ABSECON – The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team held a lengthy post-game meeting Saturday night.
The Crusaders had some things to discussed.
Elizabeth beat Wildwood Catholic 49-45 in hard-fought, Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit. The Minutemen (6-0) forced Wildwood Catholic into 17 turnovers and converted them into 14 points.
“They were tougher, more physical and more aggressive than we were,” Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said. “We had our opportunities.”
Senior guard D.J. Watkins led three Elizabeth players in double figures with 17 points.
“I’m glad we didn’t have to rely one guy to carry us,” Elizabeth coach Phil Colicchio said. “It was a total team effort.”
Wildwood Catholic did not get similar balanced performances.
Jahlil White sank 7 of 10 shots and 2 of 3 3-point attempts to score a game-high 20 points for Wildwood Catholic.
But the rest of the Crusaders made just 9 of 32 shots and 0 of 11 from 3-point range. West Virginia-recruit Taj Thweatt was bothered by foul trouble in the first half and finished with nine points and 12 rebounds on 3 of 14 shooting.
“The bottom line is we can’t make a shot,” DeWeese said. “We haven’t made a shot all year long. If you can’t make a shot, you can’t win games. We should have scoring from five guys. We expected every night for it to be somebody different. But it’s just not happening. We’re not able to put the ball in the basket.”
The Seagull Classic features several of the state’s top teams and players. Wildwood Catholic is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Elizabeth is a state Group IV contender.
Fans nearly filled a steamy Spirit gym to watch Saturday’s contest. Action was occasionally paused while volunteers with towels wiped moisture off the court. The game was hard fought with baskets tough to come by.
“I love the staff down here and what the Seagull is for,” Colicchio said. “It’s a great atmosphere. Every year they want us we’ll be back.”
Saturday’s game turned in Elizabeth’s favor in the final minute. Zyree Beverly grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to put Elizabeth up 45-43 with 59 seconds left. Twenty seconds later after the Crusaders grabbed a defensive rebound, Jordan Price of Elizabeth ripped the ball away from a Wildwood Catholic player and scored to make it 47-43 Elizabeth.
Wildwood Catholic never again had the ball with a chance to tie.
For Wildwood Catholic, it was their second straight frustrating loss at a showcase event.
The Crusaders are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, loss to Pennsylvania power Archbishop Wood 54-52 last Monday.
Wildwood Catholic has more high-profile games to play.
“We’re trying to instill (in the Crusaders) that no matter whether the shots are going in, whether they think they’re getting fouled or not, they have to play like (Elizabeth) – tough, hard, on the floor, aggressive and physical. That’s what we’re looking to develop. Playing against a team like Elizabeth, hopefully we see that and try to do some of that stuff ourselves.”
Wildwood Catholic 15 5 15 10 - 45
Elizabeth 13 6 17 13 – 49
WC – White 20, Anguelov 4, Lopez 5, Hopping 2, Thweatt 9, Zarfatti 2, Belansen 3
EZ – Dodard 2, Watkins 17, Price 14, Pierre 12, Beverly 4
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.