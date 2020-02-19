The Wildwood Catholic boys and girls basketball teams are the top seeds in the Cape-Atlantic League high school basketball tournament, the league announced Wednesday.
The ninth-annual tournament starts Monday. The Wildwood Catholic boys and the Ocean City girls are the defending champions.
Eight boys and girls teams qualify - the top two teams in each of the league’s three divisions plus two wild cards.
The boys semifinals will be played Feb. 26 at Absegami. The girls semifinals are Feb. 27 at Ocean City.
The finals will be played Feb. 29 at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
The tournament field was seeded Wednesday morning by a committee of CAL athletic directors. What follows is the tournament schedule:
Ocean City (8) at Wildwood Catholic (1)
Atlantic City (5) at St. Joseph (4)
Holy Spirit (6) at Mainland Regional (3)
Pleasantville (7) at St. Augustine (2)
5 p.m. - Spirit/Mainland vs. St. Augustine/Pleasantville
7 p.m. - Atlantic City/St. Joseph vs. Ocean City/Wildwood Catholic
2 p.m. championship at Stockton
Absegami (8) at Wildwood Catholic (1)
OLMA (7) at Ocean City (2)
ACIT (6) at Atlantic City (3)
Middle Township (5) at Mainland (4)
5 p.m. - Absegami/Wildwood catholic vs. Middle/Mainland Regional
7 p.m. - ACIT/AC vs. OLMA/Ocean City
Noon championship at Stockton
Pleasantville vs Father Judge in a Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Pleasantville vs Father Judge in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood Convention Center. Dec. 31, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
