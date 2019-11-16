Undefeated Johns Hopkins beat Stockton University 3-0 in the second round of the NCAA Division III women's volleyball tournament in Baltimore on Saturday night.
The Blue Jays, the regional host ranked sixth in the country by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, won 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 at Goldfarb Gymnasium.
The Ospreys finished the season 31-4, matching the second-highest win total in program history. They reached the second round of the national tournament for the fourth time in their last five appearances.
Sara Walsh and Julie Kohlhoff led Stockton with eight kills each Saturday. Emily Sullivan contributed 25 assists, 14 digs and five kills.
Also for Stockton, Natalie Miller had 12 digs. Sophia Marziello and Christie Louer each added eight.
The Blue Jays (31-0) will face Stevens Institute at 3 p.m. Sunday in a regional final (the Sweet 16) of the 64-team tournament. Johns Hopkins' 31-match winning streak is tied for the 15th longest in NCAA D-III history.
