Of all the questions that remain unanswered since MLB's suspension of spring training, none matters more than this: Will baseball be played at all in 2020?
Until that gets resolved, everything else is hypothetical.
For the purposes of this exercise, let's assume that, yes, there will be a season. It's too soon to know particulars, such as how many games will be played, when they might begin, and whether fans will be able to attend.
But there is one thing that we can say for certain: At the outset, teams would be allowed to carry 29 players, three more than the usual capacity of an active roster.
In a shortened season, organizational inventory would become the great equalizer, with the deepest 40-man rosters superseding the most talented 26-man ones. Even beyond the first few weeks when pitchers are not built up to go six or seven innings, the likelihood of doubleheaders means depth will be king.
"I do think it becomes much more important," PHiladelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi said recently. "Because even the building up of the position players is probably going to be a little bit different. If you get into some long extra-inning games early in the season, I think you have to be cautious."
The extra roster spots likely bode well for infielders Logan Forsythe and Neil Walker and relievers Francisco Liriano and Anthony Swarzak, all of whom could have asked to be released from minor-league contracts in mid-March if they weren't going to make the Phillies' opening-day roster. Now, they all stand a better chance.
But an expanded roster -- and a dash to the finish line that would be produced by a truncated season -- might also compel Girardi to keep a few young players who had been ticketed for Triple-A. Top pitching prospect Spencer Howard, for instance, could nudge his way into the fifth-starter mix in a shortened season.
So, what might a 29-man Phillies' roster look like anyway?
Pitchers: Let's say the Phillies carry 15, two more than usual. There are seven locks: Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Jake Arrieta, Zach Eflin, Hector Neris, Adam Morgan, and Jose Alvarez. Beyond that, there is opportunity.
Vince Velasquez, Nick Pivetta, and Ranger Suarez almost certainly make the team, regardless of role, bringing the total to 10. Victor Arano and Tommy Hunter figure to be healthy when the season starts, but the same can't be said for Seranthony Dominguez.
That leaves three spots for Liriano, Swarzak and ... yes, Howard.
Position players: A delayed opening day ought to give Andrew McCutchen the time he needs to be ready. He joins J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Scott Kingery, Didi Gregorius, Jean Segura, Bryce Harper, a center-field platoon of Adam Haseley and Roman Quinn, and bench staples Jay Bruce and backup catcher Andrew Knapp.
Kyle Garlick might have made the team in McCutchen's place had the season started as scheduled. He likely would have an inside track again, even though he was optioned to Triple-A, a procedural move that can easily be undone.
For the final two spots, the Phillies could opt for experience with Walker and Forsythe. Or they could choose between them and go with the upside of top prospect Alec Bohm.
