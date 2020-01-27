Wildwood Catholic vs Holy Spirit Girls Basketball

Wildwood Catholic junior forward Marianna Papazoglou drives toward the basket as Holy Spirit’s Maggie Cella defends during Thursday’s Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Showcase game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood. Papazoglou, a 5-foot-10 NCAA Division-I recruit, sank 9 of 17 shots and scored a game-high 21 points in the win. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at HSLive.me.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Marianna Papazoglou scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team to a 58-48 win over Shore Conference power Red Bank Regional in a 97.3 ESPN Girls Basketball Shootout game at Ocean City on Sunday.

Papazoglou, who sank 10 of 18 shots, also had four assists.

Gabby Turco made 7 of 13 shots to score 21 for Wildwood Catholic. Turco also contributed nine rebounds

The Shootout featured several of the state’s top teams. Wildwood Catholic (12-2) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

Taylor Crystian led Red Bank (11-3) with 17.

Red Bank 10 10 15 13—48

W. Catholic 20 12 13 13—58

RB—Teter 12, Crystian 17, Medolla 2, Decker 15, Moriarty 2

WC—Gray-Rivera 4, Casiello 4, Papazoglou 23, Turco 21, Macrina 2

Hammonton 63, Cedar Creek 46

Jada Thomson sank 8 of 11 shots, while Emma Peretti made 10 of 14 to spark the winners.

Thompson finished with 24 points and nine assists, while Peretti scored 20.

Hammonton improved to 7-4. Tay Tay Parker led Cedar Creek (3-10) with 14.

Hamm. 10 18 19 16—63

Cedar Creek 21 4 10 11—46

HAM—Divello 11, Smith 2, Thompson 24, Washington 6, Peretti 20

CK— Niccolicchia 9, Gunnels 6, Parker 14, Luko 7, Cross 6, Cintron 4

Absegami 55, Camden Tech 14

Haleigh Schafer scored 21 for Absegami, which improved to 9-4. Gianna Hafner had seven assists for the winning Braves.

Camden Tech fell to 1-11.

Camden Tech 0 4 8 2 – 14

Absegami 18 10 13 14 – 55

CT – Knight 1, Watley 3, Parkhill 6, Zayas 2, Garcia 2

AB – Baldino 3, Hafner 7, Nurse 2, Polino 8, Schafer 20, Crandel 4, McNamara 8, Silipena 3

Boys basketball

St. Joseph 58, Red Bank Regional 50

Marcus Pierce scored 22 for the winning Wildcats, who improved 10-2.

Daniel Skillings added 21 for St. Joe.

SJ – Skillings 21, Stafford 8, Prevard 2, Theophile 5, Pierce 22

RB – Lewis-Burgess 6, Hutchinson 5, Weidman 3, Murray 14, Laughlin 3, Ferrogine 13, Valentino 7

