BOYS BASKETBALL
Allentown 68, Princeton 63
Asbury Park 66, Henry Hudson 44
Barnegat 60, Pinelands Regional 25
Becton 72, North Arlington 42
Bishop Eustace Prep 55, Camden Catholic 45
Bloomfield 44, West Orange 42
Bogota 54, Cresskill 53
Bordentown 65, Medford Tech 63
Bound Brook 56, Somerville 48
Brearley 65, Central Jersey College Charter 30
Burlington City 51, Delran 41
Caldwell 58, Montclair Kimberley 39
Camden 97, Woodrow Wilson 46
Cherokee 62, Winslow 52
Cherry Hill East 58, Washington Township 47
Cherry Hill West 55, Seneca 45
Christian Brothers 51, Freehold 24
Clayton 104, LEAP Academy 102
Colonia 53, North Brunswick 38
Columbia 68, Payne Tech 65
DePaul Catholic 66, Paramus Catholic 59
Delsea 71, Hammonton 56
Deptford 76, Cumberland Regional 24
Dumont 67, Westwood 35
Dwight-Morrow 54, Tenafly 47
Fair Lawn 68, Passaic Valley 45
Florence 67, Stem Civics 57
Friends Select, Pa. 49, Moorestown Friends 48
Glassboro 64, Gloucester City 32
Glen Rock 59, Rutherford 38
Hackensack 71, Paramus 62
Haddon Heights 52, Gateway 35
Haddonfield 44, Haddon Township 26
High Point 40, Kinnelon 36
Highland Park 61, South River 54
Hightstown 62, Hopewell Valley Central 50
Hillside 71, Jonathan Dayton 57
Holmdel 62, Red Bank Catholic 44
Hudson Catholic 56, Dickinson 39
Hunterdon Central 62, Franklin 54
Indian Hills 86, West Milford 67
Lenape 51, Eastern 45
Leonia 73, New Milford 57
Life Center Academy 81, New Foundations, Pa. 36
Lincoln 60, McNair 11
Lindenwold 69, Audubon 47
Lyndhurst 67, Harrison 51
Manalapan 73, Long Branch 32
Manasquan 78, Shore Regional 46
Manchester 44, Jackson Liberty 43
Manchester Regional 51, Lodi 41
Marist 86, Hoboken 49
Middle Township 76, Camden Tech 34
Middlesex 63, Perth Amboy Tech 35
Middletown South 87, Freehold Township 62
Millville 62, Egg Harbor 57
Neptune 50, Colts Neck 40
New Brunswick 71, Woodbridge 58
Newark Collegiate 39, Tech 32
Newton 60, Dover 56
North Bergen 61, Memorial 40
Northern Burlington 83, Pennsauken 79
Nutley 71, Shabazz 63
Palmyra 42, New Egypt 34
Park Ridge 71, Hawthorne Christian 59
Pascack Hills 69, Cliffside Park 31
Pascack Valley 50, Bergenfield 35
Paterson Charter 58, Hasbrouck Heights 40
Paterson Kennedy 90, Clifton 64
Penns Grove 96, Pennsville Memorial 39
Pennsauken Tech 82, Buena Regional 41
Pitman 52, Salem 48
Point Pleasant Beach 55, Keyport 52
Pompton Lakes 61, Eastern Christian 59
Ramapo 40, Northern Highlands 37
Ramsey 64, Mahwah 52
Red Bank Regional 56, Middletown North 46
Ridge 51, Immaculata 46
Ridgefield 47, Butler 45
Ridgefield Park 65, Fort Lee 56
Ridgewood 58, Teaneck 49
River Dell 49, Demarest 48
Riverside 59, Maple Shade 56
Roselle 58, Roselle Park 42
Saddle River Day 70, Emerson 42
Secaucus 66, Bergen Charter 46
Somerset Tech 56, Sussex Tech 46
South Brunswick 81, Perth Amboy 59
South Plainfield 63, Piscataway Tech 46
Southern 45, Brick Memorial 40
St. Mary's-Rutherford 58, Wood-Ridge 49
Sterling 66, Paulsboro 51
Timber Creek 44, Shawnee 42
Toms River South 49, Brick Memorial 42
Trenton Catholic 67, Burlington Township 55
Union 62, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 54
Union City 72, Kearny 56
University 71, Newark Tech 47
Verona 47, North Star Academy 44
Waldwick 75, Palisades Park 39
Wall 62, Matawan 52
Watchung Hills 71, Bridgewater-Raritan 43
Wayne Valley 64, Lakeland 33
Weehawken 64, Saddle Brook 38
West Caldwell Tech 39, Golda Och 32
West Deptford 61, Overbrook 56
Westfield 57, Plainfield 56
Wildwood 66, Gloucester Catholic 65, OT
Woodstown 74, Schalick 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Allentown 46, Princeton 26
Atlantic City 51, Atlantic Tech 33
Audubon 47, Lindenwold 14
Becton 37, North Arlington 28
Buena Regional 39, Camden Academy Charter 26
Burlington City 41, New Egypt 29
Central Regional 43, Barnegat 35
Cherokee 61, Winslow 29
Cherry Hill West 52, Seneca 39
Clearview Regional 63, Gloucester Tech 34
Cliffside Park 35, Pascack Hills 32, OT
Egg Harbor 36, Millville 29
Ewing 53, Nottingham 6
Fair Lawn 45, Passaic Valley 33
Garfield 35, Mary Help 27
Glassboro 64, Gloucester City 32
Haddon Heights 52, Gateway 35
Haddonfield 39, Haddon Township 6
Hammonton 37, Delsea 28
Hawthorne 36, Elmwood Park 21
Highland 55, Triton 35
Hillsborough 54, Gill St. Bernard's 50
Holy Cross 54, Pemberton 34
Holy Spirit 67, Cape May Tech 54
Hopewell Valley Central 42, Hightstown 27
Immaculate Heart 63, Holy Angels 28
Indian Hills 42, West Milford 32
Jackson Memorial 55, Toms River North 44
Kingsway 41, Williamstown 37
Lacey 68, Lakewood 40
Lenape 57, Eastern 47
Lyndhurst 46, Harrison 38
Manasquan 51, Shore Regional 39
Manchester 62, Jackson Liberty 28
Manchester Regional 52, Lodi 24
Matawan 52, Wall 44
Middletown South 58, Freehold Township 47
Monroe 63, East Brunswick 33
Moorestown Friends 58, Friends Select, Pa. 15
Neptune 38, Colts Neck 34
New Milford 47, Leonia 32
North Brunswick 49, Colonia 31
Notre Dame 64, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 30
Paramus Catholic 52, DePaul Catholic 19
Park Ridge 48, Hawthorne Christian 6
Pascack Valley 67, Bergenfield 26
Paterson Kennedy 51, Clifton 24
Pennsville Memorial 66, Penns Grove 50
Pitman 53, Salem 40
Ramapo 40, Northern Highlands 37
Ramsey 53, Mahwah 28
Rancocas Valley 50, Moorestown 35
Red Bank Catholic 68, Holmdel 49
Ridge 56, Immaculata 37
Ridgefield 40, Butler 34
Robbinsville 31, Hamilton West 17
Saddle Brook 32, Weehawken 19
Secaucus 55, Bergen Charter 12
St. Mary's-Rutherford 41, Wood-Ridge 39
Steinert 37, Lawrence 31
Timber Creek 59, Shawnee 58
Toms River South 53, Brick Memorial 45
Trenton Catholic 82, Northern Burlington 22
Trenton Central 70, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 55
Waldwick 36, Palisades Park 27
Wayne Valley 64, Lakeland 37
Westfield 60, Cranford 43
Westwood 52, Dumont 50
Wildwood 43, Gloucester Catholic 39
Woodbury 38, Collingswood 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
