OCEAN CITY – Diante Miles sank the winning free throws with 4.7 seconds left as the Wildwood High School boys basketball team rallied for a 51-49 win over Oakcrest at Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend on Saturday afternoon.
Wildwood (1-1) trailed 48-41 with 1 minute 30 seconds left in the contest,
Omarian McNeal (21 points, eight rebounds) began the comeback with a basket in the lane off a turnover with 1:11 left.
Miles sank a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left to cut the lead to 48-46. After Oakcrest sank 1 of 2 foul shots, McNeal scored in the lane and was fouled with 9.8 seconds left. He made the foul shout to tie the game.
Miles then stole the ball and was fouled. He sank two shots to make it 51-49.
Oakcrest (0-2) had a chance to win. Wildwood fouled the Falcons while they were shooting a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds, but Oakcrest missed all three free throws.
Miles finished with 11 points. Max McGrath had seven assists and five steals for Wildwood. Nissim Respes led Oakcrest with 15.
Wildwood 11 10 10 20 – 51
Oakcrest 10 11 17 11 – 49
WW - McGrath 3, McNeal 21, Miles 11, Fynes 8, Burke 2, Troiano 2, Robinson 3
OAK – Respes 15, O’Brien 5, Reaves 8, Gray 6, Kearney 10, A. Casanova 2, J. Casanova 3
