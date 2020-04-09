Being a catcher runs in the family for Devin Coia, so it was logical for the Vineland High School senior softball player to play that position, too.
Bob Coia, her father, played catcher for the Buena Regional and Villanova University baseball teams. Dan Coia, her uncle, was a catcher for Buena and Monmouth University.
Leah Coia, Devin's little sister, is a catcher for the New Jersey Gators 10-U softball travel team. Devin also plays for the Gators' 18-U team.
"All Coias are catchers," said Devin Coia, an 18-year-old Vineland resident. "My favorite part of playing catcher is that you're in control of the game. You work with the pitchers, and you need to know all about the game, not just your position. You have to know where each girl is at all times.
"It doesn't bother me if the ball's in the dirt, and you get hit. That's what you signed up for."
Coia batted .500 (40 for 80) last year for the Fighting Clan, who went 20-7 and reached the South Jersey Group IV semifinals. She had four home runs and led the team with 22 RBIs and 17 walks. Vineland coach Kristina Kulick dubbed Coia and pitching standout Nicole Ortega "the dynamic duo."
Coia will play softball for NCAA Division I Monmouth next year. The Hawks were 11-9 this year before the season ended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coia plans to major in political science with a concentration in legal studies.
The spring high school sports season was also postponed due to the pandemic.
But the senior is still hoping there will be a season, and she and the Vineland team have a special goal.
"Two years ago we got to the Group IV state final and lost to North Hunterdon (6-5 in 10 innings)," Coia said. "This year we want to finish the business and win it. We're still hoping, and we're not going to stop trying. The coaches send the workouts, and we separately do them. We're training and staying ready. We want (the pandemic) to be over."
Coia lives with father, Bob, and stepmother, Stephanie Coia, and also with mother, Kelli Grieco. Devins' aunt, Lauren Coia, is another athlete in the family who played women's soccer at Monmouth.
"I played girls soccer my freshman year but gave that up once I got into the college recruiting process for softball," Devin said.
In a recent phone interview, Coia talked about catching, why she wears No. 27 and going to Monmouth.
On being a part of Vineland
I started in an 8-U recreation league called the Pigtail League and played with the girls who are on our Vineland team now. Some were on different teams, but we played together on all-stars. We've been together our whole lives, and we have a pretty strong bond.
On catching for pitcher Nicole Ortega
Nicole and I work together, and we're close friends. She always hits her spots and has a very good spin. She always wants to win.
On hitting homers
Batting is my favorite part of the game, and I always look forward to it. I usually hit third or fourth (in the lineup). Home runs are the best feeling. It's exciting, and it feels effortless. Obviously, it's what I work for.
On wearing Mike Trout's No. 27
He's from (Millville, next to Vineland), and he's a great role model in the community. I've worn his number since I played 12-U softball. My family has all met him except me. I also admire Lauren Chamberlain, who played softball at the University of Oklahoma.
On why she chose Monmouth
It runs in my family, but I never thought I would go there. Then the coach, Shannon Salsburg, reached out to me. On my tour there, I immediately fell in love with the school, and it felt like home. It's only an hour and 45 minutes or two hours away. Everything fell into place, and that's where I want to be.
On her college major
I intend to go to graduate school and hopefully I'll be a corporate attorney. I'm hoping to eventually get into politics.
