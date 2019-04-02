Sixers keep Embiid home from 3-game trip to rest left knee

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) passes the ball around Orlando Magic's Khem Birch during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 25, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 The Associated Press

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — CBI Tournament: South Florida at DePaul, Finals Game 2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida State at Florida

MLB 

1 p.m.

MLB Network — Philadelphia at Washington OR Colorado at Tampa Bay

4 p.m.

MLB Network — Detroit at NY Yankees OR Arizona at San Diego (joined in progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLB Network — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Houston at Texas (joined in progress)

NBA

7:30 p.m.

NBC Sports Phila. — Philadelphia at Atlanta

NBA — Boston at Miami

10:30 p.m.

NBA — Houston at LA Clippers

NHL 

8 p.m.

NBC Sports Network — St. Louis at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:25 p.m.

ESPNews — German Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Heidenheim, quarterfinal

2:40 p.m.

NBC Sports Network — Premier League: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace

2:55 p.m.

ESPNews — Serie A: Internazionale vs. Genoa

