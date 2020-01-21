BOYS BASKETBALL

Allentown 68, Princeton 63

Asbury Park 66, Henry Hudson 44

Barnegat 60, Pinelands Regional 25

Becton 72, North Arlington 42

Bishop Eustace Prep 55, Camden Catholic 45

Bloomfield 44, West Orange 42

Bogota 54, Cresskill 53

Bordentown 65, Medford Tech 63

Bound Brook 56, Somerville 48

Brearley 65, Central Jersey College Charter 30

Burlington City 51, Delran 41

Caldwell 58, Montclair Kimberley 39

Camden 97, Woodrow Wilson 46

Cherokee 62, Winslow 52

Cherry Hill East 58, Washington Township 47

Cherry Hill West 55, Seneca 45

Christian Brothers 51, Freehold 24

Clayton 104, LEAP Academy 102

Colonia 53, North Brunswick 38

Columbia 68, Payne Tech 65

DePaul Catholic 66, Paramus Catholic 59

Delsea 71, Hammonton 56

Deptford 76, Cumberland Regional 24

Dumont 67, Westwood 35

Dwight-Morrow 54, Tenafly 47

Fair Lawn 68, Passaic Valley 45

Florence 67, Stem Civics 57

Friends Select, Pa. 49, Moorestown Friends 48

Glassboro 64, Gloucester City 32

Glen Rock 59, Rutherford 38

Hackensack 71, Paramus 62

Haddon Heights 52, Gateway 35

Haddonfield 44, Haddon Township 26

High Point 40, Kinnelon 36

Highland Park 61, South River 54

Hightstown 62, Hopewell Valley Central 50

Hillside 71, Jonathan Dayton 57

Holmdel 62, Red Bank Catholic 44

Hudson Catholic 56, Dickinson 39

Hunterdon Central 62, Franklin 54

Indian Hills 86, West Milford 67

Lenape 51, Eastern 45

Leonia 73, New Milford 57

Life Center Academy 81, New Foundations, Pa. 36

Lincoln 60, McNair 11

Lindenwold 69, Audubon 47

Lyndhurst 67, Harrison 51

Manalapan 73, Long Branch 32

Manasquan 78, Shore Regional 46

Manchester 44, Jackson Liberty 43

Manchester Regional 51, Lodi 41

Marist 86, Hoboken 49

Middle Township 76, Camden Tech 34

Middlesex 63, Perth Amboy Tech 35

Middletown South 87, Freehold Township 62

Millville 62, Egg Harbor 57

Neptune 50, Colts Neck 40

New Brunswick 71, Woodbridge 58

Newark Collegiate 39, Tech 32

Newton 60, Dover 56

North Bergen 61, Memorial 40

Northern Burlington 83, Pennsauken 79

Nutley 71, Shabazz 63

Palmyra 42, New Egypt 34

Park Ridge 71, Hawthorne Christian 59

Pascack Hills 69, Cliffside Park 31

Pascack Valley 50, Bergenfield 35

Paterson Charter 58, Hasbrouck Heights 40

Paterson Kennedy 90, Clifton 64

Penns Grove 96, Pennsville Memorial 39

Pennsauken Tech 82, Buena Regional 41

Pitman 52, Salem 48

Point Pleasant Beach 55, Keyport 52

Pompton Lakes 61, Eastern Christian 59

Ramapo 40, Northern Highlands 37

Ramsey 64, Mahwah 52

Red Bank Regional 56, Middletown North 46

Ridge 51, Immaculata 46

Ridgefield 47, Butler 45

Ridgefield Park 65, Fort Lee 56

Ridgewood 58, Teaneck 49

River Dell 49, Demarest 48

Riverside 59, Maple Shade 56

Roselle 58, Roselle Park 42

Saddle River Day 70, Emerson 42

Secaucus 66, Bergen Charter 46

Somerset Tech 56, Sussex Tech 46

South Brunswick 81, Perth Amboy 59

South Plainfield 63, Piscataway Tech 46

Southern 45, Brick Memorial 40

St. Mary's-Rutherford 58, Wood-Ridge 49

Sterling 66, Paulsboro 51

Timber Creek 44, Shawnee 42

Toms River South 49, Brick Memorial 42

Trenton Catholic 67, Burlington Township 55

Union 62, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 54

Union City 72, Kearny 56

University 71, Newark Tech 47

Verona 47, North Star Academy 44

Waldwick 75, Palisades Park 39

Wall 62, Matawan 52

Watchung Hills 71, Bridgewater-Raritan 43

Wayne Valley 64, Lakeland 33

Weehawken 64, Saddle Brook 38

West Caldwell Tech 39, Golda Och 32

West Deptford 61, Overbrook 56

Westfield 57, Plainfield 56

Wildwood 66, Gloucester Catholic 65, OT

Woodstown 74, Schalick 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allentown 46, Princeton 26

Atlantic City 51, Atlantic Tech 33

Audubon 47, Lindenwold 14

Becton 37, North Arlington 28

Buena Regional 39, Camden Academy Charter 26

Burlington City 41, New Egypt 29

Central Regional 43, Barnegat 35

Cherokee 61, Winslow 29

Cherry Hill West 52, Seneca 39

Clearview Regional 63, Gloucester Tech 34

Cliffside Park 35, Pascack Hills 32, OT

Egg Harbor 36, Millville 29

Ewing 53, Nottingham 6

Fair Lawn 45, Passaic Valley 33

Garfield 35, Mary Help 27

Glassboro 64, Gloucester City 32

Haddon Heights 52, Gateway 35

Haddonfield 39, Haddon Township 6

Hammonton 37, Delsea 28

Hawthorne 36, Elmwood Park 21

Highland 55, Triton 35

Hillsborough 54, Gill St. Bernard's 50

Holy Cross 54, Pemberton 34

Holy Spirit 67, Cape May Tech 54

Hopewell Valley Central 42, Hightstown 27

Immaculate Heart 63, Holy Angels 28

Indian Hills 42, West Milford 32

Jackson Memorial 55, Toms River North 44

Kingsway 41, Williamstown 37

Lacey 68, Lakewood 40

Lenape 57, Eastern 47

Lyndhurst 46, Harrison 38

Manasquan 51, Shore Regional 39

Manchester 62, Jackson Liberty 28

Manchester Regional 52, Lodi 24

Matawan 52, Wall 44

Middletown South 58, Freehold Township 47

Monroe 63, East Brunswick 33

Moorestown Friends 58, Friends Select, Pa. 15

Neptune 38, Colts Neck 34

New Milford 47, Leonia 32

North Brunswick 49, Colonia 31

Notre Dame 64, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 30

Paramus Catholic 52, DePaul Catholic 19

Park Ridge 48, Hawthorne Christian 6

Pascack Valley 67, Bergenfield 26

Paterson Kennedy 51, Clifton 24

Pennsville Memorial 66, Penns Grove 50

Pitman 53, Salem 40

Ramapo 40, Northern Highlands 37

Ramsey 53, Mahwah 28

Rancocas Valley 50, Moorestown 35

Red Bank Catholic 68, Holmdel 49

Ridge 56, Immaculata 37

Ridgefield 40, Butler 34

Robbinsville 31, Hamilton West 17

Saddle Brook 32, Weehawken 19

Secaucus 55, Bergen Charter 12

St. Mary's-Rutherford 41, Wood-Ridge 39

Steinert 37, Lawrence 31

Timber Creek 59, Shawnee 58

Toms River South 53, Brick Memorial 45

Trenton Catholic 82, Northern Burlington 22

Trenton Central 70, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 55

Waldwick 36, Palisades Park 27

Wayne Valley 64, Lakeland 37

Westfield 60, Cranford 43

Westwood 52, Dumont 50

Wildwood 43, Gloucester Catholic 39

Woodbury 38, Collingswood 32

