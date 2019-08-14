PHILADELPHIA — The only passes Carson Wentz and Nick Foles will be throwing on Thursday will be during pregame warmups for the Eagles-Jaguars preseason game at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field.
Neither quarterback will play and quite a few other starters figure to also sit out while coaches Doug Pederson and Doug Marrone evaluate younger, unproven players trying to make the 53-man rosters.
“(Preseason games) are just another step in a players’ progression,” Pederson said Tuesday.
With Nate Sudfeld sidelined with a broken wrist, Cody Kessler and rookie Clayton Thorson will split the reps at quarterback for the Eagles.
Thorson, a fifth-round draft choice from Northwestern University, is hoping to rebound from a horrendous performance in last week’s preseason game against Tennessee, in which he completed just 2 of 9 passes for 7 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a 0.0 rating.
“The coaches just reminded me that, ‘You’re here for a reason, we drafted you for a reason,’” Thorson said Tuesday. “It’s just a matter of setting my feet and making the throws. Whatever time I get in the game (Thursday) I’m looking forward to it.”
In addition to Thorson, here’s a few other players to watch, including a local player who is trying to earn a roster spot with the Jaguars.
1. Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead: The Millville High School graduate was a fifth-round draft pick this year out of Temple University. He rushed for a team-high 28 yards on eight carries and also had a 6-yard reception against Baltimore last Thursday before leaving the game to be evaluated for a concussion. He is expected to play against the Eagles. He wears No. 30.
2. Quarterback Cody Kessler: Kessler, who signed with the Eagles as a free agent, started four games for the Jaguars last season.
He had a rough game against the Titans, completing 3 of 6 passes for 12 yards. With Sudfeld sidelined indefinitely, the Eagles are looking to him to be the top backup to Wentz for the start of the regular season.
“My comfort level is obviously nowhere near where those guys who have been here three years are,” Kessler told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com last week. “But it’s getting there. The biggest part of that is repetition. And that’s something that you get with each practice day in and day out. Whether it’s mental reps, watching Carson or physically being on the field or extra film room.”
3. Wide receiver Marken Michel: The brother of New England running back Sony Michel helped his cause to make the Eagles’ roster with a 75-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Sudfeld against the Titans.
“For me, that touchdown wasn’t six points,” Michel told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “It was way bigger than that.”
Michel is battling with former Rutgers wide receiver Carlton Agudosi, Charles Johnson and Greg Ward for a roster spot.
4. Defensive end Eli Harold: Harold joined the Eagles earlier this week via a trade with Buffalo in exchange for offensive lineman Ryan Bates. The former University of Virginia standout was a third-round draft pick for San Francisco in 2015 and played last season with Detroit before signing with the Bills as a free agent in March.
Harold, who played at Virginia with St. Joseph High School graduate Max Valles, is hoping to earn a spot in the defensive rotation.
“First of all, it’s nice to be wanted,” Harold said in a story on the Eagles’ website. “I’m excited about the opportunity. I can’t wait to really get to work with the guys and learn the defense and how to build this thing the right way.”
