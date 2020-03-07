The 16th-seeded Egg Harbor Township boys basketball team nearly pulled off a third-straight upset but lost to fourth-seeded Cherry Hill East 57-55 in double overtime Saturday in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal.
The game was tied at 48-48 after regulation and 52-52 at the end of the first overtime.
Isiah Walsh led EHT (13-15) with 23 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Carlos Lopez scored 10 points and had five rebounds, and Ethan Dodd hit two 3-pointers and had 10 points. JJ Germann added eight points and five rebounds, and DJ Germann and Isaiah Glenn each had two points.
EHT upset top-seeded Toms River North 67-61 in the first round and beat ninth-seeded Williamstown 49-40 in a quarterfinal.
“I’d say it’s great the way the guys really played hard today and throughout the playoffs,” EHT coach Cameron Bell said. “They played hard for each other. They showed what the season could have been. We’re a very young team, and the future looks bright.”
The Eagles hit a field goal to cut the Cherry Hill East lead to 56-55 with 25 seconds left. The Cougars made a foul shot to make it 57-55. EHT sent an in-bounds pass the length of the court, but a shot before the buzzer was off the mark.
Drew Greene topped host Cherry Hill East (20-9) with 21 points. Jake Green had 14.
“It felt great (to make a big run in the playoffs),” Bell said. “The season wasn’t great. We knew we had some talent. We tried hard to get in the tournament, even if we were the 16th seed, and we made it. Then the light bulb went on, as they say, and the team made a great run.”
On Tuesday, the Cougars will meet the winner of Saturday night’s game between third-seeded Atlantic City and No. 2 Lenape for the South Jersey Group IV championship.
Egg Harbor Township 13 8 10 17 4 3−55
Cherry Hill East 11 6 18 13 4 5−57
