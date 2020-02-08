TOMS RIVER -- Taj Thweatt gave the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team hope with just seconds left in the third quarter Saturday night.
His dunk tied the game between the Crusaders and the highly regarded Patrick School.
The basket appeared to give Wildwood Catholic a dose of adrenaline right before the final eight minutes began.
Jonathan Kuminga took all those positives away with one improbable shot.
That’s what future NBA lottery picks do.
Kuminga sank a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer with two Crusaders defenders on him to propel the Celtics to a 55-48 win in a Metro Classic showcase game at a sold-out RJWBarnabas Health Care Arena on Saturday night. The shot gave Patrick School, of Union County, a 39-36 lead it never relinquished.
“That was a really big basket,” Wildwood Catholic senior swing man Jacob Hopping said. “We had two guys on him. Jahlil (White) and DaSean (Lopez) were right there. DaSean even said he fouled him, and he still hit the shot.”
The 6-foot-8 Kuminga, a probable 2021 NBA lottery pick, finished with 19 points and three assists. Hopping played his best game of the season and sparked the Crusaders with 19. Thweatt had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. White scored 10 and grabbed nine rebounds.
“It’s very disappointing,” Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said. “We really felt we had ourselves in a position to win the game.”
Fans jammed into every corner of the 3,208-seat Barnabas Arena for Saturday’s games. The Metro Classic featured some of the nation’s top teams.
Camden, No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, beat Gill St. Bernard 67-63 in the game before the Wildwood Catholic/Patrick School contest. In the game that followed, Long Island Lutheran of New York beat Sierra Canyon of Los Angeles 84-74 in game livestreamed on ESPN3. Sierra Canyon features Lebron James’ son Bronny, a freshman.
Patrick School (16-5) is a perennial power and a Tournament of Champions contender this season. Wildwood Catholic (15-4) seemed overwhelmed at first by the Celtics’ size and speed. A Kuminga dunk gave the Celtics a 16-4 lead with a minute left in the first quarter.
“It took us too long to get in a rhythm,” Hopping said.
The tempo of the game changed when Wildwood Catholic switched from a man-to-man to a zone defense.
The switch combined with timely perimeter shooting propelled the Crusaders back into the contest. White, Lopez, Hopping and Martin Anguelov all sank 3-pointers in the first half.
Crusaders fans roared when Thweatt drew an offensive foul on Kuminga late in the second quarter.
Moments later, those cheers got even louder as Hopping drove the length of the floor for a layup to give the Crusaders their first lead, 23-22 with 1 minute, 36 seconds left in first half.
“I think we did an unbelievable job on the defensive end of the floor,” DeWeese said. “We rebounded with them, which was one of my big concerns.”
Wildwood Catholic led by two twice in the third quarter.
But Kuminga’s buzzer beater changed the game’s tone.
Wildwood Catholic also struggled to defend Celtics center Adama Sanogo in the fourth quarter. The 6-9 Sanogo scored five of his 13 points in the final eight minutes.
Still, the Crusaders had the ball twice down three points with a chance to tie in the final minutes.
Wildwood Catholic missed 3s on both occasions.
Despite the defeat, the game restored much of the Crusaders’ luster that was lost in a Feb. 1 64-44 loss to Seton Hall Prep at the Battle by the Bay event in Atlantic City.
But the Crusaders weren’t thinking about moral victories after Saturday night's game.
“Our kids expected to win,” DeWeese said. “Not many people expected us to win. I expected us to win. I thought we were going to come today and play our best. We were close, but close doesn’t make it.”
Patrick School 18 7 14 16 - 55
Wildwood Catholic 9 16 11 12 – 48
PS – Johnson 7, Sanogo 13, Nutter 10, Kuminga 19, Farrakhan 6
WC – Lopez 2, Anguelov 3, Hopping 19, White 10, Thweatt 13
