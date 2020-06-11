Summer Camps

Sam Seitles preparing Camp Tuscaloosa in Hammonton for opening next month Wednesday June 10, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Summer camps around the region are making the decision on whether to open, offer virtual camp or close for the season, and parents must decide if they will send their children.

The new guidelines require cloth face coverings be worn by staff members and campers when social distancing of 6 feet between assigned groups cannot be maintained, but not for children under 2 or when it would be a danger to a person’s health like in extreme heat or in the water.

In addition, health screenings will be required daily and camps must try to keep the same staff and campers together each day, with mixing between groups restricts. Residential and overnight camps, off-site activities, field trips, contact sports and inter-group competitions are prohibited.

