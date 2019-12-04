Rutgers OKs deal to bring back Schiano as football coach

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2013, file photo, then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano reacts on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. Greg Schiano is coming back to Rutgers. Athletic director Pat Hobbs announced Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 the university and Schiano have reached a contract agreement, a week after talks to bring back the 53-year-old former Scarlet Knights head coach fell apart. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

 Bill Feig / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Greg Schiano is returning as the head football coach at Rutgers. Schiano, of Wyckoff, Bergen County, formerly coached the team at the university from 2001-2011.

