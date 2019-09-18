The Vineland High School girls tennis team beat Absegami 3-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League match Wednesday.
For the Fighting Clan (7-2), Lily Fisher beat Kaelin Kwok 6-1, 6-1 in third singles. Isabella Cagno and Tabitha Gentiletti beat Cassandra DeStefano and Simone Grazio 6-0, 6-1 in first doubles. Kyra Hall and Marissa Marchese beat Aleeza Moschella Lilynn Custodio 6-4, 6-2 in second doubles.
For Absegami (3-5), Sarbjeet Devi beat Julia Holmes 6-0, 6-0 in first singles. Olivia Hughes beat Krishna Patel 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 in second singles.
Oakcrest 4
Atlantic City 1
At Vineland
Singles—Saloni Garg O d. Juliet Loftus 6-1, 6-2; Sydney Groen O d. Madison Condurso 6-0, 6-0; Anshruta Chidananda O d. Mayla Burns 7-6 (7-4), 6-1
Doubles—Alexa Petrosh-Alexi Phommathep O d. Emily Monacello-Kylie Kaukeano 7-6, 6-4; Serena Su-Ajra Jabin AC d. Cece Capone-Kylee Astleford 6-7, 6-3, 10-4.
Records—Oakcrest 7-3; Atlantic City 2-7.
Holmdel 5,
Barnegat 0
At Holmdel
Singles—Riya Shah H d. Madison Linton 6-1, 6-0. Emily Jiang H. d. Lily Spagnola 6-0, 6-0. Chloe Hansen H d. Alianna Aguiar 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Maggie Lu and Melanie Chen H d. Kiara Montanez and Haley Jencik 6-1, 6-0. Karen Li and Carley Zhou H d. Caitlin Anderson and Paige Menegus 6-0, 6-1.
Records—Holmdel 5-3, Barnegat 5-5.
Pitman 4,
Wildwood 1
At Pitman
Singles—P d. Laila Rios 6-0, 6-2. P d. Shayna Carter 6-1, 6-1. P d. India McClendon 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles—P d. Marisa Gomez and Laura Palaicios 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Pitman 1-3; Wildwood 0-4-1.
Gateway Reg. 5,
Millville 0
At Vineland
Singles— Paisley Wishart d. Anna Azari 6-4, 6-1; Julia Ognibene d. Phoebe Baldasarre 6-4, 7-6; Kaitlyn Smith d. Karleigh McCafferty 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles—Madison Scambia-Rachel McKnight d. Adonai Martinez-Aurora Ryan 6-4, 6-2; Madison Church-Jenna Bryszewski d. Rebecca Butcher-Emily Bishop 6-0, 6-1.
Records—Gateway 8-1; Millville 9-2.
Ocean Twp. 5,
Pinelands Reg. 0
At Ocean Twp.
Singles—Jocelyn Assael O d. Britney Azarra 6-0, 6-0, Meredith Prud'homme O d. Angie Papa 6-0, 6-0. Emma Barofsky O d. Emily Kaszuba 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Skylar Katz and Raquel Shor O d. Carly King and Holly Meyer 6-0, 6-0. Emily Grande and Sofia Oliveira O d. Alyssa Hadzovic and Courtney Burns 6-0, 6-0.
Records—O 7-0, P 2-6.
From Tuesday
Vineland 4,
Atlantic City 1
At Vineland
Singles—Juliet Loftus A d. Julia Holmes 6-1, 4-6. Krishna Patel V d. Madison Condurso 6-4, 6-4. Lily Fisher V d. Mayla Burns 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Isabella Cagno and Tabitha Gentiletti V d. Emily Monacello and Kylie Kaukeano 7-5, 6-0. Marissa Marchese and Kyra Hall V d. Serena Su and Ajra Jabin 6-0, 7-5.
Records—Vineland 6-2, Atlantic City 2-6.
Ocean City 4,
Egg Harbor Twp. 1
At Egg Harbor Twp.
Singles— Jordan Moyer OC d. Samantha Phung 6-1, 2-6, 7-6; Brynn Bowman OC d. Ema Cadacio 6-1, 6-3; Jamie Theophall EHT d. Kate Carter 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles—Ashley Devlin-Emily Tumelty OC d. Tiffany Tran-Lauren Theophall 6-4, 6-2; Cynthia Brown-Brooke Powell OC d. Madison Braithwaite-Cecilia Munoz 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Records—Ocean City 3-2; EHT 4-1
