BOYS BASKETBALL

Central

Group 2

Championship

Manasquan 53, Holmdel 38

Group 4

Championship

South Brunswick 72, Marlboro 71

North 1

Group 2

Championship

Ramsey 49, Pascack Valley 43

Group 4

Championship

Paterson Kennedy 74, Ridgewood 44

North 2

Group 2

Championship

Hackettstown 55, North Star Academy 29

Group 4

Championship

Elizabeth 56, Watchung Hills 54

South

Group 2

Championship

Camden 70, Haddonfield 42

Group 4

Championship

Atlantic City 61, Cherry Hill East 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central

Group 1

Championship

Bound Brook 56, Middlesex 41

Group 3

Championship

Westampton Tech 61, Neptune 53

North 1

Group 1

Championship

Cresskill 39, Midland Park 33

Group 3

Championship

Ramapo 41, Sparta 31

North 2

Group 1

Championship

New Providence 51, Glen Ridge 48

Group 3

Championship

Warren Hills 42, Chatham 36

South

Group 1

Championship

Woodbury 38, Wildwood 32

Group 3

Championship

Ocean City 32, Mainland Regional 29

