Michael Gillis, of Morristown, Pennsylvania, and Olivia Derogatis, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, were the overall winners of the Bungalow Beach Boardwalk 5 Miler on Saturday in Atlantic City.
The race began on the Boardwalk at Tropicana Casino and Resort Atlantic City and ended on the sand at Bungalow Beach.
Gillis, 31, finished in 26 minutes, 15 seconds. Derogatis, 24, was the women's champion in 30:56.
Anthony Giuliano, 40, of Niskayuna, New York, was second among the men in 26:56, and Dave Favorito, 31, of Galloway Township, took third in 27:37. Meghan Coyle, 25, of Bellmawr, was second in the women's division in 31:25. Hollie Sick, 28, of Cherry Hill, placed third in 34:14.
"In 2018, the inaugural year, we hosted 560 runners. This year, over 900 registered and nearly 800 competed," Genia Bittner, race director of the Atlantic City Marathon Race Series, said in a release. "We look forward to raising the bar again next year."
The event was part of the Atlantic City Marathon Race Series.
Age-group winners
19-under: Ryan Manning, Egg Harbor Township, 41:09; Shannon Simcox, Williamstown 41:14.
20-29: Andre Thompson, Asbury Park, 28:55; Megan Pappan, Atlantic City, 34:55.
30-39: Jeriah Griswold, Mantua, 28:18; Stephanie Clauer, Salem, 34:54.
40-49: Joe Iovanisci, Williamstown, 30:41; Cathy Grams, Annapolis, Maryland, 35:05.
50-59: Keith Wagner, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, 35:02; Lisa Kuliczkowski, Morrisville, Pennsylvania, 36:53.
60-69: Mitch Lawn, Havertown, Pennsylvania, 36:25; Trudy Lowe, Sicklerville, 48:58.
70-99: Kevin McCann, Bridgeton, 47:38.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.