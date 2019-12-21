spt_calbbfinal

Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt goes up for a slam dunk against a Saint Augustine defender at the CAL boys championship game against at Stockton University. Galloway, NJ. February 23, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)

 Kristian Gonyea

The Wildwood Catholic and St. Augustine Prep boys basketball teams highlight the field at Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend at Ocean City High School on Saturday and Sunday.

Wildwood Catholic (1-0) is the two-time defending Cape-Atlantic League champion and ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The Crusaders will play perennial South Jersey Non-Public A contender Notre Dame at 7 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep, ranked No. 9 in The Elite 11, will open its season by playing perennial Central Jersey Group IV contender Trenton Central at 5:15 p.m.

Other teams in action this weekend include the Atlantic City boys and girls, the Wildwood Catholic girls, the Holy Spirit boys, the Pleasantville boys and the Ocean City boys and girls. The Ocean City girls are the defending CAL champions.

There will be five games Saturday and five Sunday. Admission each day is $6. Each of the participating teams bring non-perishable food items and toys that are distributed throughout the area to those in need.

The schedule:

Saturday

Noon – Oakcrest boys vs. Wildwood

1:45 p.m. – Cedar Creek boys vs. St. Joseph

3:30 p.m. – Wildwood Catholic girls vs. Notre Dame

5:15 p.m. – St. Augustine Prep vs. Trenton Central

7 p.m. – Wildwood Catholic vs. Notre Dame

Sunday

Noon – Atlantic City girls vs. Mater Dei

1:45 p.m. – Atlantic Coty boys vs. Mater Dei

3:30 p.m. – Holy Spirit vs. Vineland

5:15 p.m. – Ocean City girls vs. Rancocas Valley

7 p.m. – Ocean City boys vs. Pleasantville

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

