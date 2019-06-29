The Atlantic City Blackjacks made the most of their last opportunity to win a regular-season road game in their inaugural season in the Arena Football League.
On Saturday night, the Blackjacks defeated the Washington Valor 70-41 at Capitol One Arena. Atlantic City, which had lost its first five road games, became the first team to score 70 in a game this season, according to the Blackjacks.
The win snapped Atlantic City's three-game losing streak — all played on the road. Atlantic City improved to 4-6. The Valor fell to 5-5.
Warren Smith, the former Lacey Township High School quarterback, threw for five touchdowns and ran for two others. It was his second start of the season in place of Randy Hippeard. The former league MVP has not played since injuring his knee in the second quarter of a June 16 loss to the Philadelphia Soul.
Smith passed for 209 yards.
Wide receiver Antwane Grant had four touchdown catches and 107 receiving yards in the win.
Now, the Blackjacks will return home for the Fourth of July weekend with their playoff hopes intact. A loss would have eliminated Atlantic City from contention for one of the league's four postseason berths.
At 7 p.m. next Saturday, they will host the Soul at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. After an open week, they will finish the regular season at home against the Baltimore Brigade on July 21.
On Saturday, Atlantic City opened the scoring and never trailed, but the persistent Valor tied the game four times — 7-7, 14-14, 21-21 and 28-all.
Washington scored with 2 minutes, 25 seconds left in the third quarter to cut the Blackjacks' lead to 42-35, but it was almost all Atlantic City the rest of the way.
Among the Blackjacks' standouts in their first road win, Marvin Ross intercepted a pass to preserve a 35-28 lead heading into halftime. Keiron Jones returned a kickoff for a tie-breaking touchdown and got an interception. Marvin Ross recovered a late Valor fumble to help seal the victory.
Notes: The Blackjacks lost their previous game against the Valor 41-31 on May 11 in Washington. ... Atlantic City has lost both meetings against the Soul, 48-41 on April 27 in the Blackjacks' first game and 54-29 in the game in which Hippeard was injured. Both games were at the Wells Fargo Center.
