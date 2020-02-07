The Wildwood High School boys basketball team beat Glassboro 63-38 in a Tri-County Conference interdivision game at home Friday.
Wildwood improved to 13-6.
For the Warriors, Diante Miles had 18 points, four rebounds and three assists. Omarian McNeal added 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Seamus Fynes finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Other scorers were Max McGrath (8), Ernie Troiano (6), Karl Brown (2), Miguel Claudio (2), Joel Robinson (2) and Greg Mitchell (1).
Glassboro fell to 7-11.
Glassboro: 9 3 13 13−38
Wildwood: 18 19 16 10−63
From Thursday
Cedar Creek 55,
Oakcrest 44
Najee Coursey scored 25 points for Cedar Creek (10-7). Mikey Stokes contributed eight and Elijah Smalls added six. Kyree Tinsley (5), Isaiah Valentin (3), Jahmir Cruze (2), Tyree Burrell (2) and Amaris Gresham (1) also scored.
Alijah Reeves led Oakcrest (5-12) with 11 points. Nissim Respes and Jahlil Kearney had nine each. Colin Veltri (6), Tayvion Gray (5), Angel Casanova (2) and Mike O’Brien (2) rounded out the points.
Oakcrest: 11 21 6 6−44
Cedar Creek: 13 11 13 18−55
Egg Harbor Twp. 91,
Vineland 79
Carlos Lopez led Egg Harbor Township (8-11) with 39 points. Ethan Dodd contributed 23 and Isaiah Glenn added 12. JJ Germann and Isiah Walsh had nine and eight, respectively.
Ryan Williams scored 30 points for Vineland (4-12). Yamere Diggs added 19. Syncere Gay had 17. Austin Shaw (6), Julius Holmes (6) and Azmir Kates (1) also scored.
EHT: 21 20 23 27−91
Vineland: 24 22 13 20−79
Toms River North 67,
Southern Reg. 41
Jakari Spence scored a game-high 32 for Toms River North. Najae Hallenback scored 12, and Colin Baker scored nine. Lamir Mitchell added six. Other scorers were Zac Brown (6) and Jarrod Pruitt (2).
Ben Ridgeway led Southern with 15 points and three steals. Cole Robinson added 11 points, four rebounds and three blocks. Will Devane added five points. Other scorers were Luke Infurna (3), Matt Godfrey (3), Nick Devane (2) and Jay Silva (2).
Toms River: 18 21 15 13−67
Southern: 13 9 11 8−41
Wrestling
Middle Twp. 42,
Holy Spirit 33
106— Andrew Nelson M by forfeit; 113— Gavin Palone H tf. Sgrignioli 17-2; 120— Sal Palmeri H p. Meltzer (1:44); 126— Adrien Laboy M p. Mason (2:34); 132— Evan Dugan M p. Migone (1:12); 138— Ken Sherman H p. Killian (3:02); 145— Kolin Driscoll H p. Gariano (2:58); 152— Michael Adelizzi M d. Flammer 10-5; 160— Patrick Newman H md. Frame 12-2; 170— Karl Giulian M p. McDevitt (1:24); 182— Jayden Matthews M by forfeit; 195— David Giulian M by forfeit; 220— Jadan Farrow M d. Doctuer 3-2; 285— Kurt Driscoll H p. Galati (2:39).
Records— Middle Twp. 13-4.
Notes—Middle Township qualified for the state team wrestling tournament for the first time in program history, according to coach Matt Wolf.
Jackson Liberty 59,
Barnegat 15
106— Peter Albine J p. Anthony Ryan (3:08); 113— Dante Powell B p. Ryan Kinsman (0:29); 120— Tae San Shin J p. Matt Fronzak (0:45); 126— Dorian Hall J p. Miguel Sendecki (1:04); 132— Romeo Willis-Parreott d. Christian Baccigalupi 10-6; 138— Joseph DiFrancesco B d. Zackary Corrado 4-3; 145— Kevin Fazio B p. Maximus Bandelt (1:16); 152— Jonathan Recio J tf. Ryan Kulpa 15-0; 160— Ian Boyce J d. Matthew Giarratano 3-1; 170— Jake Klein J p. Mason Bayer (5:18); 182— Chimdindu Molokwu J by forfeit; 195— Yonatan Ruiz Soriano J by forfeit; 220— Jaden Lowe J by forfeit; 285— Michael Justo-Bautista J by forfeit.
Match began at 285
