Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Vineland's Tyreem Powell #22 breaks free from Southern Regional Nate Committee #42 in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional High School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Southern Regional Christian Torres #23 maks the tackle on Vineland's Nahzir Broome #34l in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional igh School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland's Anthony Arthur #1 gets past Southern Regional Hank Gallacher #8, left and Nate Committee #42 Sebastian Cervetto #51, right in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional igh School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Southern Regional Jaiden Brown #3 runs in from a touchdown against Vineland Antwain Rivera #2 in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional igh School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland’s Lathan Kent makes the tackle on Southern Regional running back Jaiden Brown in during a South Jersey Group V first-round game in Stafford Township on Friday. At right, Vineland’s Ryan Shelton (10) intercepts a pass over Brown (3). Below, Vineland’s Anthony Arthur looks for room to run.
Vineland’s Levi Manson #4 breaks free from Southern Regional JP Ricciardi #4 in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional High School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Southern Regional DeVane Will #10 attempts to make the catch over Vineland's Tyreem Powell #22 in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional igh School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland's Ryan Shelton #10 intercept the ball over Southern Regional Jaiden Brown in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional High School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Vineland's Tyreem Powell #22 breaks free from Southern Regional Nate Committee #42 in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional High School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Southern Regional Christian Torres #23 maks the tackle on Vineland's Nahzir Broome #34l in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional igh School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland's Anthony Arthur #1 gets past Southern Regional Hank Gallacher #8, left and Nate Committee #42 Sebastian Cervetto #51, right in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional igh School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Southern Regional Jaiden Brown #3 runs in from a touchdown against Vineland Antwain Rivera #2 in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional igh School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland’s Lathan Kent makes the tackle on Southern Regional running back Jaiden Brown in during a South Jersey Group V first-round game in Stafford Township on Friday. At right, Vineland’s Ryan Shelton (10) intercepts a pass over Brown (3). Below, Vineland’s Anthony Arthur looks for room to run.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Vineland’s Levi Manson #4 breaks free from Southern Regional JP Ricciardi #4 in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional High School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Southern Regional DeVane Will #10 attempts to make the catch over Vineland's Tyreem Powell #22 in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional igh School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Vineland's Ryan Shelton #10 intercept the ball over Southern Regional Jaiden Brown in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional High School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
MANAHAWKIN — The Vineland High School football team won a playoff game to remember Friday night.
The Fighting Clan rallied from a three-touchdown deficit in the second half to beat Southern Regional 24-21 in a South Jersey Group V quarterfinal.
Vineland quarterback Tyreem Powell scored the winning touchdown on an 8-yard run up the middle with 52 seconds left in the game.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Vineland had trailed 21-0 with 9 minutes, 7 seconds left in the third quarter. Powell and running back Nahzir Broome each scored two touchdowns. Senior linebacker Ryan Shelton sparked the Vineland defense with two tackles for losses.
Vineland linebacker Barry Turner intercepted a pass at midfield with 30 seconds left to clinch the victory.
Fifth-seeded Vineland will play at top-seeded Williamstown in the semifinals next week.
Friday’s game was easily the most thrilling win in Vinland football playoff history. The Fighting Clan got its first playoff win ever last season with a lopsided shutout victory over Toms River North.
On Friday, fifth-seeded Vineland (5-4) began its winning drive at its own 34 with 2:37 left.
The Fighting Clan controlled most of the second half with its ability to run the ball. But on the biggest play of the winning drive, Powell found wide receiver Levi Manson open on the sideline for a 32-yard gain to give Vineland the ball at the Southern 20. That was one of two passes Powell completed in the game.
Two plays after Manson’s catch, Powell ran up the middle for the touchdown to give Vineland a 24-21 lead.
Fourth-seeded Southern (7-3) had appeared on its way to a comfortable victory after a pair of big plays by wide receiver/running back Will DeVane.
DeVane caught a 77-yard TD pass from Cole Robinson on the Rams’ first possession of the second half to give Southern a 14-0 lead.
A little more than a minute later, DeVane broke free on a sweep and scored on a 55-yard run to make it 21-0 Southern with 9:07 left.
But Vineland didn’t fade away.
On the Fighting Clan’s next possession, Broome broke to the outside and sprinted down the sideline for a 57-yard TD.
One of the most thrilling Vineland comeback wins in nearly 30 years had begun.
Vineland 0 0 6 18 – 24
Southern 0 7 14 0 – 21
SECOND QUARTER
SR – Brown 10 run (Gallacher kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SR – DeVane 77 pass from Robinson (Gallacher kick)
SR – DeVane 55 run (Gallacher kick)
VL – Broome 57 run (pass failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
VL – Powell 1 run (run failed)
VL – Broome 5 run (run failed)
VL – Powell 8 run (pass failed)
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Southern vs Vineland football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.