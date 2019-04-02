COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — CBI Tournament: South Florida at DePaul, Finals Game 2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida State at Florida
MLB
1 p.m.
MLB Network — Philadelphia at Washington OR Colorado at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.
MLB Network — Detroit at NY Yankees OR Arizona at San Diego (joined in progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLB Network — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Houston at Texas (joined in progress)
NBA
7:30 p.m.
NBC Sports Phila. — Philadelphia at Atlanta
NBA — Boston at Miami
10:30 p.m.
NBA — Houston at LA Clippers
NHL
8 p.m.
NBC Sports Network — St. Louis at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:25 p.m.
ESPNews — German Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Heidenheim, quarterfinal
2:40 p.m.
NBC Sports Network — Premier League: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
2:55 p.m.
ESPNews — Serie A: Internazionale vs. Genoa
