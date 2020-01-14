The 2020 high school football season is scheduled to begin Sept. 4.
The West Jersey Football League released its division and crossover games Tuesday.
Some crossover games — games between teams from different WJFL divisions — are not yet finalized. For instance, the tentative schedule has St. Joseph hosting Hammonton on Sept. 4 in a renewal of a historic rivalry, but that game is not yet official. The teams last played in 2013.
The schedule also gives teams the ability to add non-WJFL games early in the season.
One of the most interesting Sept. 4 games has Ocean City hosting Holy Spirit.
Ocean City reached the South Jersey Group IV final last season, while Holy Spirit is the defending state Non-Public II champion.
What follows are the divisions and crossover opponents for Press-area teams.
Divisions
Diamond: Paulsboro; Woodstown; Penns Grove; Salem; Gateway Regional; Buena Regional
United: Cumberland Regional; Pennsville; Clayton; Schalick; Lower Cape May Regional; Middle Township
American: Lenape; Shawnee; Williamstown; Millville; St. Augustine Prep; Vineland
Continental: Eastern; Kingsway Regional; St. Joseph; Cherokee; Washington Township; Rancocas Valley Regional
Memorial: Holy Spirit; Woodrow Wilson; Pleasantville; Camden; Winslow Township; Cedar Creek
National: Bridgeton; Paul VI; Cherry Hill West; Atlantic City; Cherry Hill East; Triton Regional
Independence: Egg Harbor Township; Oakcrest; Absegami; Ocean City; Seneca; Pemberton
Royal: Hammonton; Mainland Regional; Clearview Regional; Delsea Regional; Deptford
Freedom: Gloucester; Maple Shade; Wildwood; Riverside; Pitman; Bordentown
Crossover opponents
Buena: Oakcrest; Camden; Willingboro
Lower Cape May: Glassboro; Lindenwold; Gloucester Catholic
Middle Township: Bridgeton; Glassboro; Collingswood
Cumberland Regional: Paul IV; Bridgeton; Deptford
Millville: Mainland Regional; Highland Regional; Hammonton
St. Augustine Prep: Notre Dame; Hammonton; Holy Spirit
Vineland: Clearview Regional; Rancocas Valley Regional; Mainland Regional
St. Joseph: Hammonton; Holy Spirit; Notre Dame
Holy Spirit: Ocean City; St. Joe; St. Augustine Prep; Atlantic City
Pleasantville: Haddonfield; Salem; Ocean City
Cedar Creek: Willingboro; Absegami; Oakcrest
Bridgeton: Middle Township; Cumberland Regional; Absegami
Atlantic City: Absegami; Egg Harbor Township; Holy Spirit
EHT: Washington Township; Southern Regional; Atlantic City
Oakcrest: Buena Regional; Delsea Regional; Cedar Creek
Absegami: Atlantic City; Cedar Creek; Bridgeton
Ocean City: Holy Spirit; Hammonton; Mainland Regional; Pleasantville
Hammonton: St. Joseph; Ocean City; St. Augustine Prep; Millville; Highland Regional
Mainland Regional: Millville; Ocean City; Burlington Township; Vineland
Wildwood: Clayton; Haddon Township
Vineland's Tyreem Powell signs with Rutgers
St. Augustine Prep's Isaiah Raikes signs with Texas A&M
Millville's Solomon DeShields signs with Pitt
Welcome, Solomon DeShields!— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 18, 2019
ATH • Millville, New Jersey#H2P ✍️ #2ManyLights0n pic.twitter.com/RmgQv1E2or
Cedar Creek's Max Melton signs with Rutgers
Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y.@melton_max #CHOP | #RVI2I0N | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/EIiq4qCfH8— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 18, 2019
Millville's Shamore Collins signs with Sacred Heart
Welcome to the Pioneer Family!— SHU Football (@SHU__Football) December 18, 2019
DE Shamore Collins
Millville HS #FearThePioneer pic.twitter.com/kx8OXR4CHw
