NORTH WILDWOOD — The Our Lady of Mercy Academy basketball team hoped to keep its undefeated season alive Friday night
Marianna Papazoglou and Gabby Turco had different intentions.
Papazoglou and Turco each scored 22 points to lead Wildwood Catholic to a 71-36 victory over the Villagers in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
With 3 minutes, 50 seconds remaining, Papazoglou and Turco exited the game after the Crusaders (10-2) had built a 30-plus-point lead.
Both players received a large round of applause as they sat on the bench.
“We knew they were a good team,” said Papazoglou, 17, of North Wildwood. “We knew they were undefeated. So, of course, we had a great mindset. We knew it would be a great game. We came in, and we took care of business.”
The Crusaders built a 13-2 lead early in the first quarter. Turco sank two 3-pointers during that run. Alyia Gray-Rivera had seven first-half points.
Papazoglou stole the ball and made a layup as the first-half clock expired, helping Wildwood Catholic take a 42-14 halftime lead.
The junior had 15 first-half points and was 3 for 3 from the free-throw line.
But Papazoglou did not dwell on handing OLMA (10-1) its first loss.
“As (Wildwood Catholic) coach (Steve DiPatri) says, it is just another business trip,” Papazoglou said. “I think if we keep playing our game and playing the way we showed we can tonight, we are going to have a good season.”
The Villagers opened the third quarter on an 8-2 run. OLMA standout Sydney Prescott was held scoreless in the first half but had nine points in the second half, including two 3s.
OLMA scored 22 second-half points and applied stronger defense.
“I told them (at halftime) that we want to win the next possession, both offensively and defensively,” OLMA coach Tom McNelia said. “The idea is to go out and do everything you’ve been taught. Go back to basics. That’s all I want them to do.”
The Villagers are still among the leaders in the United Division. Along with the Crusaders, Middle Township (9-1 and ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11) is in the mix.
Jaiden Harris led the Villagers with 13 points. She was 5 for 7 from the line. Ava Casale had eight points, including two 3-pointers.
“All I told them was that our season was not just about tonight,” McNelia said. “It’s about the next practice. It’s about the next game. We prepare every day. The idea of winning at practice is we’ve got to get better at something. That’s the goal.”
Gray-Rivera had nine points. Kimmy Casiello, who was perfect on all four of her free-throw attempts, added seven.
Turco made three 3-pointers.
“Every win is a big win,” DiPatri said. “We teach to our kids that every game is just another business trip and to be prepared and be ready to execute to play Wildwood Catholic basketball.
DiPatri also teaches his players to compete with pride and enthusiasm, which he said was on display Friday.
“As a coach, you just want your team to get better,” he said. “Every single day, just focus on the process, and things will take care of themselves.”
