BOYS BASKETBALL
Allentown 72, Trenton Central 62
Becton 77, Saddle Brook 38
Belleville 67, Montclair Kimberley 59
Bogota 62, Waldwick 50
Bound Brook 99, Warren Tech 54
Brick Memorial 53, Brick Memorial 40
Burlington City 73, Pemberton 60
Caldwell 62, West Essex 51
Camden 72, Camden Catholic 57
Cedar Grove 44, Tech 39
Cherry Hill East 63, Cherokee 59
Cherry Hill West 51, Shawnee 40
Clearview Regional 62, Williamstown 56
Cliffside Park 43, Westwood 27
Colonia 51, North Brunswick 50
Cresskill 62, Emerson 44
Delaware Valley Regional 66, Manville 50
Delbarton 46, Oratory Catholic 41
Delran 52, Cinnaminson 49
Delsea 66, Triton 54
Demarest 48, Pascack Valley 44
Don Bosco Prep 73, DePaul Catholic 45
Donovan Catholic 40, Jackson Liberty 39
Dover 75, Whippany Park 64
Dumont 61, Fort Lee 39
Dwight-Morrow 63, River Dell 55, OT
Eastern 60, Seneca 57
Eastside Paterson 62, Passaic Tech 42
Egg Harbor 68, Bridgeton 60
Elizabeth 78, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 40
Elmwood Park 80, Lodi 73, OT
Fair Lawn 86, Wayne Hills 66
Ferris 64, McNair 40
Florence 55, Riverside 47
Garfield 64, Manchester Regional 49
Glen Ridge 65, Arts 51
Glen Rock 50, Eastern Christian 28
Gloucester Catholic 71, Clayton 55
Gloucester Tech 52, Pennsauken Tech 49
Hackettstown 65, Warren Hills 50
Haddon Heights 37, Haddonfield 30
Hanover Park 81, Parsippany 60
Harrison 61, New Milford 47
Hasbrouck Heights 67, St. Mary's-Rutherford 46
Hawthorne 63, Pompton Lakes 31
Hawthorne Christian 52, Midland Park 49
Highland 80, Deptford 57
Hightstown 67, Notre Dame 64
Hillsborough 53, Phillipsburg 51
Holy Cross 71, Doane Academy 68
Hudson Catholic 72, Bayonne 42
Hunterdon Central 74, North Hunterdon 37
Immaculata 75, Bridgewater-Raritan 52
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 94, Columbia 54
Irvington 88, Newark Tech 57
Iselin Kennedy 65, Sayreville 62
Jefferson 55, Morristown-Beard 39
Johnson 62, Brearley 51
Keyport 66, Keansburg 52
Kingsway 45, Hammonton 42
Kittatinny 59, Hopatcong 33
Lakewood 64, Manchester 55
Lawrence 62, Ewing 55
Lenape 59, Washington Township 42
Leonia 64, Wood-Ridge 49
Lincoln 63, Hoboken 49
Linden 55, Westfield 49
Lindenwold 79, Woodbury 46
Livingston 47, Nutley 43
Madison 67, Kinnelon 34
Matawan 66, Red Bank Regional 37
Memorial 66, Dickinson 59
Mendham 40, Sparta 37
Millville 67, Vineland 61
Montgomery 44, Princeton Day 42
Moorestown 41, Burlington Township 32
Morris Hills 67, Morris Knolls 45
Morris Tech 52, Vernon 45
Mountain Lakes 52, Morris Catholic 36
Neptune 54, Long Branch 31
New Brunswick 75, Woodbridge 66
New Providence 79, North Plainfield 58
Newark Academy 75, Cristo Rey Newark 29
Newark Central 83, Barringer 54
North Bergen 84, Kearny 50
Nottingham 64, Hopewell Valley Central 57
Old Tappan 68, Teaneck 48
Orange 57, Millburn 36
Palmyra 69, Maple Shade 61
Paramus Catholic 73, Wayne Valley 63
Pascack Hills 66, Mahwah 53
Passaic 69, Clifton 57
Paterson Charter 80, North Arlington 24
Paterson Kennedy 79, Bergen Tech 60
Paul VI 60, Bishop Eustace Prep 41
Paulsboro 53, Gateway 46
Payne Tech 67, Montclair 56
Penns Grove 77, Glassboro 48
Pennsauken 70, Bordentown 56
Pinelands Regional 33, Lacey 32
Pingry 54, Voorhees 40
Point Pleasant Beach 54, Henry Hudson 42
Point Pleasant Boro 65, Barnegat 63, OT
Pope John XXIII 67, Morristown 61
Princeton 51, Hamilton West 47
Ramsey 67, Ridgefield Park 38
Rancocas Valley 57, Westampton Tech 46
Randolph 69, Chatham 54
Ranney 75, Asbury Park 38
Raritan 46, Marion P. Thomas Charter 40
Red Bank Catholic 41, Manasquan 40
Ridge 52, Franklin 38
Ridgewood 62, Ramapo 53
Robbinsville 53, Steinert 38
Roselle 46, Koinonia Academy 29
Roselle Catholic 67, Union Catholic 50
Roxbury 59, Montville 37
Rutgers Prep 65, Gill St. Bernard's 59
Saddle River Day 81, Park Ridge 33
Schalick 71, Pennsville Memorial 63
Secaucus 61, Lyndhurst 43
Seton Hall Prep 77, Newark East Side 42
Somerville 80, Belvidere 43
South Brunswick 77, Pennington 74
South Hunterdon 41, Bernards 40
Southern 40, Jackson Memorial 35
St. Augustine 54, Atlantic City 48
St. Benedict's 81, Bergen Catholic 59
St. Joseph-Hammonton 66, Wildwood Catholic 58
St. Joseph-Montvale 66, Bergenfield 58
St. Peter's Prep 68, Union City 47
St. Rose 62, Academy Charter 31
Sterling 38, Collingswood 35
Tenafly 62, Indian Hills 58
Timber Creek 58, Winslow 42
Toms River East 68, Toms River South 62
Toms River North 82, Central Regional 50
University 59, Bloomfield 45
Wallkill Valley 69, Pequannock 52
Watchung Hills 74, West Orange 38
Weequahic 50, Golda Och 35
West Caldwell Tech 59, Eagle Academy 57
West Deptford 60, Audubon 44
West Milford 74, Lakeland 66
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 69, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 51
Wildwood 90, Salem 46
Willingboro 72, Northern Burlington 60
Woodstown 71, Gloucester City 70
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Allentown 65, Trenton Central 64
Asbury Park 45, Ranney 32
Belleville 40, Montclair Kimberley 34
Benedictine Academy 21, Hudson School 12
Boonton 33, Mountain Lakes 30
Bordentown 56, Stem Civics 12
Bound Brook 64, Pingry 48
Brearley 31, Roselle Park 19
Bridgewater-Raritan 41, Immaculata 33
Burlington Township 42, Cinnaminson 27
Caldwell 59, Newark Collegiate 48
Central Regional 36, Toms River North 31
Chatham 60, West Morris 25
Cherokee 58, Cherry Hill East 20
Clearview Regional 67, Williamstown 56
Cresskill 47, Emerson 27
Delsea 42, Triton 36
Deptford 50, Highland 49
Donovan Catholic 56, Jackson Liberty 47
Dumont 60, Fort Lee 36
Dwight-Englewood 50, Butler 25
Eastern 48, Seneca 22
Ewing 47, Lawrence 43
Ferris 59, McNair 33
Florence 53, Willingboro 38
Franklin 59, Ridge 46
Gateway 52, Paulsboro 22
Glassboro 97, Penns Grove 37
Glen Ridge 37, Verona 30
Gloucester Catholic 68, Clayton 24
Golda Och 56, Weequahic 45
Governor Livingston 65, Rahway 20
Hackensack 66, Northern Highlands 42
Haddon Township 49, Overbrook 31
Haddonfield 43, Haddon Heights 37
Hamilton West 34, Princeton 30
Hanover Park 71, Cranford 55
Holmdel 43, Ocean Township 32
Holy Angels 41, Bergenfield 29
Hudson Catholic 61, Bayonne 51
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 42, South Hunterdon 35
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 65, East Orange 51
Indian Hills 66, Tenafly 48
Jackson Memorial 59, Southern 43
Jefferson 47, Roxbury 17
Keansburg 30, Keyport 28
Kingsway 40, Hammonton 38
Kinnelon 49, Dover 29
Kittatinny 36, High Point 33
LEAP Academy 49, Camden 34
Lakeland 54, West Milford 37
Lenape 49, Washington Township 47, 2OT
Lincoln 51, Union City 31
Livingston 39, Mt. St. Dominic 38
Madison 45, Parsippany 16
Manchester 59, Lakewood 14
Manchester Regional 59, Garfield 19
Manville 42, Bernards 32
Marist 71, University Charter 21
Mary Help 39, Palisades Park 34
Memorial 48, Dickinson 43
Millville 43, Vineland 42
Morris Catholic 74, Pequannock 38
Morris Knolls 44, Whippany Park 36
Mount Olive 34, Morris Hills 18
Mt. St. Mary 41, Voorhees 26
New Milford 45, Harrison 44
New Providence 45, Summit 38
Newark Central 62, Barringer 30
North Arlington 53, Paterson Charter 30
North Brunswick 45, Colonia 29
North Warren 53, Hopatcong 27
Notre Dame 64, Hightstown 33
Nutley 68, Newark Academy 66
Oak Knoll 43, Elizabeth 26
Old Bridge 47, Dunellen 42
Old Tappan 68, Teaneck 48
Orange 42, Irvington 31
Our Lady of Mercy 45, Pleasantville 9
Palmyra 43, New Egypt 38
Paramus Catholic 65, Wayne Valley 63
Pascack Hills 40, Mahwah 25
Pascack Valley 49, Demarest 37
Passaic 40, Clifton 32
Passaic Tech 45, Eastside Paterson 44
Passaic Valley 40, DePaul Catholic 32
Paterson Kennedy 67, Bergen Tech 29
Paul VI 62, Bishop Eustace Prep 47
Payne Tech 66, Union 23
Pennsauken 29, Princeton Day 15
Pennsville Memorial 43, Schalick 28
Phillipsburg 66, Hillsborough 53
Pinelands Regional 48, Lacey 44
Piscataway 45, J.P. Stevens 24
Point Pleasant Beach 41, Henry Hudson 23
Point Pleasant Boro 56, Barnegat 39
Pompton Lakes 45, Hawthorne 29
Pope John XXIII 56, Randolph 52
Ramapo 61, Ridgewood 28
Ramsey 42, Ridgefield Park 40
Rancocas Valley 60, Westampton Tech 58
Red Bank Catholic 41, Manasquan 40, OT
Red Bank Regional 54, Matawan 34
Ridgefield 51, Bergen Charter 22
River Dell 61, Dwight-Morrow 28
Robbinsville 52, Steinert 35
Rumson-Fair Haven 49, Shore Regional 41
Rutgers Prep 53, Gill St. Bernard's 39
Saddle Brook 41, Becton 10
Science Park 38, North Star Academy 33
Secaucus 55, Rutherford 36
Somerville 54, Warren Tech 6
Sparta 47, Parsippany Hills 14
St. Augustine 54, Atlantic City 48
St. Elizabeth 36, Morristown-Beard 31
St. John Vianney 63, Wall 32
St. Mary's-Rutherford 28, Hasbrouck Heights 27
Sterling 33, Collingswood 24
Toms River East 40, Toms River South 37
Trinity Hall 50, Mater Dei 32
Union Catholic 51, Jonathan Dayton 29
University 73, Bloomfield 17
Veritas Christian Academy 51, Wallkill Valley 30
Waldwick 45, Bogota 17
Warren Hills 68, Hackettstown 33
Watchung Hills 45, Montgomery 37
Weehawken 53, Wallington 23
West Deptford 45, Audubon 41
West Essex 51, Columbia 35
West Orange 46, Arts 25
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 36, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 21
Westfield 39, Morristown 35
Westwood 52, Cliffside Park 36
Wildwood 72, Salem 27
Wildwood Catholic 79, St. Joseph-Hammonton 30
Winslow 48, Holy Cross 36
Woodbridge 58, New Brunswick 32
Woodbury 53, Lindenwold 26
Woodstown 50, Gloucester City 38
