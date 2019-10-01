Rutgers University sophomore Tess Fisher had a strong showing for the Scarlet Knights at the Army Invitational held Friday through Sunday in West Point, New York.
Fisher and Sydney Jones won three matches before losing in the semifinals of the doubles bracket. Fisher also won a first-round singles matchup 6-0, 6-3.
Fisher was a four-time Press Girls Tennis Player of the Year with Vineland High School. The 2018 graduate won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association individual state championship her senior season and compiled a 159-3 record during her Fighting Clan career.
This year, Fisher is 3-2 in singles play and 5-1 in doubles play for the fall season.
Cassidy Calimer (Absegami) won two singles matches before dropping her finals match 5-7, 7-6, 10-7, to teammate Taylor Capoferri for the hosts at the Bloomsburg Invitational.
In Rutgers-Camden’s 9-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Aubrey Hawn (Oakcrest) won her singles 8-0 and her doubles 8-0, and Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won her singles 8-5 and doubles 8-0. In a 9-0 win over William Paterson, Hawn won her singles 6-0, 6-0 and doubles 8-0, and Trivers won her singles 6-0, 6-0 and doubles 8-3.
Men’s golf
Michael Lange (Atlantic City) was the co-champion for Rosemont, which won the Farmingdale State Invitational by one stroke in New York. Lange shot a first-day 75, and rallied with a 2-under-par 68 on the second day to tie for the individual title at 3-over.
Ryan Hodgdon (Mainland Regional) finished tied for ninth with a 7-over 77 for Ursinus at the Williamsport C.C. Collegiate in Pennsylvania.
Women’s golf
Julia Kline (Atlantic City) was tied for fourth, shooting a two-day 171 for Stevenson, which won the team title at the Randolph-Macon Fall Invitational.
Women’s volleyball
Amy Bruno (Barnegat) had five kills in Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Chestnut Hill. She had eight kills in a 3-2 loss to Wilmington. She had eight kills in a 3-1 win over Thomas Jefferson.
Alexa Cacacie (Southern) had seven kills in Maine Maritime’s 3-0 win over Bates. She had six kills and three digs in a 3-0 loss to Tufts. She had four kills in a 3-1 loss to Bowdoin.
Morgan Ridgway (Barnegat) had 13 kills and 15 digs in Ramapo’s 3-2 loss to Rowan. She had 18 kills and 13 digs in a 3-2 win over Rutgers-Newark. She had nine kills and three digs in a 3-0 win over SUNY Maritime. She had six kills and 14 digs in a 3-0 win over Mount St. Mary (New York).
In Rutgers-Camden’s 3-0 loss to Stockton, Morgan Mulligan (Pinelands Regional) had three kills and three digs, sister Jamie Mulligan (Pinelands) had four kills, and Jordan Erskine (Barnegat) had three kills. In a 3-1 loss to Montclair State, Morgan Mulligan had 11 kills and 13 digs. Jamie Mulligan had 10 kills and 15 digs, and Erskine added eight kills.
