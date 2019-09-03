WWildwood Catholic High School boys basketball standout Taj Thweatt gave a quick review of his visit to West Virginia University this past weekend to Crusaders coach Dave DeWeese.
"I've never seen anything like this" Thweatt told DeWeese. "I love it here."
So, it was no surprise that Thweatt verbally committed to West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-8 Thweatt visited the school this past weekend.
Thweatt announced his decision on Twitter.
100% committed 〽️ #HailWV pic.twitter.com/ldWnoAKD1W— Tajthweatt (@tajthweatt10) September 3, 2019
Thweatt was The Press Player of the Year last season.
He averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds and led the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final.
Thweatt made an immediate impact at Wildwood Catholic as a freshman. But his game has become more diverse in each of his high school seasons.
Thweatt showed the ability to play on the perimeter as a junior, sinking 27 of 76 3-point attempts.
Thweatt's final four schools were West Virginia, Florida, Temple and Penn State.
West Virginia is a traditional basketball power. The Mountaineers play in the Big 12 Conference and are coached by Bob Huggins, who has 860 career victories. West Virginia finished 15-21 last season.
"Their style of play fits his athleticism," DeWeese said. "But he still has a long way to go. I know he wants to play right away. To play at a program like that right away, he's probably going to have to work harder than he is up until now. He has another challenge ahead of him."
Thweat is the second Wildwood Catholic player to verbally commit to an NCAA Division I school this summer. Jahlil White verbally committed to Temple in July.
Wildwood Catholic is projected to be one of the state's top teams this winter.
"Our program is at a level it's never been before," DeWeese said. "These kids have excelled and worked very, very hard to get where they are, and they're reaping the benefits of all their hard work."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.