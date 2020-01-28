hslivebasketballholder

BOYS BASKETBALL

Academy for Urban Leadership 74, Academy Charter 41

Allentown 77, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 64

Audubon 53, Woodbury 45

Belleville 39, Glen Ridge 37

Belvidere 71, Warren Tech 48

Bergenfield 36, Bergen Tech 31

Bishop Eustace Prep 73, Cherry Hill West 41

Bogota 58, Park Ridge 53, OT

Bound Brook 65, Warren Hills 45

Brick Memorial 57, Jackson Memorial 34

Butler 45, New Milford 42

Caldwell 70, Newark Academy 57

Camden 71, Washington Township 44

Camden Catholic 55, Winslow 47

Central Regional 56, Toms River South 51

Chatham 54, Morristown-Beard 53

Cherokee 63, Woodrow Wilson 41

Cherry Hill East 48, Shawnee 40

Clearview Regional 68, Kingsway 54

Clifton 64, Paramus 56

DePaul Catholic 76, Fort Lee 46

Delran 63, Stem Civics 42

Delsea 68, Cumberland Regional 31

Don Bosco Prep 76, Passaic 46

Donovan Catholic 53, Barnegat 50

East Brunswick 56, J.P. Stevens 42

East Brunswick Tech 66, Calvary Christian 59

East Orange 61, Livingston 32

Eastern 80, Paul VI 65

Fair Lawn 71, Lakeland 46

Franklin 73, Bridgewater-Raritan 42

Gill St. Bernard's 81, Hunterdon Central 50

Glassboro 62, Pennsville Memorial 51

Gloucester Catholic 57, Salem 54

Gloucester City 57, Schalick 32

Gloucester Tech 52, Hammonton 35

Golda Och 66, Science Park 49

Hackettstown 60, Morris Hills 33

Haddon Heights 59, Haddon Township 35

Haddonfield 52, Paulsboro 44

Hasbrouck Heights 74, Wallington 54

Hawthorne 46, Glen Rock 41

Immaculata 66, Phillipsburg 36

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 97, Payne Tech 66

Jonathan Dayton 66, Koinonia Academy 52

Keansburg 49, Henry Hudson 30

Lacey 63, Jackson Liberty 52

Lakewood 58, Point Pleasant Boro 38

Lawrence 52, Hopewell Valley Central 39

Lenape 44, Seneca 43

Lindenwold 70, Sterling 52

Lyndhurst 41, Bergen Charter 32

Manchester 49, Pinelands Regional 33

Manchester Regional 60, Elmwood Park 43

Marlboro 71, Manalapan 68

Matawan 49, St. John Vianney 45

Memorial 58, Bayonne 49

Midland Park 65, Palisades Park 22

Millburn 42, North Star Academy 39

Montclair Kimberley 61, West Essex 43

Montgomery 56, North Hunterdon 50

Moorestown Friends 63, Abington Friends, Pa. 60

Morris Catholic 44, Madison 42

Mount Olive 57, Lenape Valley 26

New Brunswick 65, Edison 55

Newark Tech 37, West Orange 31

Newton 70, Kittatinny 61

North Brunswick 51, Iselin Kennedy 48

Nottingham 61, Notre Dame 54

Nutley 51, Verona 39

Ocean Township 42, Neptune 41

Old Tappan 64, Indian Hills 52

Orange 54, Shabazz 44

Oratory Catholic 66, Governor Livingston 42

Overbrook 54, Collingswood 32

Palmyra 62, Pemberton 50

Paramus Catholic 58, Sinai Christian 47

Pascack Hills 46, Dumont 44

Passaic Charter 51, METS Charter 48

Paterson Charter 62, St. Mary's-Rutherford 25

Patrick School 58, Trenton Catholic 42

Penns Grove 67, Woodstown 50

Perkiomen School, Pa. 100, Peddie 93

Perth Amboy 75, Old Bridge 50

Pingry 68, Manville 45

Pitman 89, Clayton 73

Pompton Lakes 71, Lodi 69

Princeton 63, Trenton Central 41

Rahway 54, New Providence 43

Ramapo 67, Bergen Catholic 60

Rancocas Valley 73, Highland 68

Ranney 89, Keyport 72

Red Bank Catholic 46, St. Rose 38

Red Bank Regional 43, Colts Neck 36

Ridgefield Park 46, Tenafly 44

Ridgewood 53, Passaic Tech 43

River Dell 46, Ramsey 43

Riverside 54, Camden Tech 40

Robbinsville 67, Ewing 45

Roselle 32, Johnson 31

Roselle Park 37, Bard 34

Roxbury 48, Pequannock 43

Rutgers Prep 70, Ridge 42

Rutherford 64, Garfield 50

Saddle River Day 60, Cresskill 42

Sayreville 49, Colonia 45

Secaucus 52, Becton 44

Seton Hall Prep 71, West Side 56

Shore Regional 49, Monmouth 43

Snyder 79, Hoboken 49

Somerset Tech 78, South River 64

South Brunswick 77, Monroe 59

St. Joseph-Hammonton 84, Pleasantville 62

St. Joseph-Metuchen 50, Piscataway 47

St. Peter's Prep 67, North Bergen 62

Steinert 55, Hamilton West 51

Summit 65, Cranford 46

Toms River North 84, Brick Memorial 34

Union 66, Union Catholic 43

Union City 52, Dickinson 46

Waldwick 61, Hawthorne Christian 55

Wallkill Valley 81, Sussex Tech 53

Watchung Hills 76, Hillsborough 42

Wayne Valley 73, West Milford 48

Weehawken 61, North Arlington 23

West Caldwell Tech 56, Cedar Grove 36

West Deptford 60, Gateway 36

Westfield 59, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 51

Westwood 71, Mahwah 70, OT

Whippany Park 47, High Point 39

Wood-Ridge 64, Saddle Brook 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allentown 43, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 11

Atlantic City 49, Egg Harbor 20

Bayonne 73, Memorial 26

Belleville 38, Science Park 15

Bergen Tech 47, Bergenfield 30

Bishop Eustace Prep 58, Cherry Hill West 33

Bound Brook 44, Belvidere 36

Brearley 29, Rahway 23

Bridgewater-Raritan 44, Franklin 31

Burlington Township 54, Pemberton 34

Camden Catholic 40, Winslow 33

Central Regional 44, Toms River South 43

Chatham 40, Morristown-Beard 28

Cherokee 76, Woodrow Wilson 23

Cinnaminson 39, Moorestown 27

Clearview Regional 51, Kingsway 31

Collingswood 36, Overbrook 29

Cranford 42, Oak Knoll 41

Delran 50, Willingboro 30

Delsea 49, Cumberland Regional 15

Demarest 46, Northern Highlands 45

Donovan Catholic 62, Barnegat 51

Dumont 52, Pascack Hills 33

Dunellen 55, Colonia 41

Dwight-Englewood 53, Leonia 28

East Brunswick 49, J.P. Stevens 33

East Orange 67, Newark Tech 46

Edison 50, New Brunswick 22

Elizabeth 62, Linden 11

Ewing 48, Robbinsville 36

Fort Lee 43, DePaul Catholic 35

Freehold 38, Brick Memorial 34

Gill St. Bernard's 50, Hunterdon Central 33

Glassboro 76, Pennsville Memorial 43

Glen Ridge 36, Newark Academy 25

Golda Och 79, Shabazz 53

Governor Livingston 53, Kent Place 20

Great Oaks Charter 51, Hoboken Charter 17

Hackensack 68, Eastside Paterson 49

Haddon Township 41, Haddon Heights 23

Haddonfield 55, Paulsboro 22

Hammonton 61, Gloucester Tech 42

Hanover Park 50, Columbia 41

Henry Hudson 40, Keansburg 18

Hightstown 51, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 36

Hopewell Valley Central 51, Lawrence 30

Hudson Catholic 72, Kearny 29

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 71, Arts 34

Immaculate Heart 65, Passaic 35

Jackson Memorial 78, Brick Memorial 31

Jefferson 39, Morris Knolls 37

Jonathan Dayton 47, Plainfield 43

Kinnelon 50, Kittatinny 34

Lacey 57, Jackson Liberty 42

Lakeland 53, Fair Lawn 46

Lenape 54, Timber Creek 38

Lincoln 46, North Bergen 30

Livingston 34, Cedar Grove 22

Lyndhurst 60, Bergen Charter 14

Manchester 60, Pinelands Regional 28

Manchester Regional 78, Elmwood Park 42

Manville 43, Warren Tech 7

Marist 68, Ferris 34

Marlboro 70, Manalapan 26

Mary Help 31, Eastern Christian 17

Mater Dei 64, Asbury Park 29

Mendham 44, Mount Olive 35

Monroe 69, South Brunswick 41

Montclair Kimberley 45, Cristo Rey Newark 7

Montgomery 67, North Hunterdon 45

Moorestown Friends 45, Abington Friends, Pa. 39

Mt. St. Dominic 43, Millburn 25

Mt. St. Mary 67, South Hunterdon 47

Neptune 54, Ocean Township 27

New Milford 36, Butler 35

New Providence 52, Union 10

Newark East Side 35, St. Vincent 34

North Brunswick 43, Iselin Kennedy 37

Notre Dame 56, Nottingham 17

Nutley 57, Payne Tech 52

Old Bridge 66, Perth Amboy 39

Old Tappan 49, Indian Hills 36

Paramus 40, Clifton 22

Paramus Catholic 53, Paterson Kennedy 40

Park Ridge 45, Bogota 10

Pascack Valley 61, Holy Angels 29

Passaic Charter 56, METS Charter 29

Paul VI 45, Eastern 32

Pennsauken 51, Camden Academy Charter 32

Phillipsburg 47, Immaculata 33

Pitman 47, Clayton 20

Point Pleasant Boro 40, Lakewood 30

Ranney 36, Keyport 23

Red Bank Catholic 46, St. Rose 43

Red Bank Regional 52, Colts Neck 33

Ridgefield 36, Harrison 35

Ridgewood 47, Passaic Tech 35

River Dell 44, Ramsey 32

Roselle Park 37, Benedictine Academy 28

Rutherford 58, Garfield 30

Sayreville 54, South Plainfield 49

Schalick 35, Gloucester City 27

Shawnee 52, Cherry Hill East 17

Shore Regional 53, Monmouth 31

Somerville 56, North Plainfield 36

St. John Vianney 76, Matawan 14

St. Mary's-Rutherford 20, Paterson Charter 3

St. Thomas Aquinas 66, Woodbridge 43

Steinert 32, Hamilton West 30

Stuart Country Day 79, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 21

Tenafly 56, Ridgefield Park 52

Trenton Central 68, Princeton 21

Trinity Hall 52, Point Pleasant Beach 29

Union Catholic 60, Johnson 42

Union City 53, Dickinson 9

University 44, West Orange 25

Veritas Christian Academy 60, Madison 33

Waldwick 61, Hawthorne Christian 29

Wallkill Valley 69, Lenape Valley 46

Warren Hills 56, Pingry 42

Watchung Hills 62, Hillsborough 30

Wayne Valley 44, West Milford 34

Weehawken 37, North Arlington 25

Weequahic 47, Irvington 44

West Deptford 49, Gateway 14

West Essex 54, Verona 35

Westfield 60, Bloomfield 14

Westwood 35, Mahwah 20

Whippany Park 44, Morris Tech 43

Wood-Ridge 47, Saddle Brook 44

Woodbury 44, Audubon 30

Woodstown 63, Penns Grove 42

