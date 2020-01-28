BOYS BASKETBALL
Academy for Urban Leadership 74, Academy Charter 41
Allentown 77, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 64
Audubon 53, Woodbury 45
Belleville 39, Glen Ridge 37
Belvidere 71, Warren Tech 48
Bergenfield 36, Bergen Tech 31
Bishop Eustace Prep 73, Cherry Hill West 41
Bogota 58, Park Ridge 53, OT
Bound Brook 65, Warren Hills 45
Brick Memorial 57, Jackson Memorial 34
Butler 45, New Milford 42
Caldwell 70, Newark Academy 57
Camden 71, Washington Township 44
Camden Catholic 55, Winslow 47
Central Regional 56, Toms River South 51
Chatham 54, Morristown-Beard 53
Cherokee 63, Woodrow Wilson 41
Cherry Hill East 48, Shawnee 40
Clearview Regional 68, Kingsway 54
Clifton 64, Paramus 56
DePaul Catholic 76, Fort Lee 46
Delran 63, Stem Civics 42
Delsea 68, Cumberland Regional 31
Don Bosco Prep 76, Passaic 46
Donovan Catholic 53, Barnegat 50
East Brunswick 56, J.P. Stevens 42
East Brunswick Tech 66, Calvary Christian 59
East Orange 61, Livingston 32
Eastern 80, Paul VI 65
Fair Lawn 71, Lakeland 46
Franklin 73, Bridgewater-Raritan 42
Gill St. Bernard's 81, Hunterdon Central 50
Glassboro 62, Pennsville Memorial 51
Gloucester Catholic 57, Salem 54
Gloucester City 57, Schalick 32
Gloucester Tech 52, Hammonton 35
Golda Och 66, Science Park 49
Hackettstown 60, Morris Hills 33
Haddon Heights 59, Haddon Township 35
Haddonfield 52, Paulsboro 44
Hasbrouck Heights 74, Wallington 54
Hawthorne 46, Glen Rock 41
Immaculata 66, Phillipsburg 36
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 97, Payne Tech 66
Jonathan Dayton 66, Koinonia Academy 52
Keansburg 49, Henry Hudson 30
Lacey 63, Jackson Liberty 52
Lakewood 58, Point Pleasant Boro 38
Lawrence 52, Hopewell Valley Central 39
Lenape 44, Seneca 43
Lindenwold 70, Sterling 52
Lyndhurst 41, Bergen Charter 32
Manchester 49, Pinelands Regional 33
Manchester Regional 60, Elmwood Park 43
Marlboro 71, Manalapan 68
Matawan 49, St. John Vianney 45
Memorial 58, Bayonne 49
Midland Park 65, Palisades Park 22
Millburn 42, North Star Academy 39
Montclair Kimberley 61, West Essex 43
Montgomery 56, North Hunterdon 50
Moorestown Friends 63, Abington Friends, Pa. 60
Morris Catholic 44, Madison 42
Mount Olive 57, Lenape Valley 26
New Brunswick 65, Edison 55
Newark Tech 37, West Orange 31
Newton 70, Kittatinny 61
North Brunswick 51, Iselin Kennedy 48
Nottingham 61, Notre Dame 54
Nutley 51, Verona 39
Ocean Township 42, Neptune 41
Old Tappan 64, Indian Hills 52
Orange 54, Shabazz 44
Oratory Catholic 66, Governor Livingston 42
Overbrook 54, Collingswood 32
Palmyra 62, Pemberton 50
Paramus Catholic 58, Sinai Christian 47
Pascack Hills 46, Dumont 44
Passaic Charter 51, METS Charter 48
Paterson Charter 62, St. Mary's-Rutherford 25
Patrick School 58, Trenton Catholic 42
Penns Grove 67, Woodstown 50
Perkiomen School, Pa. 100, Peddie 93
Perth Amboy 75, Old Bridge 50
Pingry 68, Manville 45
Pitman 89, Clayton 73
Pompton Lakes 71, Lodi 69
Princeton 63, Trenton Central 41
Rahway 54, New Providence 43
Ramapo 67, Bergen Catholic 60
Rancocas Valley 73, Highland 68
Ranney 89, Keyport 72
Red Bank Catholic 46, St. Rose 38
Red Bank Regional 43, Colts Neck 36
Ridgefield Park 46, Tenafly 44
Ridgewood 53, Passaic Tech 43
River Dell 46, Ramsey 43
Riverside 54, Camden Tech 40
Robbinsville 67, Ewing 45
Roselle 32, Johnson 31
Roselle Park 37, Bard 34
Roxbury 48, Pequannock 43
Rutgers Prep 70, Ridge 42
Rutherford 64, Garfield 50
Saddle River Day 60, Cresskill 42
Sayreville 49, Colonia 45
Secaucus 52, Becton 44
Seton Hall Prep 71, West Side 56
Shore Regional 49, Monmouth 43
Snyder 79, Hoboken 49
Somerset Tech 78, South River 64
South Brunswick 77, Monroe 59
St. Joseph-Hammonton 84, Pleasantville 62
St. Joseph-Metuchen 50, Piscataway 47
St. Peter's Prep 67, North Bergen 62
Steinert 55, Hamilton West 51
Summit 65, Cranford 46
Toms River North 84, Brick Memorial 34
Union 66, Union Catholic 43
Union City 52, Dickinson 46
Waldwick 61, Hawthorne Christian 55
Wallkill Valley 81, Sussex Tech 53
Watchung Hills 76, Hillsborough 42
Wayne Valley 73, West Milford 48
Weehawken 61, North Arlington 23
West Caldwell Tech 56, Cedar Grove 36
West Deptford 60, Gateway 36
Westfield 59, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 51
Westwood 71, Mahwah 70, OT
Whippany Park 47, High Point 39
Wood-Ridge 64, Saddle Brook 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Allentown 43, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 11
Atlantic City 49, Egg Harbor 20
Bayonne 73, Memorial 26
Belleville 38, Science Park 15
Bergen Tech 47, Bergenfield 30
Bishop Eustace Prep 58, Cherry Hill West 33
Bound Brook 44, Belvidere 36
Brearley 29, Rahway 23
Bridgewater-Raritan 44, Franklin 31
Burlington Township 54, Pemberton 34
Camden Catholic 40, Winslow 33
Central Regional 44, Toms River South 43
Chatham 40, Morristown-Beard 28
Cherokee 76, Woodrow Wilson 23
Cinnaminson 39, Moorestown 27
Clearview Regional 51, Kingsway 31
Collingswood 36, Overbrook 29
Cranford 42, Oak Knoll 41
Delran 50, Willingboro 30
Delsea 49, Cumberland Regional 15
Demarest 46, Northern Highlands 45
Donovan Catholic 62, Barnegat 51
Dumont 52, Pascack Hills 33
Dunellen 55, Colonia 41
Dwight-Englewood 53, Leonia 28
East Brunswick 49, J.P. Stevens 33
East Orange 67, Newark Tech 46
Edison 50, New Brunswick 22
Elizabeth 62, Linden 11
Ewing 48, Robbinsville 36
Fort Lee 43, DePaul Catholic 35
Freehold 38, Brick Memorial 34
Gill St. Bernard's 50, Hunterdon Central 33
Glassboro 76, Pennsville Memorial 43
Glen Ridge 36, Newark Academy 25
Golda Och 79, Shabazz 53
Governor Livingston 53, Kent Place 20
Great Oaks Charter 51, Hoboken Charter 17
Hackensack 68, Eastside Paterson 49
Haddon Township 41, Haddon Heights 23
Haddonfield 55, Paulsboro 22
Hammonton 61, Gloucester Tech 42
Hanover Park 50, Columbia 41
Henry Hudson 40, Keansburg 18
Hightstown 51, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 36
Hopewell Valley Central 51, Lawrence 30
Hudson Catholic 72, Kearny 29
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 71, Arts 34
Immaculate Heart 65, Passaic 35
Jackson Memorial 78, Brick Memorial 31
Jefferson 39, Morris Knolls 37
Jonathan Dayton 47, Plainfield 43
Kinnelon 50, Kittatinny 34
Lacey 57, Jackson Liberty 42
Lakeland 53, Fair Lawn 46
Lenape 54, Timber Creek 38
Lincoln 46, North Bergen 30
Livingston 34, Cedar Grove 22
Lyndhurst 60, Bergen Charter 14
Manchester 60, Pinelands Regional 28
Manchester Regional 78, Elmwood Park 42
Manville 43, Warren Tech 7
Marist 68, Ferris 34
Marlboro 70, Manalapan 26
Mary Help 31, Eastern Christian 17
Mater Dei 64, Asbury Park 29
Mendham 44, Mount Olive 35
Monroe 69, South Brunswick 41
Montclair Kimberley 45, Cristo Rey Newark 7
Montgomery 67, North Hunterdon 45
Moorestown Friends 45, Abington Friends, Pa. 39
Mt. St. Dominic 43, Millburn 25
Mt. St. Mary 67, South Hunterdon 47
Neptune 54, Ocean Township 27
New Milford 36, Butler 35
New Providence 52, Union 10
Newark East Side 35, St. Vincent 34
North Brunswick 43, Iselin Kennedy 37
Notre Dame 56, Nottingham 17
Nutley 57, Payne Tech 52
Old Bridge 66, Perth Amboy 39
Old Tappan 49, Indian Hills 36
Paramus 40, Clifton 22
Paramus Catholic 53, Paterson Kennedy 40
Park Ridge 45, Bogota 10
Pascack Valley 61, Holy Angels 29
Passaic Charter 56, METS Charter 29
Paul VI 45, Eastern 32
Pennsauken 51, Camden Academy Charter 32
Phillipsburg 47, Immaculata 33
Pitman 47, Clayton 20
Point Pleasant Boro 40, Lakewood 30
Ranney 36, Keyport 23
Red Bank Catholic 46, St. Rose 43
Red Bank Regional 52, Colts Neck 33
Ridgefield 36, Harrison 35
Ridgewood 47, Passaic Tech 35
River Dell 44, Ramsey 32
Roselle Park 37, Benedictine Academy 28
Rutherford 58, Garfield 30
Sayreville 54, South Plainfield 49
Schalick 35, Gloucester City 27
Shawnee 52, Cherry Hill East 17
Shore Regional 53, Monmouth 31
Somerville 56, North Plainfield 36
St. John Vianney 76, Matawan 14
St. Mary's-Rutherford 20, Paterson Charter 3
St. Thomas Aquinas 66, Woodbridge 43
Steinert 32, Hamilton West 30
Stuart Country Day 79, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 21
Tenafly 56, Ridgefield Park 52
Trenton Central 68, Princeton 21
Trinity Hall 52, Point Pleasant Beach 29
Union Catholic 60, Johnson 42
Union City 53, Dickinson 9
University 44, West Orange 25
Veritas Christian Academy 60, Madison 33
Waldwick 61, Hawthorne Christian 29
Wallkill Valley 69, Lenape Valley 46
Warren Hills 56, Pingry 42
Watchung Hills 62, Hillsborough 30
Wayne Valley 44, West Milford 34
Weehawken 37, North Arlington 25
Weequahic 47, Irvington 44
West Deptford 49, Gateway 14
West Essex 54, Verona 35
Westfield 60, Bloomfield 14
Westwood 35, Mahwah 20
Whippany Park 44, Morris Tech 43
Wood-Ridge 47, Saddle Brook 44
Woodbury 44, Audubon 30
Woodstown 63, Penns Grove 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
