The 53rd annual John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Suffolk Avenue beach in Ventnor.
The event has four lifeguard races, all simulated rescues. The guards row or swim out to flags approximately 500 feet from shore. They unhook 50-pound bags attached to the flags and bring them back to shore. Each race ends with a final run with the bag to the finish line on the beach.
The races are the doubles surfboat rescue (a doubles row), the individual swim rescue (a singles race), the combination rescue (a swimmer and a doubles crew combine) and the individual surfboat rescue (singles row). Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.
The combination race begins as a single rower goes to the flag and unhooks the dummy and dips the flag. A doubles crew rows out at the point and meets the swimmer, who is on his way back with the dummy. The dummy is put in the boat and brought back to shore. One of the guards then takes it across the line.
Thirteen of the 15 patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association will compete. Northern patrols competing include Harvey Cedars, Ship Bottom, Lavallette and Island Beach State Park.
Atlantic City won the team title last year with 12 points. Brigantine was second with 11 points and Margate (the 2017 winner) was third with seven.
The event honors the late Goudy, a former Ventnor Beach Patrol Chief.
