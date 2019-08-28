Isaih Pacheco has seen it happen before.
A struggling football program that no one thinks can be successful defies expectations and becomes a winner.
Pacheco led Vineland High School to its first back-to-back winnings seasons in more than two decades.
Now, the question is can the sophomore running back help revitalize Rutgers.
"I'm a young player still," Pacheco said, "I'm looking forward to trying to be a leader. We're trying to change this thing around. Everybody is buying in."
The Scarlet Knights open the season 7:15 p.m. Friday at home against the University of Massachusetts.
"I expect a lot from (Pacheco)," Rutgers running back coach Kolby Smith said. "At times, he's going to be the guy that needs to carry the load for us, and I think he can handle that."
Rutgers finished 1-11 last season. The most asked question this preseason is can Rutgers head coach Chris Ash win enough games to save his job.
"We just have to keep each other level," Pacheco said. "You can't ever be too high. You can't ever be too low. We have to pick one another up. If we mess up, on to the next play. We have to move forward and make sure everyone is doing what they should be on the field."
Pacheco has been in this situation before. He arrived at Vineland as a freshman in 2014. The Fighting Clan hadn't had a winning season since 2003. Vineland hadn't had back-to-back winning seasons since 1990-91.
Pacheco played quarterback in high school. Vineland finished 3-7 in both 2014 and 2015.
But Vineland finished 8-2 in 2016 as Pacheco ran for 1,107 yards and threw nine touchdown passes. In 2017, the Fighting Clan were again 8-2 and again Pacheco excelled, rushing for 1,414 yards and 18 touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Pacheco shifted to running back at Rutgers. It can be big step from high school to the Big 10, but Pacheco made a smooth transition. He finished second on the team last season with 910 all-purpose yards, including 551 rushing yards.
But more important than the statistics was the big-play potential Pacheco showed.
He ran for an 80-yard touchdown against Michigan. On that play, he grabbed a handoff, cut sharply into the open just before the line scrimmage, sprinted away from four Michigan defenders and then shook off two would-be tacklers a few yards before the goal line.
"Isaih is very explosive," Smith said. "When he gets the ball, he's zero to 100 real fast."
Pacheco said he feels more comfortable at running back this season and is more adapt at picking up blitzes and catching the ball out of the backfield.
"I put extra time in in the film room," he said. "I understand the blocking schemes. Being a student of the game is most important. It's really paid off."
Winning in the Big 10 is obviously tougher than reversing the fortunes of a high school team. But Pacheco is probably one of the few Rutgers players who knows what it takes to change a program's culture.
"Just like Vineland, we were down once and we turned that thing around," Pacheco said. "What it took was everybody on the team to buy in. That's what I feel like is happening here. Everybody is buying in. Everyone is staying positive. We're doing things right. When you do things right, good things happen."
