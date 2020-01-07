Atlantic City vs Egg Harbor Township

Atlantic City against Egg Harbor Township during the first half of the boys basketball game at Atlantic City High School Tuesday Jan 7, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

BOYS BASKETBALL

Academy for Urban Leadership 51, Academy Charter 43

Atlantic City 66, Egg Harbor Township 52

Becton 70, Wallington 54

Bergen Catholic 71, Paramus Catholic 40

Bergenfield 51, Indian Hills 44

Bordentown 79, Burlington Township 51

Bound Brook 78, Delaware Valley Regional 50

Burlington City 60, Stem Civics 40

Caldwell 67, Arts 37

Camden 84, Winslow 53

Camden Catholic 50, Washington Township 43

Central Jersey College Charter 41, Bard 37

Cherry Hill West 85, Camden Tech 37

Cinnaminson 52, Riverside 45

Columbia 58, West Side 51

Cresskill 48, Midland Park 34

Delran 48, Florence 35

Delsea 76, Salem 52

Dickinson 48, North Bergen 46

Doane Academy 66, Palmyra 43

Don Bosco Prep 61, Northern Highlands 47

Dwight-Morrow 65, Demarest 48

East Brunswick 47, Perth Amboy 43

East Orange 60, Verona 41

Eastern 55, Shawnee 43

Eastside Paterson 53, Bergen Tech 43

Edison 58, Woodbridge 46

Emerson 56, Palisades Park 45

Ewing 49, Hopewell Valley Central 47

Fair Lawn 64, Wayne Valley 57

Fort Lee 74, Ramsey 53

Franklin 61, Bridgewater-Raritan 51

Freehold 64, Marlboro 35

Freehold Township 65, Long Branch 47

Garfield 43, Glen Rock 42

Gill St. Bernard's 76, Hunterdon Central 40

Glen Ridge 55, Newark Academy 52, OT

Gloucester Tech 71, Gloucester City 56

Hammonton 49, Pennsville Memorial 42

Hasbrouck Heights 65, Saddle Brook 38

Highland 61, Gloucester Catholic 41

Hightstown 57, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 46

Hillside 40, Brearley 25

Hoboken 52, McNair 18

Hudson Catholic 57, St. Peter's Prep 51, 2OT

Immaculata 58, Phillipsburg 47

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 92, Montclair 55

Irvington 57, Bloomfield 49

Jonathan Dayton 69, Koinonia Academy 49

Keansburg 61, Somerset Tech 54

Kingsway 49, Glassboro 36

Lawrence 65, Hamilton West 58

Leonia 70, Secaucus 63

Lincoln 74, Ferris 46

Livingston 57, Shabazz 45

Lodi 55, Elmwood Park 50

Lower Cape May Regional 40, Absegami 31

Mainland Regional 62, Oakcrest 30

Manalapan 65, Howell 49

Manchester Regional 62, Eastern Christian 51

Matawan 40, Colts Neck 35

Memorial 60, Kearny 49

Middletown South 61, Christian Brothers 58, 2OT

Millburn 31, Nutley 30

Millville 57, Atlantic Tech 40

Montclair Kimberley 56, Cristo Rey Newark 40

New Brunswick 73, North Brunswick 69

New Milford 55, Ridgefield 35

New Providence 44, Summit 42

Newark Collegiate 67, West Caldwell Tech 47

Newark Tech 72, Barringer 65

North Hunterdon 58, Montgomery 46

Notre Dame 43, Trenton Central 40

Nottingham 64, Steinert 55

Old Bridge 66, Piscataway 41

Oratory Catholic 50, Cranford 38

Park Ridge 58, Waldwick 52

Pascack Valley 67, Westwood 36

Passaic Charter 51, METS Charter 37

Passaic Tech 59, Clifton 46

Passaic Valley 67, West Milford 46

Paterson Kennedy 75, Passaic 58

Paul VI 61, Lenape 56

Payne Tech 12, Seton Hall Prep 3

Peddie 88, Pennington 79

Penns Grove 53, Williamstown 34

Perth Amboy Tech 55, Highland Park 54

Pingry 79, Warren Tech 36

Pitman 45, Deptford 36

Point Pleasant Boro 58, Lacey 36

Princeton 49, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 38

Rahway 44, Governor Livingston 40

Ramapo 54, Hackensack 42

Rancocas Valley 65, Northern Burlington 62

Ranney 82, Point Pleasant Beach 51

Raritan 61, Monmouth 43

Red Bank Regional 63, Ocean Township 57

Ridgefield Park 51, Cliffside Park 43

Ridgewood 66, Paramus 42

Robbinsville 70, Allentown 61

Roselle 63, Johnson 52

Rumson-Fair Haven 77, Red Bank Catholic 71

Rutgers Prep 69, Ridge 55

Sayreville 63, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 59

Science Park 38, Tech 25

Somerville 61, Voorhees 45

South Brunswick 77, J.P. Stevens 39

South Hunterdon 43, Manville 39

St. Joseph-Metuchen 56, Monroe 51

St. Joseph-Montvale 69, DePaul Catholic 59

St. Rose 45, Shore Regional 32

Tenafly 45, Pascack Valley 34

Timber Creek 72, Bishop Eustace Prep 65

Toms River North 66, Toms River South 25

Triton 105, Clayton 74

Union Catholic 61, Plainfield 60

Union City 77, Bayonne 62

Wall 53, St. John Vianney 48

Watchung Hills 71, Hillsborough 42

Wayne Hills 62, Lakeland 45

Weequahic 62, Eagle Academy 45

West Essex 69, Belleville 54

West Orange 50, University 37

Westfield 56, Union 53

Westtown, Pa. 83, Moorestown Friends 39

Wildwood 68, Cumberland Regional 44

Wood-Ridge 75, North Arlington 37

Woodstown 57, Clearview Regional 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allentown 50, Robbinsville 28

Arts 32, Bloomfield 21

Atlantic Tech 44, Millville 21

Bayonne 63, Union City 27

Becton 38, Wallington 17

Belleville 38, St. Vincent 19

Bergen Tech 42, Eastside Paterson 32

Bernards 46, North Plainfield 37

Bishop Eustace Prep 52, Timber Creek 26

Bordentown 56, Riverside 34

Burlington City 64, Stem Civics 23

Burlington Township 55, Westampton Tech 48

Butler 44, Bergen Charter 22

Caldwell 57, Millburn 34

Cherokee 52, Winslow 31

Clearview Regional 60, Gloucester City 22

Colts Neck 53, Matawan 31

Cumberland Regional 41, Clayton 22

Delran 52, Salem County Vo-Tech 20

Delsea 60, Pitman 23

Demarest 57, Dwight-Morrow 39

Dumont 51, Mahwah 47

Dwight-Englewood 54, Lyndhurst 52

East Brunswick 58, Perth Amboy 28

Eastern 29, Shawnee 28

Edison 64, Woodbridge 35

Elizabeth 59, Linden 20

Emerson 39, Palisades Park 18

Ewing 49, Hopewell Valley Central 40

Fair Lawn 52, Wayne Valley 39

Fort Lee 39, Ramsey 30

Franklin 46, Bridgewater-Raritan 36

Gill St. Bernard's 38, Hunterdon Central 35

Glassboro 55, Hammonton 49

Gloucester Catholic 62, Deptford 40

Golda Och 62, Barringer 47

Governor Livingston 45, Kent Place 28

Great Oaks Charter 42, Hoboken Charter 8

Hamilton West 47, Lawrence 33

Hawthorne 44, Lodi 18

Hightstown 43, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 24

Hillside 40, Roselle 25

Holy Spirit 46, Cedar Creek 45

Howell 40, Manalapan 27

Hudson Catholic 56, Lincoln 42

Immaculata 53, Phillipsburg 38

Immaculate Heart 59, Northern Highlands 19

Indian Hills 42, Bergenfield 18

J.P. Stevens 43, South Brunswick 38

Kearny 57, Memorial 36

Kingsway 71, Schalick 9

Lacey 52, Point Pleasant Boro 45

Livingston 61, Newark Collegiate 20

Long Branch 61, Freehold Township 41

METS Charter 57, Passaic Charter 14

Madison 51, Dover 10

Mainland Regional 62, Oakcrest 30

Manasquan 44, Holmdel 39

Manchester Regional 57, Eastern Christian 8

Marlboro 64, Freehold 11

Midland Park 42, Cresskill 33

Montclair Kimberley 53, Science Park 27

Montgomery 42, North Hunterdon 26

Moorestown Friends 48, Westtown, Pa. 34

Neptune 46, Middletown North 30

New Egypt 55, Florence 38

New Milford 36, Ridgefield 33

New Providence 53, Union 12

Newark Central 66, Irvington 35

North Brunswick 53, New Brunswick 28

North Star Academy 32, Newark East Side 28

North Warren 50, Mount Olive 40

Notre Dame 43, Trenton Central 40

Oak Knoll 47, Cranford 19

Orange 43, Shabazz 40

Park Ridge 56, Waldwick 23

Passaic Tech 55, Clifton 22

Paterson Kennedy 39, Passaic 26

Paul VI 40, Lenape 27

Pennsauken 40, Moorestown 38

Pingry 45, Delaware Valley Regional 32

Piscataway 32, Old Bridge 29

Plainfield 52, Jonathan Dayton 30

Pompton Lakes 50, Mary Help 15

Princeton 38, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 30

Ramapo 64, Hackensack 36

Raritan 45, Monmouth 32

Red Bank Catholic 55, Rumson-Fair Haven 42

Red Bank Regional 57, Ocean Township 36

Ridgefield Park 53, Cliffside Park 32

Ridgewood 57, Paramus 27

Roselle Park 37, Benedictine Academy 13

Rutgers Prep 44, Ridge 39

Rutherford 51, Elmwood Park 19

Saddle Brook 44, Hasbrouck Heights 21

Saddle River Day 55, East Orange 34

Salem 62, Triton 34

Secaucus 69, Leonia 28

Seneca 52, Woodrow Wilson 29

Snyder 50, University Charter 22

Somerset Tech 36, Keansburg 30

Somerville 44, Voorhees 41

South Hunterdon 61, Manville 24

South Plainfield 52, Colonia 39

Southern 72, Brick Memorial 68

St. Dominic 48, Ferris 35

St. John Vianney 83, Wall 33

St. Rose 69, Shore Regional 31

St. Thomas Aquinas 74, Sayreville 35

Steinert 63, Nottingham 16

Teaneck 53, Old Tappan 47

Toms River North 47, Toms River South 25

Trenton Catholic 72, Holy Cross 25

University 59, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 35

Washington Township 42, Camden Catholic 25

Watchung Hills 49, Hillsborough 27

Weehawken 52, Paterson Charter 7

West Essex 52, Newark Academy 41

West Side 49, Weequahic 48

Westfield 64, Summit 57

Westwood 43, Pascack Hills 27

Wildwood 65, Highland 26

Williamstown 64, Pennsville Memorial 32

Wood-Ridge 57, North Arlington 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

