BOYS BASKETBALL
Central
Group 2
Championship
Manasquan 53, Holmdel 38
Group 4
Championship
South Brunswick 72, Marlboro 71
North 1
Group 2
Championship
Ramsey 49, Pascack Valley 43
Group 4
Championship
Paterson Kennedy 74, Ridgewood 44
North 2
Group 2
Championship
Hackettstown 55, North Star Academy 29
Group 4
Championship
Elizabeth 56, Watchung Hills 54
South
Group 2
Championship
Camden 70, Haddonfield 42
Group 4
Championship
Atlantic City 61, Cherry Hill East 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central
Group 1
Championship
Bound Brook 56, Middlesex 41
Group 3
Championship
Westampton Tech 61, Neptune 53
North 1
Group 1
Championship
Cresskill 39, Midland Park 33
Group 3
Championship
Ramapo 41, Sparta 31
North 2
Group 1
Championship
New Providence 51, Glen Ridge 48
Group 3
Championship
Warren Hills 42, Chatham 36
South
Group 1
Championship
Woodbury 38, Wildwood 32
Group 3
Championship
Ocean City 32, Mainland Regional 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
