Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Ocean City's Brad Jameson #33 battle for the ball against Cedar Creek's Eligah Smalls #3 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek’s Mikey Stokes #1 attempts a shot against Ocean City’s Brad Jameson #33, left and Mike Rhodes #42, right during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek's Isaiah Valentine #23 battle for the ball against Ocean City's Mike Rhodes #42 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek's Kyree Tinsley #2 drives past Ocean City's Gannon Brady #10 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek’s Amaris Gresham #11 attempts a shot against Ocean City’s Brad Jameson #33 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek's Najee Coursey #13 attempts a shot against Ocean City's Mike Rhodes #42 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cedar Creek’s Najee Coursey #13 drives to the basket against Ocean City’s Ben Hoag #1, left and Mike Rhodes #42, right during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ocean City's Brad Jameson #33 battle for the ball against Cedar Creek's Eligah Smalls #3 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek’s Mikey Stokes #1 attempts a shot against Ocean City’s Brad Jameson #33, left and Mike Rhodes #42, right during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek's Isaiah Valentine #23 battle for the ball against Ocean City's Mike Rhodes #42 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek's Kyree Tinsley #2 drives past Ocean City's Gannon Brady #10 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek’s Amaris Gresham #11 attempts a shot against Ocean City’s Brad Jameson #33 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek's Najee Coursey #13 attempts a shot against Ocean City's Mike Rhodes #42 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek’s Najee Coursey #13 drives to the basket against Ocean City’s Ben Hoag #1, left and Mike Rhodes #42, right during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Cedar Creek vs Ocean City during the first half of the boys basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Tuesday Feb 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.