BOYS BASKETBALL
Academy for Urban Leadership 51, Academy Charter 43
Atlantic City 66, Egg Harbor Township 52
Becton 70, Wallington 54
Bergen Catholic 71, Paramus Catholic 40
Bergenfield 51, Indian Hills 44
Bordentown 79, Burlington Township 51
Bound Brook 78, Delaware Valley Regional 50
Burlington City 60, Stem Civics 40
Caldwell 67, Arts 37
Camden 84, Winslow 53
Camden Catholic 50, Washington Township 43
Central Jersey College Charter 41, Bard 37
Cherry Hill West 85, Camden Tech 37
Cinnaminson 52, Riverside 45
Columbia 58, West Side 51
Cresskill 48, Midland Park 34
Delran 48, Florence 35
Delsea 76, Salem 52
Dickinson 48, North Bergen 46
Doane Academy 66, Palmyra 43
Don Bosco Prep 61, Northern Highlands 47
Dwight-Morrow 65, Demarest 48
East Brunswick 47, Perth Amboy 43
East Orange 60, Verona 41
Eastern 55, Shawnee 43
Eastside Paterson 53, Bergen Tech 43
Edison 58, Woodbridge 46
Emerson 56, Palisades Park 45
Ewing 49, Hopewell Valley Central 47
Fair Lawn 64, Wayne Valley 57
Fort Lee 74, Ramsey 53
Franklin 61, Bridgewater-Raritan 51
Freehold 64, Marlboro 35
Freehold Township 65, Long Branch 47
Garfield 43, Glen Rock 42
Gill St. Bernard's 76, Hunterdon Central 40
Glen Ridge 55, Newark Academy 52, OT
Gloucester Tech 71, Gloucester City 56
Hammonton 49, Pennsville Memorial 42
Hasbrouck Heights 65, Saddle Brook 38
Highland 61, Gloucester Catholic 41
Hightstown 57, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 46
Hillside 40, Brearley 25
Hoboken 52, McNair 18
Hudson Catholic 57, St. Peter's Prep 51, 2OT
Immaculata 58, Phillipsburg 47
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 92, Montclair 55
Irvington 57, Bloomfield 49
Jonathan Dayton 69, Koinonia Academy 49
Keansburg 61, Somerset Tech 54
Kingsway 49, Glassboro 36
Lawrence 65, Hamilton West 58
Leonia 70, Secaucus 63
Lincoln 74, Ferris 46
Livingston 57, Shabazz 45
Lodi 55, Elmwood Park 50
Lower Cape May Regional 40, Absegami 31
Mainland Regional 62, Oakcrest 30
Manalapan 65, Howell 49
Manchester Regional 62, Eastern Christian 51
Matawan 40, Colts Neck 35
Memorial 60, Kearny 49
Middletown South 61, Christian Brothers 58, 2OT
Millburn 31, Nutley 30
Millville 57, Atlantic Tech 40
Montclair Kimberley 56, Cristo Rey Newark 40
New Brunswick 73, North Brunswick 69
New Milford 55, Ridgefield 35
New Providence 44, Summit 42
Newark Collegiate 67, West Caldwell Tech 47
Newark Tech 72, Barringer 65
North Hunterdon 58, Montgomery 46
Notre Dame 43, Trenton Central 40
Nottingham 64, Steinert 55
Old Bridge 66, Piscataway 41
Oratory Catholic 50, Cranford 38
Park Ridge 58, Waldwick 52
Pascack Valley 67, Westwood 36
Passaic Charter 51, METS Charter 37
Passaic Tech 59, Clifton 46
Passaic Valley 67, West Milford 46
Paterson Kennedy 75, Passaic 58
Paul VI 61, Lenape 56
Payne Tech 12, Seton Hall Prep 3
Peddie 88, Pennington 79
Penns Grove 53, Williamstown 34
Perth Amboy Tech 55, Highland Park 54
Pingry 79, Warren Tech 36
Pitman 45, Deptford 36
Point Pleasant Boro 58, Lacey 36
Princeton 49, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 38
Rahway 44, Governor Livingston 40
Ramapo 54, Hackensack 42
Rancocas Valley 65, Northern Burlington 62
Ranney 82, Point Pleasant Beach 51
Raritan 61, Monmouth 43
Red Bank Regional 63, Ocean Township 57
Ridgefield Park 51, Cliffside Park 43
Ridgewood 66, Paramus 42
Robbinsville 70, Allentown 61
Roselle 63, Johnson 52
Rumson-Fair Haven 77, Red Bank Catholic 71
Rutgers Prep 69, Ridge 55
Sayreville 63, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 59
Science Park 38, Tech 25
Somerville 61, Voorhees 45
South Brunswick 77, J.P. Stevens 39
South Hunterdon 43, Manville 39
St. Joseph-Metuchen 56, Monroe 51
St. Joseph-Montvale 69, DePaul Catholic 59
St. Rose 45, Shore Regional 32
Tenafly 45, Pascack Valley 34
Timber Creek 72, Bishop Eustace Prep 65
Toms River North 66, Toms River South 25
Triton 105, Clayton 74
Union Catholic 61, Plainfield 60
Union City 77, Bayonne 62
Wall 53, St. John Vianney 48
Watchung Hills 71, Hillsborough 42
Wayne Hills 62, Lakeland 45
Weequahic 62, Eagle Academy 45
West Essex 69, Belleville 54
West Orange 50, University 37
Westfield 56, Union 53
Westtown, Pa. 83, Moorestown Friends 39
Wildwood 68, Cumberland Regional 44
Wood-Ridge 75, North Arlington 37
Woodstown 57, Clearview Regional 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Allentown 50, Robbinsville 28
Arts 32, Bloomfield 21
Atlantic Tech 44, Millville 21
Bayonne 63, Union City 27
Becton 38, Wallington 17
Belleville 38, St. Vincent 19
Bergen Tech 42, Eastside Paterson 32
Bernards 46, North Plainfield 37
Bishop Eustace Prep 52, Timber Creek 26
Bordentown 56, Riverside 34
Burlington City 64, Stem Civics 23
Burlington Township 55, Westampton Tech 48
Butler 44, Bergen Charter 22
Caldwell 57, Millburn 34
Cherokee 52, Winslow 31
Clearview Regional 60, Gloucester City 22
Colts Neck 53, Matawan 31
Cumberland Regional 41, Clayton 22
Delran 52, Salem County Vo-Tech 20
Delsea 60, Pitman 23
Demarest 57, Dwight-Morrow 39
Dumont 51, Mahwah 47
Dwight-Englewood 54, Lyndhurst 52
East Brunswick 58, Perth Amboy 28
Eastern 29, Shawnee 28
Edison 64, Woodbridge 35
Elizabeth 59, Linden 20
Emerson 39, Palisades Park 18
Ewing 49, Hopewell Valley Central 40
Fair Lawn 52, Wayne Valley 39
Fort Lee 39, Ramsey 30
Franklin 46, Bridgewater-Raritan 36
Gill St. Bernard's 38, Hunterdon Central 35
Glassboro 55, Hammonton 49
Gloucester Catholic 62, Deptford 40
Golda Och 62, Barringer 47
Governor Livingston 45, Kent Place 28
Great Oaks Charter 42, Hoboken Charter 8
Hamilton West 47, Lawrence 33
Hawthorne 44, Lodi 18
Hightstown 43, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 24
Hillside 40, Roselle 25
Holy Spirit 46, Cedar Creek 45
Howell 40, Manalapan 27
Hudson Catholic 56, Lincoln 42
Immaculata 53, Phillipsburg 38
Immaculate Heart 59, Northern Highlands 19
Indian Hills 42, Bergenfield 18
J.P. Stevens 43, South Brunswick 38
Kearny 57, Memorial 36
Kingsway 71, Schalick 9
Lacey 52, Point Pleasant Boro 45
Livingston 61, Newark Collegiate 20
Long Branch 61, Freehold Township 41
METS Charter 57, Passaic Charter 14
Madison 51, Dover 10
Mainland Regional 62, Oakcrest 30
Manasquan 44, Holmdel 39
Manchester Regional 57, Eastern Christian 8
Marlboro 64, Freehold 11
Midland Park 42, Cresskill 33
Montclair Kimberley 53, Science Park 27
Montgomery 42, North Hunterdon 26
Moorestown Friends 48, Westtown, Pa. 34
Neptune 46, Middletown North 30
New Egypt 55, Florence 38
New Milford 36, Ridgefield 33
New Providence 53, Union 12
Newark Central 66, Irvington 35
North Brunswick 53, New Brunswick 28
North Star Academy 32, Newark East Side 28
North Warren 50, Mount Olive 40
Notre Dame 43, Trenton Central 40
Oak Knoll 47, Cranford 19
Orange 43, Shabazz 40
Park Ridge 56, Waldwick 23
Passaic Tech 55, Clifton 22
Paterson Kennedy 39, Passaic 26
Paul VI 40, Lenape 27
Pennsauken 40, Moorestown 38
Pingry 45, Delaware Valley Regional 32
Piscataway 32, Old Bridge 29
Plainfield 52, Jonathan Dayton 30
Pompton Lakes 50, Mary Help 15
Princeton 38, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 30
Ramapo 64, Hackensack 36
Raritan 45, Monmouth 32
Red Bank Catholic 55, Rumson-Fair Haven 42
Red Bank Regional 57, Ocean Township 36
Ridgefield Park 53, Cliffside Park 32
Ridgewood 57, Paramus 27
Roselle Park 37, Benedictine Academy 13
Rutgers Prep 44, Ridge 39
Rutherford 51, Elmwood Park 19
Saddle Brook 44, Hasbrouck Heights 21
Saddle River Day 55, East Orange 34
Salem 62, Triton 34
Secaucus 69, Leonia 28
Seneca 52, Woodrow Wilson 29
Snyder 50, University Charter 22
Somerset Tech 36, Keansburg 30
Somerville 44, Voorhees 41
South Hunterdon 61, Manville 24
South Plainfield 52, Colonia 39
Southern 72, Brick Memorial 68
St. Dominic 48, Ferris 35
St. John Vianney 83, Wall 33
St. Rose 69, Shore Regional 31
St. Thomas Aquinas 74, Sayreville 35
Steinert 63, Nottingham 16
Teaneck 53, Old Tappan 47
Toms River North 47, Toms River South 25
Trenton Catholic 72, Holy Cross 25
University 59, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 35
Washington Township 42, Camden Catholic 25
Watchung Hills 49, Hillsborough 27
Weehawken 52, Paterson Charter 7
West Essex 52, Newark Academy 41
West Side 49, Weequahic 48
Westfield 64, Summit 57
Westwood 43, Pascack Hills 27
Wildwood 65, Highland 26
Williamstown 64, Pennsville Memorial 32
Wood-Ridge 57, North Arlington 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Women's Basketball
Mainland's Kylee Watson signs with Oregon
💚💛💚💛 #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/90O7V1LI43— Cedar Creek Football (@CedarCreekFB) November 13, 2019
Men's Basketball
Wildwood Catholic's Jahlil White signs with Temple
Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt signs with West Virginia
“We are really excited to have Taj join the West Virginia family,” West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Huggins said. “He brings much-needed athleticism and has the ability to play multiple positions on the front line.
"Taj is capable of being a 3-man who can play both offensively and defensively on the perimeter while equally playing and guarding in the post position. Taj has been very well coached in high school.”
