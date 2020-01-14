The 2020 high school football season is scheduled to begin Sept. 4.

The West Jersey Football League released its division and crossover games Tuesday.

Some crossover games — games between teams from different WJFL divisions — are not yet finalized. For instance, the tentative schedule has St. Joseph hosting Hammonton on Sept. 4 in a renewal of a historic rivalry, but that game is not yet official. The teams last played in 2013.

The schedule also gives teams the ability to add non-WJFL games early in the season.

One of the most interesting Sept. 4 games has Ocean City hosting Holy Spirit.

Ocean City reached the South Jersey Group IV final last season, while Holy Spirit is the defending state Non-Public II champion.

What follows are the divisions and crossover opponents for Press-area teams.

Divisions

Diamond: Paulsboro; Woodstown; Penns Grove; Salem; Gateway Regional; Buena Regional

United: Cumberland Regional; Pennsville; Clayton; Schalick; Lower Cape May Regional; Middle Township

American: Lenape; Shawnee; Williamstown; Millville; St. Augustine Prep; Vineland

Continental: Eastern; Kingsway Regional; St. Joseph; Cherokee; Washington Township; Rancocas Valley Regional

Memorial: Holy Spirit; Woodrow Wilson; Pleasantville; Camden; Winslow Township; Cedar Creek

National: Bridgeton; Paul VI; Cherry Hill West; Atlantic City; Cherry Hill East; Triton Regional

Independence: Egg Harbor Township; Oakcrest; Absegami; Ocean City; Seneca; Pemberton

Royal: Hammonton; Mainland Regional; Clearview Regional; Delsea Regional; Deptford

Freedom: Gloucester; Maple Shade; Wildwood; Riverside; Pitman; Bordentown

Crossover opponents

Buena: Oakcrest; Camden; Willingboro

Lower Cape May: Glassboro; Lindenwold; Gloucester Catholic

Middle Township: Bridgeton; Glassboro; Collingswood

Cumberland Regional: Paul IV; Bridgeton; Deptford

Millville: Mainland Regional; Highland Regional; Hammonton

St. Augustine Prep: Notre Dame; Hammonton; Holy Spirit

Vineland: Clearview Regional; Rancocas Valley Regional; Mainland Regional

St. Joseph: Hammonton; Holy Spirit; Notre Dame

Holy Spirit: Ocean City; St. Joe; St. Augustine Prep; Atlantic City

Pleasantville: Haddonfield; Salem; Ocean City

Cedar Creek: Willingboro; Absegami; Oakcrest

Bridgeton: Middle Township; Cumberland Regional; Absegami

Atlantic City: Absegami; Egg Harbor Township; Holy Spirit

EHT: Washington Township; Southern Regional; Atlantic City

Oakcrest: Buena Regional; Delsea Regional; Cedar Creek

Absegami: Atlantic City; Cedar Creek; Bridgeton

Ocean City: Holy Spirit; Hammonton; Mainland Regional; Pleasantville

Hammonton: St. Joseph; Ocean City; St. Augustine Prep; Millville; Highland Regional

Mainland Regional: Millville; Ocean City; Burlington Township; Vineland

Wildwood: Clayton; Haddon Township

