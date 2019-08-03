PHILADELPHIA - It was all fun and games until the Phillies lost Saturday morning.
Philadelphia outfielder Roman Quinn pitched two innings.
Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez played left field, threw a runner out at the plate, nearly threw another runner out at the plate and made a diving catch.
Thrown in Brad Miller's glove and Zach Eflin's tricep and you easily have the wackiest and most frustrating game of the Phillies season.
Quinn and Velasquez thrilled the fans, but the Chicago White Sox beat the Phillies 4-3 in 15 inning, 5 hour, 28-minute game that ended at 12:36 a.m. Saturday.. When it was over, Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler had some explaining to do.
"It was a horses*** situation," Kapler said. "It sucked. But the boys fought, all the way through to the end."
PHILADELPHIA — Corey Dickerson might have a new baseball home.
The game entered the baseball version of the twilight zone in the bottom of the 13th. Kapler inserted Velasquez to pinch run for pitcher Zach Eflin, who was on second with two outs.
Eflin, who was in the Phillies starting rotation until this week, had just thrown two shutout innings and retired all six hitters he faced.
While Eflin was in the on-deck circle preparing to hit, Kapler asked the pitcher how he was doing.
The pitcher responded that his tricep was sore.
"I didn't feel it was right to put him at risk," Kapler said. "I thought it was best to protect our player even at the expense of using a position player to pitch."
Eflin said after the game that he pitched two days ago and warmed up twice Friday night before he pitched his two innings.
"Í never pitched in soreness being a starting pitcher," Eflin said. "So, it's definitely something different. It’s not a great feeling (to come out of the game). Like I said this is my first experience relieving, something I’ll have to get used to."
With Velasquez on second, Ryan Hoskins popped up to end the inning.
Now the question was who would pitch.
The Phillies warmed up their lone remaining pitcher Ranger Suarez in the bottom of the 13th. Suarez is another reliever who used to start. He threw two innings Thursday and couldn't get loose Friday.
"He's been dealing with some soreness in getting used to the bullpen role," Kapler said. "He was down before the game, and he just wasn't able to get it going."
Velasquez couldn't pitch because he had thrown his normal bullpen session Friday afternoon.
That left Quinn, who had already hit a home run and stolen two bases, to head to the mound for the top of the 14th. The Phillies told Quinn to throw strikes.
"Be relaxed, throw strikes. That's it," Kapler said. "He's not going to try to get guys out with any specific pitch. He doesn't have any game plan or attack."
Adam Haseley shifted from left to center field to replace Quinn in the outfield. Velasquez grabbed infielder Brad Miller's glove and headed to left field. It was the first time the 27-year-old Velasquez had played the outfield since he was 14.
Quinn walked Jose Abreu of the White Sox to start the 14th inning. James McCann lined a one-out single to left field with Abreu on second base.
Velasquez charged the all, came up throwing and threw a strike to catcher J.T. Realmuto to get Abreu at the plate.
"I saw Siggy (Phillies shortstop Jean Segura) put his hands up to go to second base," Velasquez said. "I was like 'No, no, no. I'm going to try to get this guy at the plate, help the team.' "
The mood in the stands changed from disbelief and anger to raucous joy after Velasquez threw out Abreu. The fans chanted "Roman, Roman" Music from Rocky blared over the public address system.
"Vince is one of our best outfielders now," Kapler said with a sly smile. "He might be one of our best all-around players. He's a freaky athlete."
Quinn finished the inning by retiring White Sox pitcher Carson Fulmer on a hard-hit grounder to third.
The 14th may have been exhilarating, but the inevitable happened to the Phillies in the 15th.
Quinn got the first two outs in ground balls, but then yielded a single and a walk.
Abreu followed with a single to left. Velasquez made another great throw but White Sox runner Leury Garcia slid in ahead of the tag.
The umpires reviewed the play for 1:19. The crowd chanted "out, out." But the umpires signaled safe and the outcall stood.
Velasquez, however, wasn't done with his heroics.
Just good for measure, he ended the inning with a diving catch of a sinking line drive.
"I was one of those kids, when I was playing in the outfield, I was never going to show up with my jersey clean," Velasquez said. "I knew I was going to make some diving effort at some point."
The extra innings overshadowed the rest of the game.
Pitcher Jason Vargas made his first start for the Phillies since he was acquired in a trade with the New York Mets on Monday. He allowed five hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings.
The Phillies loaded the bases with one out in the first, seventh and eighth innings but failed to score. Hoskins, Bryce Harper and Realmuto combined to go 2 for 18.
Despite that, Philadelphia led 3-2 after eight.
But because Hector Neris was serving the second of a three-game suspension for hitting a Los Angeles Dodgers batter with a pitch last month, the Phillies turned to Juan Nicasio and Jose Alavrez to close the game.
The White Sox tied when Matt Skole hit a two-out, RBI single off Alvarez.
"Nicasio and Alvarez were going to be used in a leverage spot in combination at some point," Kapler said. "That was the right time to do it."
After the game ended, there was a lot to digest. Kapler dropped several expletives during this post-game press conference.
This will be one of the most memorable games of the season. But if the Phillies (57-52) fail to make the postseason, it is sure to be one they look back on with regret.
