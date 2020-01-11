Taj Thweatt scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team beat Christian Brothers Academy 60-39 in a Hoop Group Bardwalk Showcase game at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft on Saturday.
Wildwood Catholic (8-2) has won four straight and is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Tommy Belansen came off the bench to score 11 for Wildwood Catholic. Senior guard Jahlil White also had 11 for the Crusaders.
Belansen scored five points and made a 3-pointer in the first quarter as the Crusaders jumped to a nine-point lead. Thweatt sank 6 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.
Colin Farrell and Ryan Mabrey led CBA (3-4) with 15.
Wildwood Catholic 21 14 12 13 – 60
CBA 12 10 11 6 – 39
WC – Thweatt 21, Hopping 7, White 11, Anguelov 6, Belansen 11, Lopez 1, Wareham 3,
CBA – Farrell 15, Mabrey 15, Moran 6, White 3
