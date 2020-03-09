The Vineland High School Athletic Department announced the 2020 inductees to the Vineland school’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Monday.

They are Toni Giacomelli-Fritz, of the Class of 1980; Art D’Arrigo, of the Class of 1957 (posthumous); Joanna Cline, of the Class of 1991; Andrea Browne, of the Class of 2006; and Lee Hull, of the Class of 1984.

Giacomelli-Fritz played field hockey, basketball and softball. D’Arrigo played football, basketball, baseball and track and field. Cline played soccer, basketball and track and field.

Browne played soccer, basketball and softball. Hull was a football player.

The induction ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 9 at Vineland High School South (11/12). Tickets are $20, and that includes a dinner buffet.

To reserve tickets, email Vineland athletic director Don Robbins at: drobbins@vineland.org.

