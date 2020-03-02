Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Cape May Tech’s James Longstreet (left) and Wildwood’s Erinie Troiano, dive for. a loose ball. Wildwood hosted Cape May Tech in a Group 1 boys basdketball game, Monday March 2, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Cape May Tech’s James Longstreet (left) and Wildwood’s Erinie Troiano, dive for. a loose ball. Wildwood hosted Cape May Tech in a Group 1 boys basdketball game, Monday March 2, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Cape May Tech’s Lames Longstreet (22) drives on Omarian McNeal of Wildwood. Wildwood hosted Cape May Tech in a Group 1 boys basdketball game, Monday March 2, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood’s Karl Brown (11) lays up over Cape May Tech’s Robbie Pennington. Wildwood hosted Cape May Tech in a Group 1 boys basdketball game, Monday March 2, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Cape May Tech’s Devon Roach (25) shoots over Wildwood’s Omarian McNeal. Wildwood hosted Cape May Tech in a Group 1 boys basdketball game, Monday March 2, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wilodwood’s Diante Miles (23) shoots over Cape May Tech’s Robbie Pennington. Wildwood hosted Cape May Tech in a Group 1 boys basdketball game, Monday March 2, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
WILDWOOD — Things got loud and chaotic inside Wildwood High School’s gym Monday night.
That’s the way the Warriors like it.
Wildwood forced turnovers with pressure defense and beat Cape May Tech 76-61 in a South Jersey Group I boys basketball first round game.
“This is the loudest our crowd has been all season,” Wildwood standout Diante Miles said. “We had to bring the energy for them.”
Miles scored 29 points and Seamus Fynes 18 for Wildwood, which ended the game on a 16-3 run.
Dylan Delvecchio scored 22 for Cape May Tech.
Fans filled Wildwood’s gym to watch these Cape May County rivals meet. The Wildwood student section chanted “Defense! Defense!” from the opening tip. In the fourth quarter, fans reacted with each made basket and missed shot.
“That gets us pumped up,” Miles said of the atmosphere. “That motivates us to keep pushing forward.”
Both teams pushed the pace. Both teams made some high-risk, ill-advised passes.
Sixth-seeded Wildwood (19-8) took control with a 13-1 run that turned a one-point lead late in the first quarter into a 24-11 advantage with 6 minutes, 38 seconds left in the second.
That stretch began with Omarian McNeal’s unconventional dunk. The ball hit the back of the rim, bounced into the air and fell through the hoop. McNeal was also fouled and sank the free throw.
Fynes made two 3-pointers during the run, and Miles scored on a pair of fast-break layups, one after a steal.
But No. 11 seed Cape May Tech (9-17) did not fade away.
Delvecchio, a sophomore swingman, sparked a second-half comeback. He scored Cape May Tech’s first 10 points of the third quarter.
The Hawks closed to within two points with 4:13 left in the game.
Wildwood immediately responded. Reserve guard Ernie Troiano sank a 3-pointer from the right wing to push the lad back to five. Miles and Fynes then combined to sink 11 of 12 foul shots to help preserve the win.
“If you want to win games, you have make foul shots,” Wildwood coach Scott McCracken said. “We learned that last year.”
The Warriors lost in last year’s South Jersey final to Clayton. Monday was the first step in trying to reach that game again.
On Wednesday, Wildwood will face the winner of Monday’s game between third-seeded Woodstown and 14th-seeded Maple Shade.
