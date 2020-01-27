Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Wildwood Catholic junior forward Marianna Papazoglou drives toward the basket as Holy Spirit’s Maggie Cella defends during Thursday’s Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Showcase game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood. Papazoglou, a 5-foot-10 NCAA Division-I recruit, sank 9 of 17 shots and scored a game-high 21 points in the win. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at HSLive.me.
Marianna Papazoglou scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team to a 58-48 win over Shore Conference power Red Bank Regional in a 97.3 ESPN Girls Basketball Shootout game at Ocean City on Sunday.
Papazoglou, who sank 10 of 18 shots, also had four assists.
Gabby Turco made 7 of 13 shots to score 21 for Wildwood Catholic. Turco also contributed nine rebounds
The Shootout featured several of the state’s top teams. Wildwood Catholic (12-2) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.
