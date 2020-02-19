Wildwood Catholic boys basketball

Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt, left, and Camden's Lance Ware go for the opening tipoff during Sunday's game at Neumann University in Aston, Pennsylvania.

 MICHAEL McGARRY / Staff Writer

The Wildwood Catholic boys and girls basketball teams are the top seeds in the Cape-Atlantic League high school basketball tournament, the league announced Wednesday.

The ninth-annual tournament starts Monday. The Wildwood Catholic boys and the Ocean City girls are the defending champions.

Eight boys and girls teams qualify - the top two teams in each of the league’s three divisions plus two wild cards.

The boys semifinals will be played Feb. 26 at Absegami. The girls semifinals are Feb. 27 at Ocean City.

The finals will be played Feb. 29 at Stockton University in Galloway Township.

The tournament field was seeded Wednesday morning by a committee of CAL athletic directors. What follows is the tournament schedule:

BOYS

Monday

Ocean City (8) at Wildwood Catholic (1)

Atlantic City (5) at St. Joseph (4)

Holy Spirit (6) at Mainland Regional (3)

Pleasantville (7) at St. Augustine (2)

Wednesday

At Absegami

5 p.m. - Spirit/Mainland vs. St. Augustine/Pleasantville

7 p.m. - Atlantic City/St. Joseph vs. Ocean City/Wildwood Catholic

Saturday

2 p.m. championship at Stockton

GIRLS

Monday

Absegami (8) at Wildwood Catholic (1)

OLMA (7) at Ocean City (2)

ACIT (6) at Atlantic City (3)

Middle Township (5) at Mainland (4)

Thursday at Ocean City

5 p.m. - Absegami/Wildwood catholic vs. Middle/Mainland Regional

7 p.m. - ACIT/AC vs. OLMA/Ocean City

Saturday

Noon championship at Stockton

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

