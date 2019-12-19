Caleb Fields said there might be 100 people at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to see him play basketball this weekend.
The Bowling Green State University sophomore will get to in South Jersey for the first time at the collegiate level when the Falcons travel to Atlantic City for the second annual Boardwalk Battle Championship beginning at 4:30 Friday.
Fields, a 2018 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate from Cape May Court House, can't wait to play the closest thing to a home game he's had in more than a year.
"I'm very excited to be able to play in front of my family and friends," Fields, 19, said. "It's just a great opportunity that a lot of people don't really get to have, and I'm just hoping that I can go out there and put on a show and get two wins out there."
Fields was one of The Press Co-Players of the Year in 2018, finishing his high school career with 1,665 points. At Bowling Green, he became a starter seven games into his freshman season. His best offensive game came against Tennessee-Martin when he shot 6 for 7 from 3-point range, setting a BGSU freshman single-game record for 3s. The Falcons are 8-2 this season, and Fields is averaging 7.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
He has wasted no time putting in the work to become a focal point of the team.
"I think my role as a leader has definitely improved," Fields said. "My basketball IQ has also improved as well (through) watching more film and playing with people that are on my level."
Bowling Green assistant coach Kevin Noon said giving players a chance to play back home is an integral part of the basketball program.
"Part of our recruiting philosophy is, we always tell guys, 'If you come to Bowling Green, we'll bring you home for a game,'" said Noon, who graduated from Cherry Hill West in 2008.
"It's so important, because when (the players) move away to college, it's the first time for most of them living away from home. It's their first time living away from their parents, away from their friends, and any time you can take them back home to play in front of their family, it's an opportunity for them to kind of get re-energized, and it's important for us. Basketball is what we coach and what we do, but at the the end of the day, we care about these guys more as people than we do basketball players."
Fields was impressed with that gesture when he first heard about it.
"When they told me I was going to go home (for a game) my second year, I was just like, 'Wow,'" Fields said. "I'm so thankful for the opportunity that they gave me."
The tournament begins with Drexel taking on Quinnipiac at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Bowling Green and Norfolk State will follow that game at 7. On Saturday, the third-place game will begin at 2 p.m. between Friday's losing teams, and the championship at 4:30. Single-day tickets are $25.
