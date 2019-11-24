Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks (56) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks (56) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles needed quarterback Carson Wentz to carry them Sunday.
He didn't.
Wentz struggled for most of the game, throwing two interceptions and losing two fumbles in a 17-9 loss to Seattle at Lincoln Financial Field.
"My teammates worked their butts off, and I let them down," Wentz said. "I'll be the first one to say I'm not happy about it. No excuses. I have to be better."
Wentz recovered his own fumble in the third quarter and was spotted shaking his right hand on the sideline afterward. He went to the locker room for X-rays while the Eagles' defense was on the field. Backup quarterback Josh McCown took a few snaps from center Jason Kelce in case he was needed.
But Wentz emerged from the tunnel and was back for the Eagles' next possession.
"It was just my hand," Wentz said. "Everything was negative, so I should be good. I don't think (the injury) affected me. It was something I was just making sure was good. That's by no means an excuse for how we performed whatsoever."
Wentz completed 33 of 45 passes for 256 yards and threw a touchdown pass for the 14th straight game, tying him with Seattle's Russell Wilson for the longest current streak in the NFL.
But most of the yardage and the TD, a 2-yarder to tight end Zach Ertz, came at the end of the game, when the Seahawks had already seized control.
"Playing that position is tough, anyway," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "Obviously, there is a lot of pressure, and we ask a lot of Carson. The one thing you can't do in that position is put pressure on yourself. You've just got to kind of let the game unfold, let the offense unfold, just let everybody work for you and don't feel like you've got to make every play."
Instead, the offense folded.
It started early. On the Eagles' second possession, running back Miles Sanders rolled into the flat on and third-and-9 from the Seahawks' 10-yard line without a Seattle defender within 10 yards of him. Wentz's pass soared over his head and wound up landing near the Eagles' cheerleaders.
"I missed the throw," Wentz said. "I have to do better. It wasn't the wind, it wasn't anything. There's no excuses. I have to do better."
Turnovers ended the next two series. He fumbled while being sacked, then threw a poor pass to tight end Dallas Goedert that was intercepted by Seahawks safety Bradley McDougle.
There was another fumble on a botched exchange with Sanders and an interception late in the game.
"I have to protect the football better," Wentz said. "There were plays there to be made, and every time we got something going, we turned it over. You can't win many games with five turnovers like that."
A rash of injuries on offense didn't help either.
Wide receivers Nelson Agholor (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle), leading rusher Jordan Howard (shoulder) and right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) did not play. That left J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Mack Hollins, Jordan Matthews and newly promoted Greg Ward Jr. as the active wide receivers.
Sanders and Jay Ajayi, who joined the team last week, were the running backs.
Right guard Brandon Brooks left the game in the first quarter with an illness. Right tackle Andre Dillard was benched at halftime.
Wentz had little support.
"(Injuries) are part of football," Wentz said. "I have a lot of confidence in the guys that do get in there, and I thought a lot of those guys played a good game today. We just didn't make the plays. I didn't make the plays. No excuses. It's on me."
