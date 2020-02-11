hslivebasketballholder

BOYS BASKETBALL

Allentown 72, Trenton Central 62

Becton 77, Saddle Brook 38

Belleville 67, Montclair Kimberley 59

Bogota 62, Waldwick 50

Bound Brook 99, Warren Tech 54

Brick Memorial 53, Brick Memorial 40

Burlington City 73, Pemberton 60

Caldwell 62, West Essex 51

Camden 72, Camden Catholic 57

Cedar Grove 44, Tech 39

Cherry Hill East 63, Cherokee 59

Cherry Hill West 51, Shawnee 40

Clearview Regional 62, Williamstown 56

Cliffside Park 43, Westwood 27

Colonia 51, North Brunswick 50

Cresskill 62, Emerson 44

Delaware Valley Regional 66, Manville 50

Delbarton 46, Oratory Catholic 41

Delran 52, Cinnaminson 49

Delsea 66, Triton 54

Demarest 48, Pascack Valley 44

Don Bosco Prep 73, DePaul Catholic 45

Donovan Catholic 40, Jackson Liberty 39

Dover 75, Whippany Park 64

Dumont 61, Fort Lee 39

Dwight-Morrow 63, River Dell 55, OT

Eastern 60, Seneca 57

Eastside Paterson 62, Passaic Tech 42

Egg Harbor 68, Bridgeton 60

Elizabeth 78, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 40

Elmwood Park 80, Lodi 73, OT

Fair Lawn 86, Wayne Hills 66

Ferris 64, McNair 40

Florence 55, Riverside 47

Garfield 64, Manchester Regional 49

Glen Ridge 65, Arts 51

Glen Rock 50, Eastern Christian 28

Gloucester Catholic 71, Clayton 55

Gloucester Tech 52, Pennsauken Tech 49

Hackettstown 65, Warren Hills 50

Haddon Heights 37, Haddonfield 30

Hanover Park 81, Parsippany 60

Harrison 61, New Milford 47

Hasbrouck Heights 67, St. Mary's-Rutherford 46

Hawthorne 63, Pompton Lakes 31

Hawthorne Christian 52, Midland Park 49

Highland 80, Deptford 57

Hightstown 67, Notre Dame 64

Hillsborough 53, Phillipsburg 51

Holy Cross 71, Doane Academy 68

Hudson Catholic 72, Bayonne 42

Hunterdon Central 74, North Hunterdon 37

Immaculata 75, Bridgewater-Raritan 52

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 94, Columbia 54

Irvington 88, Newark Tech 57

Iselin Kennedy 65, Sayreville 62

Jefferson 55, Morristown-Beard 39

Johnson 62, Brearley 51

Keyport 66, Keansburg 52

Kingsway 45, Hammonton 42

Kittatinny 59, Hopatcong 33

Lakewood 64, Manchester 55

Lawrence 62, Ewing 55

Lenape 59, Washington Township 42

Leonia 64, Wood-Ridge 49

Lincoln 63, Hoboken 49

Linden 55, Westfield 49

Lindenwold 79, Woodbury 46

Livingston 47, Nutley 43

Madison 67, Kinnelon 34

Matawan 66, Red Bank Regional 37

Memorial 66, Dickinson 59

Mendham 40, Sparta 37

Millville 67, Vineland 61

Montgomery 44, Princeton Day 42

Moorestown 41, Burlington Township 32

Morris Hills 67, Morris Knolls 45

Morris Tech 52, Vernon 45

Mountain Lakes 52, Morris Catholic 36

Neptune 54, Long Branch 31

New Brunswick 75, Woodbridge 66

New Providence 79, North Plainfield 58

Newark Academy 75, Cristo Rey Newark 29

Newark Central 83, Barringer 54

North Bergen 84, Kearny 50

Nottingham 64, Hopewell Valley Central 57

Old Tappan 68, Teaneck 48

Orange 57, Millburn 36

Palmyra 69, Maple Shade 61

Paramus Catholic 73, Wayne Valley 63

Pascack Hills 66, Mahwah 53

Passaic 69, Clifton 57

Paterson Charter 80, North Arlington 24

Paterson Kennedy 79, Bergen Tech 60

Paul VI 60, Bishop Eustace Prep 41

Paulsboro 53, Gateway 46

Payne Tech 67, Montclair 56

Penns Grove 77, Glassboro 48

Pennsauken 70, Bordentown 56

Pinelands Regional 33, Lacey 32

Pingry 54, Voorhees 40

Point Pleasant Beach 54, Henry Hudson 42

Point Pleasant Boro 65, Barnegat 63, OT

Pope John XXIII 67, Morristown 61

Princeton 51, Hamilton West 47

Ramsey 67, Ridgefield Park 38

Rancocas Valley 57, Westampton Tech 46

Randolph 69, Chatham 54

Ranney 75, Asbury Park 38

Raritan 46, Marion P. Thomas Charter 40

Red Bank Catholic 41, Manasquan 40

Ridge 52, Franklin 38

Ridgewood 62, Ramapo 53

Robbinsville 53, Steinert 38

Roselle 46, Koinonia Academy 29

Roselle Catholic 67, Union Catholic 50

Roxbury 59, Montville 37

Rutgers Prep 65, Gill St. Bernard's 59

Saddle River Day 81, Park Ridge 33

Schalick 71, Pennsville Memorial 63

Secaucus 61, Lyndhurst 43

Seton Hall Prep 77, Newark East Side 42

Somerville 80, Belvidere 43

South Brunswick 77, Pennington 74

South Hunterdon 41, Bernards 40

Southern 40, Jackson Memorial 35

St. Augustine 54, Atlantic City 48

St. Benedict's 81, Bergen Catholic 59

St. Joseph-Hammonton 66, Wildwood Catholic 58

St. Joseph-Montvale 66, Bergenfield 58

St. Peter's Prep 68, Union City 47

St. Rose 62, Academy Charter 31

Sterling 38, Collingswood 35

Tenafly 62, Indian Hills 58

Timber Creek 58, Winslow 42

Toms River East 68, Toms River South 62

Toms River North 82, Central Regional 50

University 59, Bloomfield 45

Wallkill Valley 69, Pequannock 52

Watchung Hills 74, West Orange 38

Weequahic 50, Golda Och 35

West Caldwell Tech 59, Eagle Academy 57

West Deptford 60, Audubon 44

West Milford 74, Lakeland 66

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 69, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 51

Wildwood 90, Salem 46

Willingboro 72, Northern Burlington 60

Woodstown 71, Gloucester City 70

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allentown 65, Trenton Central 64

Asbury Park 45, Ranney 32

Belleville 40, Montclair Kimberley 34

Benedictine Academy 21, Hudson School 12

Boonton 33, Mountain Lakes 30

Bordentown 56, Stem Civics 12

Bound Brook 64, Pingry 48

Brearley 31, Roselle Park 19

Bridgewater-Raritan 41, Immaculata 33

Burlington Township 42, Cinnaminson 27

Caldwell 59, Newark Collegiate 48

Central Regional 36, Toms River North 31

Chatham 60, West Morris 25

Cherokee 58, Cherry Hill East 20

Clearview Regional 67, Williamstown 56

Cresskill 47, Emerson 27

Delsea 42, Triton 36

Deptford 50, Highland 49

Donovan Catholic 56, Jackson Liberty 47

Dumont 60, Fort Lee 36

Dwight-Englewood 50, Butler 25

Eastern 48, Seneca 22

Ewing 47, Lawrence 43

Ferris 59, McNair 33

Florence 53, Willingboro 38

Franklin 59, Ridge 46

Gateway 52, Paulsboro 22

Glassboro 97, Penns Grove 37

Glen Ridge 37, Verona 30

Gloucester Catholic 68, Clayton 24

Golda Och 56, Weequahic 45

Governor Livingston 65, Rahway 20

Hackensack 66, Northern Highlands 42

Haddon Township 49, Overbrook 31

Haddonfield 43, Haddon Heights 37

Hamilton West 34, Princeton 30

Hanover Park 71, Cranford 55

Holmdel 43, Ocean Township 32

Holy Angels 41, Bergenfield 29

Hudson Catholic 61, Bayonne 51

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 42, South Hunterdon 35

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 65, East Orange 51

Indian Hills 66, Tenafly 48

Jackson Memorial 59, Southern 43

Jefferson 47, Roxbury 17

Keansburg 30, Keyport 28

Kingsway 40, Hammonton 38

Kinnelon 49, Dover 29

Kittatinny 36, High Point 33

LEAP Academy 49, Camden 34

Lakeland 54, West Milford 37

Lenape 49, Washington Township 47, 2OT

Lincoln 51, Union City 31

Livingston 39, Mt. St. Dominic 38

Madison 45, Parsippany 16

Manchester 59, Lakewood 14

Manchester Regional 59, Garfield 19

Manville 42, Bernards 32

Marist 71, University Charter 21

Mary Help 39, Palisades Park 34

Memorial 48, Dickinson 43

Millville 43, Vineland 42

Morris Catholic 74, Pequannock 38

Morris Knolls 44, Whippany Park 36

Mount Olive 34, Morris Hills 18

Mt. St. Mary 41, Voorhees 26

New Milford 45, Harrison 44

New Providence 45, Summit 38

Newark Central 62, Barringer 30

North Arlington 53, Paterson Charter 30

North Brunswick 45, Colonia 29

North Warren 53, Hopatcong 27

Notre Dame 64, Hightstown 33

Nutley 68, Newark Academy 66

Oak Knoll 43, Elizabeth 26

Old Bridge 47, Dunellen 42

Old Tappan 68, Teaneck 48

Orange 42, Irvington 31

Our Lady of Mercy 45, Pleasantville 9

Palmyra 43, New Egypt 38

Paramus Catholic 65, Wayne Valley 63

Pascack Hills 40, Mahwah 25

Pascack Valley 49, Demarest 37

Passaic 40, Clifton 32

Passaic Tech 45, Eastside Paterson 44

Passaic Valley 40, DePaul Catholic 32

Paterson Kennedy 67, Bergen Tech 29

Paul VI 62, Bishop Eustace Prep 47

Payne Tech 66, Union 23

Pennsauken 29, Princeton Day 15

Pennsville Memorial 43, Schalick 28

Phillipsburg 66, Hillsborough 53

Pinelands Regional 48, Lacey 44

Piscataway 45, J.P. Stevens 24

Point Pleasant Beach 41, Henry Hudson 23

Point Pleasant Boro 56, Barnegat 39

Pompton Lakes 45, Hawthorne 29

Pope John XXIII 56, Randolph 52

Ramapo 61, Ridgewood 28

Ramsey 42, Ridgefield Park 40

Rancocas Valley 60, Westampton Tech 58

Red Bank Catholic 41, Manasquan 40, OT

Red Bank Regional 54, Matawan 34

Ridgefield 51, Bergen Charter 22

River Dell 61, Dwight-Morrow 28

Robbinsville 52, Steinert 35

Rumson-Fair Haven 49, Shore Regional 41

Rutgers Prep 53, Gill St. Bernard's 39

Saddle Brook 41, Becton 10

Science Park 38, North Star Academy 33

Secaucus 55, Rutherford 36

Somerville 54, Warren Tech 6

Sparta 47, Parsippany Hills 14

St. Augustine 54, Atlantic City 48

St. Elizabeth 36, Morristown-Beard 31

St. John Vianney 63, Wall 32

St. Mary's-Rutherford 28, Hasbrouck Heights 27

Sterling 33, Collingswood 24

Toms River East 40, Toms River South 37

Trinity Hall 50, Mater Dei 32

Union Catholic 51, Jonathan Dayton 29

University 73, Bloomfield 17

Veritas Christian Academy 51, Wallkill Valley 30

Waldwick 45, Bogota 17

Warren Hills 68, Hackettstown 33

Watchung Hills 45, Montgomery 37

Weehawken 53, Wallington 23

West Deptford 45, Audubon 41

West Essex 51, Columbia 35

West Orange 46, Arts 25

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 36, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 21

Westfield 39, Morristown 35

Westwood 52, Cliffside Park 36

Wildwood 72, Salem 27

Wildwood Catholic 79, St. Joseph-Hammonton 30

Winslow 48, Holy Cross 36

Woodbridge 58, New Brunswick 32

Woodbury 53, Lindenwold 26

Woodstown 50, Gloucester City 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments