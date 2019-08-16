Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Matt Spiers and Jerry Roche of Ventnor places in doubles surf boat rescue race at John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Li Races, at Suffolk Avenue, beach in Ventnor Friday Aug 16, 2019.
Pat Bakey and Jake Klecko of Widlwood Crest places first in Combination rescue races at John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Li Races, at Suffolk Avenue, beach in Ventnor Friday Aug 16, 2019.
Pat Bakey and Jake Klecko of Widlwood Crest places first in Combination rescue races at John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Li Races, at Suffolk Avenue, beach in Ventnor Friday Aug 16, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Frank Brady of Ocean City places first in Individual swim rescue races at John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Li Races, at Suffolk Avenue, beach in Ventnor Friday Aug 16, 2019.
Matt Spiers and Jerry Roche of Ventnor places in doubles surf boat rescue race at John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Li Races, at Suffolk Avenue, beach in Ventnor Friday Aug 16, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Matt Spiers and Jerry Roche of Ventnor places in doubles surf boat rescue race at John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Li Races, at Suffolk Avenue, beach in Ventnor Friday Aug 16, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Pat Bakey and Jake Klecko of Widlwood Crest places first in Combination rescue races at John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Li Races, at Suffolk Avenue, beach in Ventnor Friday Aug 16, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Pat Bakey and Jake Klecko of Widlwood Crest places first in Combination rescue races at John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Li Races, at Suffolk Avenue, beach in Ventnor Friday Aug 16, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Frank Brady of Ocean City places first in Individual swim rescue races at John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Li Races, at Suffolk Avenue, beach in Ventnor Friday Aug 16, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Matt Spiers and Jerry Roche of Ventnor places in doubles surf boat rescue race at John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Li Races, at Suffolk Avenue, beach in Ventnor Friday Aug 16, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
VENTNOR — Captain David Funk, a Ventnor Beach Patrol singles rower, and doubles crew teammates Jerry Roche and Matt Spiers led the host patrol to the team title of the 53rd annual John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races on Friday.
The 6-foot-7 Roche and the 6-4 Spiers won the doubles surfboat rescue (doubles race) at the southern end of the beach, edging Atlantic City’s Mike Herzog and Tom Muskett. Funk won the final race, the individual surfboat rescue (singles race), which ended the evening.
Also for Ventnor, swimmer Colleen Callahan and the doubles crew of Jack Marczyk and Pat Shober took third in the combination rescue.
Ventnor scored 13 points for a dominant overall victory.
Atlantic City and Ocean City both scored seven points, but A.C. took second with a higher finish in the doubles race, the South Jersey Chiefs Association tiebreaker.
Wildwood Crest was fourth with six points, and Harvey Cedars took fifth with five points. The tiebreaker again came into play because Cape May and Brigantine also had five points, but Harvey Cedars took fifth in the doubles.
“Tonight showed the boatsmanship of our patrol,” said Funk, 41. “We work out in the boat all the time. This event shows off the lifesaving ability of all the patrols. All the patrols did an outstanding job.”
The Goudy Memorials is different than other lifeguard competitions because the races are short, out to flags approximately 500 feet from shore. When the rowers or swimmers get to the flags, they unhook 50-pound dummies and bring them back to shore in a simulated rescue. The guards carry the bags to the finish line on the beach.
Ocean City’s Frank Brady won the individual swim rescue. Ben Dupree of Lavallette was second and Brendan Finnegan of Brigantine third.
“I was in this race last year, and I learned a lot about how to do it,” said Brady, 23.
Wildwood Crest swimmer Brett Pedersen combined with rowers Pat Bakey and Jake Klecko to win the combination rescue.
“I’ve done this race the last five years, and this is my first win in it,” said Pedersen, 26 “I learned to work with the current on the way out, and you have to get the bag into the boat as fast as you can. It feels great to get a win.”
RESULTS
Team scoring (scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.)
1. Ventnor 13; 2. Atlantic City 7; 3. Ocean City 7; 4. Wildwood Crest 6; 5. Harvey Cedars 5.
