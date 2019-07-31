WILDWOOD — Harlem Globetrotter forward Zeus McClurkin faced a tough defense today in Wildwood: waves, wind and math.
McClurkin sailed more than 100 feet over the Atlantic Ocean with East Coast Parasail to continue a summertime tradition of performing a high-flying trick shot to promote the team's upcoming games at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
After being strapped in to the parasail and cast over the ocean, McClurkin sunk a shot into a basketball hoop on a boat below him.
“I just hit one of my toughest trick shots ever,” said McClurkin on the boat ride back to the dock.
Last year, teammate Bull Bullard made a shot while flying over the Woodbine Airport at about 70 mph. Bullard also made shots while flying in a helicopter over the Wildwood beach and from Morey's Piers' Skycoaster.
The Globetrotters are returning to the Convention Center for four games Aug. 14 to 17.
The full schedule of games and ticket information is available at harlemglobetrotters.com and wildwoodsnj.com.
