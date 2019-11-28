PHILADELPHIA — Quarterback Carson Wentz is ready to lend a hand to the Eagles' bid to earn a playoff spot.
Tests revealed no damage to his right hand after he hurt it in a 17-9 loss to Seattle, clearing the way for him to play at Miami on Sunday.
The Eagles (5-6) are hoping to go on a run after suffering two straight defeats. Wentz did not play well during the losses. He had his worst game of his career against the Seahawks, throwing two interceptions and losing two fumbles.
"I have so much confidence in my ability to turn this around and do my best and get these things fixed," Wentz said Wednesday. "That's why I don’t get too high or too low going through these things."
A few players are expected to be back against the Dolphins. Right tackle Lane Johnson was cleared to practice Wednesday after missing the Seattle game with a concussion. Right guard Brandon Brooks said he's expecting to play after being forced to leave the game in the first quarter with anxiety issues.
Wide receivers Nelson Agholor (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) also practiced Wednesday. Agholor missed one game, and Jeffery was out for two. They will join rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Mack Hollins and Greg Ward Jr. after the Eagles released wide receiver Jordan Matthews on Monday.
Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that both Arcega-Whiteside and Ward have earned bigger roles in the offense based on their play against Seattle. Arcega-Whiteside, a second-round draft pick who has struggled for much of the year, had two receptions for 43 yards. Ward, who was just promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, had six receptions for 40 yards.
"J.J.'s done some nice things these last couple of games," Pederson said. "He's gaining a little more confidence. And I think (Ward) has earned (a role in the offense). He's deserved it by the way he's practiced."
The main concern, however, is getting Wentz to return to top form.
He completed 20 of 40 of his passes in a 17-10 loss to New England and followed up with the four turnovers against the Seahawks.
The 19 points were the Eagles' lowest two-game output since they scored 19 in the final two games of the 2017 regular season, beating Oakland 19-10 and losing to Dallas 6-0.
Fans have not been shy about expressing their frustration.
"They have a right to be frustrated," Wentz said. "They play money to sit in those seats, they pay money to cheer us on, and they are so passionate about it. And I'm the same way. When they're frustrated, I'm frustrated, too. So, for me, I just try to walk that fine line and not get too high or low no matter what it is.
"I try to stay the same whether we're undefeated or completely defeated. It doesn't really matter."
Notes: Pederson gave the players Thursday off to celebrate Thanksgiving. ... Tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) and defensive end Vinny Curry (non-injury related) did not practice Wednesday. Agholor and Jeffery were limited, as were running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and tackle Jason Peters (knee).
