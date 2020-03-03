Lehigh University freshman softball player Emily Cimino is off to a scorching start to her collegiate career.
She hit a solo homer in a 12-2 loss to North Carolina State. She went 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs in a 13-1 win over North Carolina A&T. She went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs in a 17-2 win over N.C. A&T. The infielder/outfielder/pitcher went 3 for 4 with two homers, two runs and three RBIs in a 6-2 win over James Madison.
Cimino, a 2019 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate, is batting .469 (15 for 32) through the Mountain Hawks’ first 10 games. She has two doubles, a triple, four homers, 11 RBIs and nine runs scored.
While at Wildwood Catholic, the Estell Manor resident set the school record in hits (129) and RBIs (95). She was a first-team Press All-Star her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) had a hit, a run and an RBI in Alabama at Birmingham’s 6-0 win over Alcorn State.
Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) pitched 51/3 innings in relief, allowing a run and striking out seven, in Binghamton’s 10-3 loss to Auburn.
Caroline Kruger (Millville) doubled in Sacred Heart’s 3-2 win over Incarnate Word. She hit a two-run homer in a 17-2 loss to Middle Tennessee.
Kaila Smith (Millville) homered and scored twice in Wagner’s 5-4 win over Wright State. She homered and scored another run in a 16-8 loss to Wright State. She hit a three-run homer in a 13-3 loss to Cleveland State. She doubled, drove in a run and scored twice in a 9-4 win over Cleveland State.
On Tuesday, Smith was named the Northeast Conference Co-Player of the Week.
Victora Szrom’s (EHT) double in the sixth inning drove in the go-ahead run in Florida Tech’s 2-1 win over Flagler. She had a single, a double and three RBIs in a 7-5 win over Lynn. She hit a walkoff three-run homer in the seventh inning of a 7-4 win over Lynn. She had a single, a double and a run scored in a 5-3 loss to Lynn.
Becca Roesch (Absegami) went 3 for 6 with an RBI in Slippery Rock’s 10-8 win over Virginia State. She had two hits, a run and an RBI in a 6-3 win over Virginia State.
In the University of the Sciences’ 9-7 win over Clarion, Sara Pietropolo (Absegami) went 3 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI, and Megan Master (Atlantic City) allowed a run in one inning of relief.
Aysiah Cintron (Buena Regional) had a triple, a run and an RBI in Cabrini’s 7-4 loss to Capital. She had a single and a run in a 4-1 win over Capital. She went 4 for 4 with a triple, a run and an RBI in a 7-4 loss to Alma. Cintron also had a hit and three runs in a 6-5 win over Eastern Nazarene. She had a hit and two runs in a 10-0 win over New England.
In Neumann’s 8-0 win over Thiel, Bri Lagroteria (EHT) went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Kate Korte (EHT) doubled and scored. In an 11-1 loss to Moravia, Korte doubled.
Korie Hague (Vineland) had two hits, two runs and two RBIs in Rowan’s 11-1 win over McDaniel. She had two hits in a 7-0 loss to Christopher Newport. She had a single, a double and two RBIs, including a walk-off RBI single in the eighth of a 4-3 win over North Carolina Wesleyan.
Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) had two hits in Wesley’s 8-0 win over Hilbert.
Men’s lacrosse
Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine) had three goals and two assists in Delaware’s 19-10 loss to Villanova.
In Georgian Court’s 14-6 win over District of Columbia, Randy Collins (Absegami) scored four. Vincent Giunta (Mainland) had a goal and two assists, and Billy Germana (EHT) won 6 of 10 faceoffs.
Anthony Firmani (Southern) won 9 of 17 faceoffs and had three ground balls in Eastern’s 12-10 loss to Ursinus. In a 16-8 win over Virginia Wesleyan, Kyle Mulrane (Southern) scored.
Trevor Holak (Oakcrest) had an assist and three ground balls in Lebanon Valley’s 9-7 loss to Goucher.
Aiden Baltz (St. Augustine) was 9 for 21 with two ground balls in Ursinus’ 12-10 win over Eastern.
Jake O’Connell (St. Augustine) scored in Wilkes’ 18-9 loss to Southern Virginia.
Men’s tennis
Nikola Kilibarda (Mainland) won 6-0, 6-1 for The College of New Jersey in a 5-4 win over Haverford. He won 8-0 in an 8-1 win over Dickinson.
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) won her singles 6-2, 6-4, and won her doubles 6-0 with partner Kat Muzik in Rutgers’ 5-2 win over Delaware.
Women’s gymnastics
Erin Howell (EHT) led Brown with a personal-best 9.850 on the bars for fourth place, helping her team place third out of five teams at Southern Connecticut State.
Women’s acrobatics and tumbling
Ashley Jamison (Ocean City) was on Oregon’s five-element acro group that scored a 9.80 for Oregon in a 281.30-277.39 win over Azusa Pacific.
Baseball
Dominic Buonadonna (Millville) pitched three shutout innings, striking out two, to earn his first career save in Binghamton’s 11-4 win over Longwood.
Jack Halbruner (St. Augustine Prep) struck out two in two-thirds of an inning in relief in Bryant’s 15-4 loss to Virginia Tech.
Bill Chillari (St. Augustine) improved to 2-0, pitching two shutout innings and striking out two, in a start in Duke’s 16-0 win over Air Force.
Joseph Acosta (Vineland) allowed a run and struck out four in two innings of relief in East Tennessee State’s 5-3 win over Clemson. He allowed a run and struck out four in 21/3 in relief of a 5-4 win over Georgia State.
Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) had two hits and an RBI in George Washington’s 7-4 win over Coppin State.
He went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI in a 7-3 loss to Tennessee. In a 10-0 loss to Tennessee, Ervin Bogan (Vineland) had two hits and a stolen base.
Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) had a pair of hits in Marist’s 4-3 loss to Liberty.
Mike Vasturia (St. Augustine) allowed two runs and struck out five in 31/3 innings in relief in Maryland’s 16-0 loss to Coastal Carolina.
Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) struck out all three batters he faced for his second save of the season in Old Dominion’s 4-3 win over Virginia Commonwealth. In an 18-10 win over Yale, Robbie Petracci (EHT) went 2 for 4.
In Penn’s 10-7 win over Kennesaw State, Josh Hood (St. Augustine) went 3 for 6 with a run and an RBI. Brendan Bean (Wildwood) allowed two runs in two innings, striking out four, to earn the save. In a 6-5 loss to Kennesaw State, Hood had a single, a double and an RBI.
Brandon Lashley (Ocean City) pitched two shutout innings in relief, striking out two, to earn his first collegiate win in Stony Brook’s 11-6 win over Southeastern.
Anthony Elefante (Lacey Township) pitched a shutout ninth innings, striking out two, in Bloomfield’s 5-4 loss to Mercy.
He pitched a six-inning complete game, allowing a run and striking out two in a 1-0 loss to Pace.
Andrew Holmes (EHT) hit a go-ahead two-run double in Bloomsburg’s 6-2 win over Davis & Elkins.
Nick Artymowicz (Ocean City) pitched a scoreless 12/3 innings in relief, striking out one, to get the save in Southern New Hampshire’s 4-1 win over New York Tech.
Justin Skinner (St. Augustine) went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI in the University of the Sciences’ 12-5 win over West Virginia Wesleyan. Kris Morgenweck (St. Augustine) got the start in that win. He allowed two runs in two innings and got no decision.
For W.V. Wesleyan in the loss to USciences, Nick Grotti (Millville) went 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Nick Nutile (Mainland) went 3 for 4 with a run and three RBIs in Alvernia’s 9-5 win over Bluffton.
Carson Denham (Cape May Tech) pitched three shutout innings in relief, striking out two, in Arcadia’s 9-2 loss to Kean.
Gabriel Gilger (Absegami) pitched a shutout sixth inning in Hood’s 14-2 win over CCNY.
Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) pitched two shutout innings in relief, striking out one, in Kean’s 19-2 win over Haverford.
Miles Feaster (Lacey) had a hit, a run and an RBI in Montclair State’s 10-9 win over Ferrum. He hit a pair of singles and scored in a 6-5 loss to Ferrum.
In Neumann’s 19-2 win over Northern Vermont-Lyn, Phil Pfaffman (Wildwood Catholic) had a hit and a run. Andrew Fowler (EHT) scored, Alex Layton (Cedar Creek) tripled and scored, and Marty Cortellessa (Mainland) scored and drove in two runs.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Widener’s 8-5 win over Purchase State. He doubled and scored in a 3-1 win over Saint Mary’s (Minnesota). He singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run in a 10-8 win over Clark.
Matt Lawler (Mainland) allowed a run and struck out three in 31/3 innings of relief in William Paterson’s 3-2 loss to Franklin & Marshall.
