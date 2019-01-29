Vineland's Jamil Demby is at the Super Bowl this week as a rookie offensive lineman with the Los Angeles Rams.
Demby, a 2014 Vineland High School graduate, is not expected to be play in Super Bowl LIII against New England on Sunday - he's been deactivated for every game since rejoining the team on Dec. 12 - but got to experience the "Opening Night" ceremony in Atlanta Monday and is practicing with the team all week.
"Opening night for Super Bowl week was a blast as you can see!" Demby posted on Twitter along with a video taken by his mother Jasmine Demby Monday.
The 6-foot-5, 322-pounder was the Rams' sixth-round draft pick this season after a standout career at the University of Maine but was released at the end of the preseason. Demby, 22, spent most of the regular season on Detroit's practice squad before the Rams re-signed him last month.
He will be the fourth local player to be on an active roster for a Super Bowl on Sunday, joining Wildwood High School graduate Randy Beverly (New York Jets), Bridgeton graduate Brison Manor (Denver) and Ocean City grad Doug Colman (Tennessee).
Beverly had two interceptions for the Jets in their 16-7 victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. Manor played defensive end for the Broncos in a 27-10 loss to Dallas in Super Bowl XII. Colman was a linebacker and special teams standout for the Titans in their 23-16 loss to the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV.
In addition, Oakcrest grad Mike Curcio was on the Eagles' injured reserve list when the Eagles lost 27-10 to Oakland in Super Bowl XV. Vineland's Calvin Wilkerson was on Baltimore's practice squad in 2000 when the Ravens won Super Bowl XXXV with a 34-7 victory over the New York Giants. Millville's Dwayne Hendricks, now Cumberland Regional's head coach, was on the Giants' practice squad when they won Super Bowl XLVI 24-17 over the Patriots.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.