BOYS BASKETBALL

American History 70, West Caldwell Tech 57

Bayonne 65, Secaucus 50

Becton 68, Weehawken 44

Bloomfield 47, Newark Tech 43

Bordentown 45, Middle Township 34

Bound Brook 74, Voorhees 54

Camden 76, Paul VI 52

Camden Catholic 63, Woodrow Wilson 50

Cape May Tech 72, Buena Regional 59

Cherry Hill West 73, Winslow 63

Clearview Regional 70, Gloucester Tech 54

Clifton 70, Passaic Tech 55

Collingswood 53, Audubon 52

DePaul Catholic 78, West Milford 63

Delaware Valley Regional 56, Phillipsburg 51

Delran 61, Riverside 55

Deptford 68, Cumberland Regional 32

Dickinson 68, Ferris 47

East Brunswick 49, Sayreville 44

Eastern 66, Washington Township 59

Fair Lawn 80, Passaic Valley 53

Gloucester City 55, Glassboro 51

Haddon Heights 57, Sterling 45

Haddonfield 43, West Deptford 31

Hoboken 61, McNair 23

Holy Spirit 52, Atlantic Tech 28

Howell 60, Pinelands Regional 52

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 55, East Orange 52

Kinnelon 67, Pequannock 62

Lakewood 33, Southern 28

Lenape 40, Cherokee 35

Lincoln 62, Sinai Christian 35

Lindenwold 69, Overbrook 66

Mainland Regional 53, Lower Cape May Regional 41

Manalapan 61, Toms River East 55

Maple Shade 78, Salem County Vo-Tech 59

Matawan 57, Barnegat 41

Monroe 60, Iselin Kennedy 45

Moorestown 67, Burlington City 60

Newark Academy 65, Brearley 59

North Bergen 63, Carteret 61

North Brunswick 57, Metuchen 45

Old Bridge 77, Middlesex 70

Palmyra 63, Moorestown Friends 57

Paterson Kennedy 66, Wayne Hills 59

Paulsboro 49, Woodbury 37

Penns Grove 77, Pennsville Memorial 62

Pingry 86, Somerset Tech 57

Piscataway 71, Timothy Christian 63

Pitman 63, Salem 44

Ramapo 62, Northern Highlands 53

Ramsey 74, Mahwah 39

Rancocas Valley 60, Pemberton 57

Red Bank Catholic 59, Manchester 45

Red Bank Regional 82, Lacey 68

Ridge 46, Colonia 29

Rutgers Prep 79, Montgomery 29

Seneca 56, Shawnee 34

South Plainfield 60, J.P. Stevens 52

St. Rose 55, Freehold Township 48

Wardlaw-Hartridge 52, Spotswood 48

Wildwood 68, Gloucester Catholic 59

Williamstown 56, Kingsway 47

Willingboro 72, Camden Tech 38

Woodstown 77, Schalick 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Watchung Hills vs. Immaculata, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Absegami 50, Oakcrest 39

Atlantic Tech 70, Holy Spirit 48

Bound Brook 60, Montgomery 40

Buena Regional 45, Cape May Tech 38

Burlington City 53, Maple Shade 29

Burlington Township 40, New Egypt 33

Butler 41, Leonia 19

Caldwell 66, Bloomfield 27

Camden Academy Charter 60, Asbury Park 12

Camden Catholic 58, Woodrow Wilson 26

Camden Tech 35, Clayton 34

Cedar Grove 51, Orange 22

Cherokee 39, Lenape 25

Cherry Hill West 38, Moorestown 31

Clearview Regional 78, Gloucester Tech 36

Collingswood 31, Audubon 27

Cresskill 46, Waldwick 17

Delran 55, Riverside 26

Deptford 39, Cumberland Regional 33

Eastside Paterson 49, Bergen Tech 42

Ferris 53, Hoboken 26

Fort Lee 50, Ridgefield Park 35

Garfield 46, Lodi 42

Gill St. Bernard's 58, Sparta 41

Glassboro 53, Gloucester City 33

Glen Ridge 46, Brearley 38

Gloucester Catholic 56, Wildwood 35

Haddon Township 40, Gateway 20

Haddonfield 43, West Deptford 31

Harrison 44, Dwight-Englewood 33

Highland 67, Triton 47

Holmdel 58, Mater Dei 40

Howell 57, Colts Neck 53

Irvington 41, Newark East Side 39

Johnson 38, Elizabeth 36

Keansburg 51, South Amboy 19

Kinnelon 41, Passaic 18

Livingston 48, Verona 37

Long Branch 42, Southern 34

Mainland Regional 50, Lower Cape May Regional 25

Manalapan 39, Middletown North 35

Manchester Regional 65, Hawthorne 41

Marist 35, Morristown 25

Memorial 55, McNair 25

Middle Township 49, Our Lady of Mercy 32

Middletown South 55, Toms River North 43

Mt. St. Dominic 53, Newark Collegiate 37

Neptune 51, Central Regional 45

New Milford 35, Bergen Charter 17

New Providence 68, Roselle 35

Newton 54, High Point 32

North Arlington 57, Wallington 16

North Warren 65, Belvidere 48

Nottingham 40, Hamilton West 23

Oak Knoll 73, Plainfield 42

Ocean City 50, Cedar Creek 25

Ocean Township 61, Henry Hudson 24

Overbrook 46, Lindenwold 24

Palmyra 62, Holy Cross 27

Pascack Valley 70, Bergenfield 25

Passaic Tech 54, Clifton 17

Passaic Valley 47, Fair Lawn 32

Paterson Kennedy 50, Wayne Hills 44

Paul VI 81, Timber Creek 30

Pemberton 71, Florence 41

Pennsville Memorial 65, Penns Grove 28

Pitman 57, Salem 39

Ramapo 65, Northern Highlands 31

Ramsey 71, Mahwah 43

Rancocas Valley 37, Delsea 32

Roselle Catholic 64, Cranford 54

Rutherford 47, Pompton Lakes 31

Saddle River Day 66, Lincoln 35

Science Park 40, St. Vincent 20

Secaucus 64, Ridgefield 36

Seneca 51, Camden 24

Shabazz 62, Golda Och 20

St. Elizabeth 66, Hanover Park 54

St. Mary's-Rutherford 53, Saddle Brook 50

Sterling 43, Haddon Heights 25

Summit 47, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 24

Tenafly 62, Dwight-Morrow 26

Toms River East 52, Donovan Catholic 44

Trenton Catholic 67, Rutgers Prep 54

Union Catholic 49, Kent Place 24

Voorhees 62, South Hunterdon 42

Warren Hills 43, Bridgewater-Raritan 28

Washington Township 38, Eastern 23

Wayne Valley 56, Lakeland 39

Weehawken 47, Becton 10

West Essex 53, Park Ridge 47

West Milford 46, DePaul Catholic 44

Westfield 59, Jonathan Dayton 30

Westwood 48, Dumont 39

Wood-Ridge 47, Hasbrouck Heights 34

Woodbury 79, Paulsboro 24

Woodstown 48, Schalick 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Ocean City vs Cedar Creek boys basketball game

1 of 47

