mater Dei 80, Doane Academy 67

St. Joseph-Hammonton 54, Ranney 47

Trenton Catholic 81, Wardlaw-Hartridge 53

Wildwood Catholic 96, Moorestown Friends 56

North 1

Group 2

Dumont 53, Mahwah 38

Hawthorne 68, High Point 43

Jefferson 58, Vernon 51

Manchester Regional 56, Westwood 43

Mountain Lakes 61, Elmwood Park 48

Newton 57, Morris Tech 48

Pascack Hills 63, Glen Rock 37

Ramsey 70, Kittatinny 38

Group 4

East Orange 62, Morristown 33

Fair Lawn 82, Mount Olive 44

Hackensack 60, Bloomfield 44

North Bergen 61, Livingston 47

Passaic 60, Eastside Paterson 52

Paterson Kennedy 67, West Orange 50

Randolph 56, Union City 45

North 2

Group 2

Hackettstown 79, Harrison 42

Leonia 42, Bernards 36

Madison 62, Newark Tech 52

North Star Academy 50, Newark Central 49

Ridgefield Park 78, Hanover Park 75

Secaucus 64, Lyndhurst 53

West Side 70, Verona 41

Group 4

Elizabeth 61, Columbia 31

Franklin 66, Edison 60

Linden 42, Ridge 40

Newark East Side 49, Hunterdon Central 47

Plainfield 67, Dickinson 47

Union 67, Perth Amboy 40

Watchung Hills 72, Barringer 47

Westfield 73, North Hunterdon 57

South

Group 2

Camden 100, Lower Cape May Regional 41

Haddon Heights 59, Medford Tech 33

Haddonfield 37, Pennsauken Tech 21

Manchester 71, Camden Academy Charter 48

Pleasantville 80, Barnegat 48

Sterling 41, Delran 38

West Deptford 56, Middle Township 53

Group 4

Atlantic City 77, Kingsway 52

Cherokee 60, Atlantic Tech 41

Cherry Hill East 47, Shawnee 29

Clearview Regional 69, Southern 52

Eastern 58, Rancocas Valley 54

Egg Harbor 67, Toms River North 61

Lenape 61, Millville 34

Williamstown 45, Gloucester Tech 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central

Group 2

Hillside 42, Robbinsville 35

Holmdel 66, South Plainfield 26

Manasquan 55, Delaware Valley Regional 32

Raritan 70, Metuchen 46

Rumson-Fair Haven 72, Spotswood 32

Shore Regional 44, Governor Livingston 39

South River 50, Bordentown 27

Voorhees 63, Roselle 32

Group 4

Freehold Township 71, Hightstown 44

Hillsborough 53, Howell 45

Long Branch 50, Old Bridge 38

Marlboro 86, South Brunswick 51

Middletown South 52, North Brunswick 40

Montgomery 58, East Brunswick 36

Trenton Central 68, Sayreville 56

Non-Public

North B

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 66, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 39

Morris Catholic 64, Newark Academy 49

St. Mary's-Rutherford 71, Montclair Kimberley 40

South B

Gill St. Bernard's 63, Trinity Hall 40

Gloucester Catholic 56, Roselle Catholic 29

Mater Dei 45, Calvary Christian 37

Moorestown Friends 82, Holy Spirit 41

Our Lady of Mercy 46, Holy Cross 27

Rutgers Prep 60, Timothy Christian 8

North 1

Group 2

Demarest 39, Lakeland 38

Dumont 72, Morris Tech 39

Glen Rock 41, Mountain Lakes 37

Jefferson 48, Mahwah 32

Newton 66, Hawthorne 46

Ramsey 48, Kittatinny 31

Westwood 37, Pascack Hills 27

Group 4

East Orange 84, Bergen Tech 38

Fair Lawn 51, Paterson Kennedy 36

Hackensack 74, Memorial 35

Kearny 56, Eastside Paterson 39

Morris Knolls 54, Ridgewood 36

Morristown 51, Passaic Tech 38

Randolph 46, West Orange 33

Union City 50, Livingston 47

North 2

Group 2

Caldwell 54, Verona 42

Fort Lee 54, Bernards 29

Hanover Park 61, Harrison 26

Lincoln 77, Leonia 26

Lyndhurst 48, Ridgefield Park 46

Madison 43, Hackettstown 29

Newark Central 45, Parsippany 38

Rutherford 54, North Star Academy 24

Group 4

Bayonne 65, Plainfield 19

Bridgewater-Raritan 48, Elizabeth 40

Franklin 65, Newark East Side 15

Hunterdon Central 55, Piscataway 35

North Hunterdon 53, Columbia 38

Ridge 55, Phillipsburg 50, OT

Watchung Hills 58, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 31

Westfield 63, Edison 25

South

Group 2

Cinnaminson 62, Pennsauken Tech 36

Delran 42, Point Pleasant Boro 32

Haddon Heights 43, Collingswood 29

Haddonfield 57, Pemberton 40

Manchester 73, Barnegat 17

Middle Township 60, Oakcrest 40

Sterling 48, Cedar Creek 34

West Deptford 47, Audubon 30

Group 4

Atlantic City 47, Kingsway 28

Cherokee 70, Bridgeton 21

Jackson Memorial 82, Rancocas Valley 55

Lenape 64, Southern 44

Shawnee 43, Clearview Regional 37

Toms River North 54, Eastern 53

Washington Township 49, Hammonton 34

Williamstown 78, Atlantic Tech 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

